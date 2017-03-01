₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,908 members, 3,405,300 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 11:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) (16999 Views)
Kenyan Man Posts Pictures On Fb Bragging About Having Sex With Class Four Girl / Kenyan Man Posts Pics Of 10-Year-Old He Had Sex With On Facebook. Police Arrests / 17 Revealing Facts About Suicide Bombers And Suicide Bombing (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:23pm
A depressed Nigerian man from Ado-Ekiti, Ariyo Olanrewaju Taiwo who was thought to be joking, after making a suicidal post on Facebook have committed suicide.
Read the tribute a close friend of his posted after the cut
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/depressed-man-dies-hours-after-making.html
1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 9:26pm
Never let the devil win the battle against ur life
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by modestofynest(m): 9:47pm
From his name olarewaju South West na them na carry APC matter for head like gala e never start shey na una jagaban put us for this mess for picking buhari, we are watching in 3D
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:12pm
SUICIDE IS NOT AN OPTION
SAY NO TO SUICIDE !!!!!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by u11ae1013: 10:12pm
oti shogun owo
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 10:12pm
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by slurryeye: 10:12pm
Some people take everything as joke. The Ibidun Pino guy should be arrested and questioned for cyber bullying
It was obvious that the suicidal guy was very depressed when he wrote the msg on Facebook, instead of words of encouragement to fight thru whatever he was facing, one idiot decided to use his words to actuate the suicide
Ibidun Pino, you will live the rest of your life knowing that your words helped in accelerating a friend's death when he needed your love and support most
65 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Papykush: 10:12pm
Since the time fayose regained power in Ekiti state, things have been bad...people are so frustrated and sad little things make them depressed...Alot of suicides take place, you only know about the ones you read.
Ekiti is broke...no company, no factor... No means of developing the economy in that state.
They only have Schools, hotels and filling stations which are mostly patronized by government workers but these guys are not paid neither is the money flowing in that state...the only guys balling in Ekiti state are yahoo guys, criminals and guys deep into rituals.
FYI: I was in Ekiti state for 8Years so I know what I am typing... Argue with your phone.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by divineshare(m): 10:13pm
A friend that could have done the needful was busy talking trash, i know he will be so sorry for not helping a friend in need.
Too bad, it is indeed too late to cry when the head is already off.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by x6blade(m): 10:13pm
That ibidun guy would regret it for life
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:13pm
why has he lost hope in barcelona already...i guessed wat he wished he can make right was to leave barca...lol sh*t tlk.
But nothing on earth can make me commit suicide i swear. R.I.P
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Mimzyy(f): 10:13pm
The first person that commented on his post though... if only he took him serious
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 10:13pm
Choi... Nawao
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by LordCenturion(m): 10:14pm
Unhmmm, the guy has already taken poison before posting such things...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by adeadeyera(m): 10:14pm
modestofynest:
Shatap dia
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Sirmuel1(m): 10:14pm
nobody cares until you're dead.
how many of you helped him when he needed help?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by yommyk222(m): 10:14pm
uhhh so painful RIP to the dead
check my signature because it meant do you good
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by bunchyproject(m): 10:14pm
The Ibidun Guy No Well
5 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by yinchar(m): 10:14pm
Coward
Commiting suicide is not the best solution
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:14pm
WTF is happening in this world
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by adekanmbi1986(m): 10:14pm
Hmm
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Oyind18: 10:15pm
R.I.P
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by mathbeedie: 10:15pm
Lord have mercy! Dude! You have got to chill! Someone just took his life n u r here all about APO n govt!
modestofynest:
6 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by dplordx(m): 10:15pm
modestofynest:
I pray I never feel the way he felt. As for you, I hope you find yourself in his shoes this year.
8 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 10:15pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Oyind18: 10:15pm
modestofynest:Get sense!
10 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by elfico(m): 10:15pm
modestofynest:can you remove the modest in your moniker please. it's obvious you lack it.
13 Likes
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by kennygee(f): 10:15pm
modestofynest:
This is insensitive, it is not every time that is APC this, PDP that, how about being human?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by solochris(m): 10:15pm
U have tried
|Re: Ekiti Man Posts About Suicide On Facebook & Dies Hours After (Photos) by Dadasneh: 10:15pm
Never take a Suicidal comment lightly...
Ibidun Jus did... And guess what?
He lost a Friend.
Say No to depression
From a REGISTERED mental health Nurse
18 Likes
Death In Imushin: Niger Delta Militants Want To Invade Ogun- CP / Shina Rambo The Notorious / Driver Kills 20-yr-old Woman Over Nurtw’s N50 Fee
Viewing this topic: Zico5(m), adegoke93, gmacnoms(m), shigopd111(m), likethat(m), sagio09, busoye19, Airoflaw(m), Qelvin(m), Tezboi(m), Alamala1, MAKABBEY(m), horluwashegun(m), ekene247(m), KTeddy10(m), haskeem, DCTrendy(m), amparas(m), morakinyo20(m), Weirdman, ibukunobi, jaey(m), XaintJoel20(m), kogistar, cashberry(m), ohiku4every1(m), la1(m), Enoquin(f), REDshouse(m), BlueRayDick, Pmarcus1864, clefstone(m), yungmoney447(m), efepro(m), EaglesT, Lindaangel(f), magicminister, Jexyme(f), Nedumadrid(m), Iamvictor(m), obyikye(f), anonimi, temmytope68(m), pahzz, Youpele52, DeSepiero(m), Din4eva, FILEBE(m), preciouscrown, Omagago(m), Donorraffle, lekan2rhyme, tshabalala, BigBelleControl(m), oladistinct(m), mclechelle, KnightB(m), phunkies9(m), mfm04622, LordTrezy, dammysel(f), hillsokah(f), dview001(m), angelo5uk(m), Singapore1(m), ksbusari(m), iRyan(m), samtobbie, donbenie(m), LookitzMrB, Inanx, Synord, call4shola(m), cletz991(m), willibounce1(m), king321, teabully(m), Mcleo007(m), Auki, yinkus204(m), Situation, HappyZee, iomoge2(f), IamJix, KingGBsky(m), ogenwaokoye(m), alezzy13, neutrotoba(m), yemmybx(m), fortunekaura, dguvnur(m), SQLmastar(m), northvietnam(m), FUCKU, ABUZINZU(m), blueandbirds(m), Birchi33(m), chemvic, StepG, domiquezdundee, Mattins(m), highchief3(m), Sharksblow(m), Biamond(m), Bmdacutie(f), peezeygwiny(m), mesheikh(m), EVANTIMS(m), slurryeye, Stevo22, moskey, sirbiolee(m), babyfaceafrica, laCapri, Odkosh, Paretomaster(m), smile11s(m), TempleChinedum(m), Iseloogunise(m), s4short, Pennywise(m), prospero5(m), travelpoint, MrMcJay(m), kenoz(m), Micheezy7(m), enshi(m), shadollar, hector123, dsocioemmy(m), eliwa47, Henrychris(m), nnamdi1998(m), Dolaries(m), Lukay99, ELgordo(m), GFanky, gerg, Blessedgurl(f), Iceman2017(m), bammo, bayinq25(m), zitalin(f), corlin2(m), psp2pc(m), leofab(f), ExAngel007(f), Codedboy95(m), walemil, mzmighty(f), nrexzy(m), Princeeoto(m), Costa2000(m), sirqeeboi, dacovajnr, princeadams11, idbami2(m), sodeide2013, denniece1(m), retake89(m), lakesider(m), Papykush, Kaylexzy(m), Harkindeylee(m), Chmmyluv(f), shipnclear, queency1, Hefay(m), eosigwe(m), sunnykalu125, lummy5000(m), Deltanian, Junior66(m), promo4(m), folarin007(m), yenereal(m) and 222 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12