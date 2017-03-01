Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) (16999 Views)

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/depressed-man-dies-hours-after-making.html A depressed Nigerian man from Ado-Ekiti, Ariyo Olanrewaju Taiwo who was thought to be joking, after making a suicidal post on Facebook have committed suicide.Read the tribute a close friend of his posted after the cut 1 Share

Never let the devil win the battle against ur life 51 Likes 1 Share

From his name olarewaju South West na them na carry APC matter for head like gala e never start shey na una jagaban put us for this mess for picking buhari, we are watching in 3D 21 Likes 3 Shares

SUICIDE IS NOT AN OPTION





SAY NO TO SUICIDE !!!!! 14 Likes 2 Shares

Some people take everything as joke. The Ibidun Pino guy should be arrested and questioned for cyber bullying



It was obvious that the suicidal guy was very depressed when he wrote the msg on Facebook, instead of words of encouragement to fight thru whatever he was facing, one idiot decided to use his words to actuate the suicide



Ibidun Pino, you will live the rest of your life knowing that your words helped in accelerating a friend's death when he needed your love and support most 65 Likes 8 Shares

Since the time fayose regained power in Ekiti state, things have been bad...people are so frustrated and sad little things make them depressed...Alot of suicides take place, you only know about the ones you read.





Ekiti is broke...no company, no factor... No means of developing the economy in that state.



They only have Schools, hotels and filling stations which are mostly patronized by government workers but these guys are not paid neither is the money flowing in that state...the only guys balling in Ekiti state are yahoo guys, criminals and guys deep into rituals.





FYI: I was in Ekiti state for 8Years so I know what I am typing... Argue with your phone. 10 Likes 1 Share

A friend that could have done the needful was busy talking trash, i know he will be so sorry for not helping a friend in need.



Too bad, it is indeed too late to cry when the head is already off. 8 Likes 2 Shares

That ibidun guy would regret it for life 17 Likes 2 Shares

The first person that commented on his post though... if only he took him serious 12 Likes 1 Share

Unhmmm, the guy has already taken poison before posting such things... 2 Likes 1 Share

Shatap dia Shatap dia 19 Likes 1 Share

nobody cares until you're dead.















how many of you helped him when he needed help? 19 Likes 1 Share

uhhh so painful RIP to the dead





check my signature because it meant do you good

The Ibidun Guy No Well 5 Likes

modestofynest:

From his name olarewaju South West na them na carry APC matter for head like gala e never start shey na una jagaban put us for this mess for picking buhari, we are watching in 3D can you remove the modest in your moniker please. it's obvious you lack it. can you remove the modest in your moniker please. it's obvious you lack it. 13 Likes

