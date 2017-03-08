₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Truth234: 6:00am
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday injected another sum of $100m into the interbank foreign exchange market, its acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor has said.
Okorafor said the measure became necessary as part of the initiatives to make Forex easily accessible, thereby crashing demand at the black market.
The director made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.
He said that the measure was to fund the commercial banks with enough Forex to cater for the request of customers and to meet basic travelling allowance, medicals and tuition fees.
This fresh injection by the apex bank brings the amount so far pumped into the interbank Forex market within the last two weeks to $1.14bn for both forwards and invisibles.
A former Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Ode Ojowu said the measure would further create problems for currency speculators who had not recover from the sudden appreciation of the Naira.
“It appears this time around, the CBN has decided to become smarter than the market manipulators by putting on its cap of authority to look beneath the market forces,” he said.
Ojowu also commended the efforts of the CBN in ensuring the continuous appreciation of the Naira.
He attributed this to good policy and effective communication strategy, which had increased dollar supply to the market.
http://investorsking.com/forex-cbn-pumps-additional-100m-market/
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by GogetterMD(m): 6:02am
Is this sustainable on the long run?
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by RealLordZeus(m): 6:17am
GogetterMD:Been thinking of that too bro! But I think the logic behind this is that if the naira keep appreciating for some time, the speculators and hoarders will be forced to release their grip on their withheld cash hence increasing the amount of forex in circulation.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by plainol(m): 6:18am
Just return the dollar to 185 naira, at least that was what these guys met before scattering everything with their visionless policies.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Adesiji77: 6:20am
They should keep pumping it in....
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by ToriBlue(f): 6:20am
To what end?
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by ToriBlue(f): 6:21am
Adesiji77:Till they no longer can.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Truth234: 6:29am
Speculators' headache
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by hisgrace090: 6:38am
It seems no crude oil no nigeria,
So without this little increase in crude oil market there is nothing anybody I mean anybody could have done?
How can a country enjoy oil boom for more than 30yrs without any tangible source of income?
May God deliver us.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by u11ae1013: 7:02am
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by nony43(m): 7:02am
A paint of Garri is now 1k is dollar affecting it too?
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Jeffrey12(m): 7:02am
so this is the only way out now?? Btw keep pumping...
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by maxiuc(m): 7:05am
But things are still expensive nd price increment in the market soooo am nt feeling the effects
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by 989900: 7:06am
Good one . . . smarter policies will make this even more effective.
Hoarders vs CBN, who blinks first?
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Kaxmytex(m): 7:07am
Doing d same thing and expecting different result...
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by emmabest2000(m): 7:09am
All these pumps hmmmm ....
Hope there will not be after effects ..
Cutting the tree from the top is not a solution
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by twilliamx: 7:09am
Good thinking, good product, good finishing
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Alajiki(m): 7:14am
Lie! It was N247!
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Rilwayne001: 7:14am
Not so fast, just pray it further crashes and remain sustainable.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Ioannes(m): 7:15am
If the prices of oil in the international market appreciates and the strength of the pipeline vandals depreciates drastically, then Nigeria is indeed on the road to recovery.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Amoto94(m): 7:16am
This is a short-term measure to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians especially the low-income earners who can no longer meet their daily needs due to rising cost of goods and services. The long-term solution to our problems is diversification and it will take us nothing less than 20years to diversify fully ceteris paribus.
God Bless PMB/PYO
God Bless Nigerians
God Bless Nigeria.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Rilwayne001: 7:16am
Ha, you can lie for Africa
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by NNVanguard(m): 7:16am
Nice one. They should strictly monitor it's utilisation to avoid speculative purchases.
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Anthony0094(m): 7:17am
Buhari!!!
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by progress69: 7:18am
We kept on shouting that the main problem with Naira falling was scarcity. We didn't have enough reserve to defend the Naira, cos IB lavished it with his friends with nothing to show for it. We got it by low oil price, we got hit my renewed militancy. Our reserves couldn't build up. The amount left in the reserve was roughly what Sanusi used to defend thr Naira doing the global reccession. We tried to explain all this, they shut us up cos of their configuration to wail compoundly. Their new strategy is to pitch the "mere commissioner" against Buhari, same man they hated and abused so much. It is obvious they can support even Shekau just to spite and massage their complex hatred for Buhari. Oil price as increased, terrorists in the Niger delta have sheath their sword. Things are picking up. We will get there
But the question is
How long will Nigeria keep depending on Oil and Oil Price? If thre is change in the oil output and price, we are back to square 1.
God help my country!
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Raphaelmary(m): 7:19am
[color=#990000][/color]Adonblivit till ah see it, till it gets to my doorstep, till garri painter retons to its usual price, till okpa returns to #30, till many tins apn
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by 9jakohai(m): 7:19am
Not going to happen for the following reasons
1.Government is not earning enough dollars from oil to buffer the naira. We were able to keep the naira below N200 simply because then we were earning enough forex to buffer the dollars.
2.Part of the reason why govt is not earning enough forex is the fall in oil prcies . As a result, CBN is forced to restrict the dollar outflows from the country.....so as to have dollars to buffer the naira and meet our financial obligations. This has the bad effect of driving away foreign investors....since they cannot remit their dollars to their home countries easily.....unlike during the time when oil prcies were sky high ...and there were enough dollars flowing in .....which meant no need for restrictions.(And for the GEJ did not save crowd....saving lots of money won't have stopped CBN from restricting forex outflows....since every savings has a finite lifespan when you begin eating from it).
3.If you want the naira to go down to N1=$1, you do either of these two things
a) Diversify the export base...ie export more agric products and more solid minerals (Nickel in Kaduna state loading...) . Back in 1978...when N1=$1...Nigeria was a world leader in the export of cotton, groundnut, palm oil, benninseed, tin, columbite, and we had an oil boom going on. Enough dollars flowing in.
b) Ramp up domestic manufacturing...with the aim of exporting more manufactured goods...which is what China, Japan and many developed countries do.
And this measures take time...and money.(We may have to take a loan, in my opinion, to boost power, water and transport....and even agric production specifically....in the short term.)
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:20am
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by princemillla(m): 7:21am
For now, CBN can afford it....
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by princemillla(m): 7:22am
Ur signature tho, better start preparing something like BMC. May be AMC(ayanwu media center)
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by beamtopola: 7:25am
The dollar was 175
Jux return it to tht
|Re: Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market by Miles300: 7:25am
With all this money Cbn is pumping week in , week out interbank fx rates is still at 305 , atleast with all this injections it should av been about 280 or there about ..
