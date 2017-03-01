Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out (5946 Views)

Fatima is married to 35-year-old Salihu M, said that she was no longer in love with her husband and also wants the marriage dissolved so she can further her education.



“I was given in marriage to Salihu by my family, who thought I will have a better life with him. I do not want this marriage; I do not love this man. I want a divorce because I want to go to school and it is only when I am divorced that I can return to school,” she said.



Her husband, Salihu also replied saying that he married his wife legally, and with the consent of her family.



“At first, my wife was happy with the marriage until she suddenly changed her mind and opted for a divorce. I still love my wife and I want to spend my life with her, but if she wants a divorce, I have no objection. I cannot force her to remain in the union,” he said.



The Director-General of the Niger Child Right Protection, Maryam Kolo, was full of praise for Fatima for having the courage to seek for divorce, and gave a two-week ultimatum to dissolve the marriage.



"If you fail to do so within the two weeks, the agency will file for divorce on behalf of the girl in a Sharia Court," she said.







She further warn parents against giving out their daughter early for marriage.



Twice her age, shameless man 5 Likes

This our kins men from up north will never cease to amaze me... 4 Likes

Niger Republic and not Niger State.

Never pretend to a love which you do not actually feel, for love is not ours to command

(17 years )Your age is not an issue this matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.

Don't use education as an excuse.



No wahala the guy accepted your divorce

The shame goes to you & Family

BUHARI religion 1 Like

Why are the northerners /Muslims like these 2 Likes

Child marriage should be banned in Nigeria.

Some parents are just wicked. Why will a sane parent give out a 17yr old gal out for marriage. Its babaric. As for the paedophile who think he is in love with the gal, I really dnt knw what to say about him. 3 Likes

Before opening this thread I already knew the people who married her 3 Likes

a can you just imagine the set of people filled in this tribe

Nyerhovwo101:

This our kins men from up north will never cease to amaze me... Niger Republic and not Northern Nigeria.

Same way Igbos should not be forced to remain in Nigeria.



Marriage is never by force.



BUHARI religion I can bet with Arsene Wenger life Sai Baba is tormenting you for dream

I applaud your bravery Fatima.

I can bet with Arsene Wenger life Sai Baba is tormenting you for dream



Ma main guy Ma main guy

YEYE, na now you wan go school. you no know b4?

E don happen

So when he wanted to marry u youvdidnt tell him u wanted to go to school u just realised it now













Oyo for you















This is why Nigeria can't be one. The majority North wants to increase in size by marrying at ridiculous ages, shunning education and spreading their almajiri and beggars and illiterates all over the country.. while the south just wants to be educated. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ma main guy I dey feel you die.

useless northern men

This is why Nigeria can't be one. The majority North wants to increase in size by marrying at ridiculous ages, shunning education and spreading their almajiri and beggars and illiterates all over the country.. while the south just wants to be educated. is Niger Nigeria?.. Read the story again is Niger Nigeria?.. Read the story again

Niger Republic and not Northern Nigeria.

Bros it's Niger State not Niger Republic. Bros it's Niger State not Niger Republic. 1 Like

I dey feel you die.



Give me connection for BMC abeg, i want 250k now