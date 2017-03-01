₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by trendsng1(m): 6:43am
A 17-year-old girl named Fatima B has appealed to the Niger Child Right Protection Agency to dissolve her one-month-old marriage.
Fatima is married to 35-year-old Salihu M, said that she was no longer in love with her husband and also wants the marriage dissolved so she can further her education.
“I was given in marriage to Salihu by my family, who thought I will have a better life with him. I do not want this marriage; I do not love this man. I want a divorce because I want to go to school and it is only when I am divorced that I can return to school,” she said.
Her husband, Salihu also replied saying that he married his wife legally, and with the consent of her family.
“At first, my wife was happy with the marriage until she suddenly changed her mind and opted for a divorce. I still love my wife and I want to spend my life with her, but if she wants a divorce, I have no objection. I cannot force her to remain in the union,” he said.
The Director-General of the Niger Child Right Protection, Maryam Kolo, was full of praise for Fatima for having the courage to seek for divorce, and gave a two-week ultimatum to dissolve the marriage.
“If you fail to do so within the two weeks, the agency will file for divorce on behalf of the girl in a Sharia Court,” she said.
She further warn parents against giving out their daughter early for marriage.
Source- http://www.trendsng.com/2017/03/i-want-divorce-because-i-want-to-go-to.html
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Oyind18: 7:12am
Twice her age, shameless man
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Nyerhovwo101(m): 7:13am
This our kins men from up north will never cease to amaze me...
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by madridguy(m): 10:25am
Niger Republic and not Niger State.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Donald7610: 10:25am
Never pretend to a love which you do not actually feel, for love is not ours to command
(17 years )Your age is not an issue this matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.
Don't use education as an excuse.
No wahala the guy accepted your divorce
The shame goes to you & Family
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by mackmanuel: 10:25am
.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:25am
BUHARI religion
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by last35: 10:25am
Why are the northerners /Muslims like these
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Chibuhealth(f): 10:25am
..
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Galaxies01: 10:25am
admin keep banning people because of mmm post. You will soon block your damm ass. if you ban me will you ban my life? fools
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by aloziedaya(m): 10:25am
Child marriage should be banned in Nigeria.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Xavier9ja(m): 10:25am
Some parents are just wicked. Why will a sane parent give out a 17yr old gal out for marriage. Its babaric. As for the paedophile who think he is in love with the gal, I really dnt knw what to say about him.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Arsenalholic(m): 10:25am
Before opening this thread I already knew the people who married her
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Papykush: 10:26am
a can you just imagine the set of people filled in this tribe
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by sotall(m): 10:26am
ok
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by madridguy(m): 10:26am
Niger Republic and not Northern Nigeria.
Nyerhovwo101:
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Stricker321: 10:27am
trendsng1:
Same way Igbos should not be forced to remain in Nigeria.
Marriage is never by force.
Only a foolish president will say instead of me to let you go we will all drown together.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by madridguy(m): 10:27am
I can bet with Arsene Wenger life Sai Baba is tormenting you for dream
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by zinny377(f): 10:28am
I applaud your bravery Fatima.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:28am
madridguy:Ma main guy
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by DONSMITH123(m): 10:28am
YEYE, na now you wan go school. you no know b4?
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Aderola15(f): 10:29am
E don happen
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by amiibaby(f): 10:30am
So when he wanted to marry u youvdidnt tell him u wanted to go to school u just realised it now
Oyo for you
Next
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Timinho23(m): 10:30am
This is why Nigeria can't be one. The majority North wants to increase in size by marrying at ridiculous ages, shunning education and spreading their almajiri and beggars and illiterates all over the country.. while the south just wants to be educated.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by babyfaceafrica: 10:30am
Okay
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by madridguy(m): 10:30am
I dey feel you die.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by fortunechy(m): 10:31am
useless northern men
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by babyfaceafrica: 10:31am
Timinho23:is Niger Nigeria?.. Read the story again
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by expee06(m): 10:31am
madridguy:Bros it's Niger State not Niger Republic.
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:32am
madridguy:Give me connection for BMC abeg, i want 250k now
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by Imoh555(m): 10:32am
|Re: “I Want A Divorce Because I Want To Go To School” – 17 Year Old Girl Cries Out by TheFreeOne: 10:32am
madridguy:
Not only niger republic na niger nation.
Instead of you guys lending your voice and resources to fighting for needed education in your region you'll rather support mass building of Quranic schools, mosques, paedophiles and mass weddings and the blame game. And when others talked of explosion of born throways you start spitting fires where there are none.
Your leaders are a disgrace to humanity for their selfishness in training their wards in the best schools home and abroad whilst they refuse to give proper education, stem almajiri explosions in the north but will rather use them for election purposes to capture federal power.
Anyway kudos to the girl's boldness. May her dreams and others like her come true.
