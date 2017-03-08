Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry (9844 Views)

Oscar Ekponimo is using technology to bring wasted food to the hungry



When he was 11, Oscar Ekponimo was so hungry he would stare at the kitchen cupboards in his home in Calabar, Nigeria, wishing they would magically fill with food. His father had stopped working after a partial stroke, and his mother earned so little as a nurse that he and his siblings ate just one substantial meal every two days. “My mom used to remind us that the hunger was not forever,” he said. “That always kept me going.”



Now 30 and a skilled software engineer living in Abuja, Ekponimo is working to ensure others do not suffer as he did. He has developed an app called Chowberry, which connects grocery stores and supermarkets with NGOs and charities to put wasted or leftover food to use. As packaged food items near the end of their shelf life, the app initiates discounts that grow larger the longer the products remain unsold. Local aid groups and other selected nonprofits are alerted about these discounts and also when supermarkets are giving food away for free. Food that would otherwise have gone in the trash is instead distributed to orphanages and needy families.





Last year his team of four completed a three-month pilot involving 20 retailers and fed around 150 orphans and vulnerable children. “Our system helped [orphanages] cut down on their spending by more than 70%,” he says. Although every small retailer Ekponimo has approached in Nigeria has embraced Chowberry, he says, larger companies have been slow to adopt the technology, mainly because of red tape. “That’s been my biggest challenge.”



Despite such problems, Ekponimo can’t imagine a different life for himself. “I had several job offers from big [technology] companies over the past few years,” he says. “But Chowberry is what I am passionate about and find fulfilling. I want to see it grow and continue to benefit people’s lives.”

http://time.com/collection-post/4684788/oscar-ekponimo-next-generation-leaders/ 19 Likes 2 Shares

God bless u 0scar 18 Likes 1 Share

This is so inspiring. Ride on.. 7 Likes 1 Share

We must not always depend on government to do everything for us. Let's think of something to do to help someone.

This man has done something brilliant, who said we can't too?! 4 Likes

Most Innovative technology!!!



We need an App...to send signal to police during election say rigging is about to take place!



Another App to blow whitsle to EFCC to say looting is about to take place



another App to send signal to the Nigeria Army to alert them that Bombing is about to take place.





Maybe naim App alert BigBrother when Kemen dy touch Tboss to say Smooching is about to take place. Most Innovative technology!!!We need an App...to send signal to police during election say rigging is about to take place!Another App to blow whitsle to EFCC to say looting is about to take placeanother App to send signal to the Nigeria Army to alert them that Bombing is about to take place.Maybe naim App alert BigBrother when Kemen dy touch Tboss to say Smooching is about to take place. 7 Likes

nice innovation. this might help reduce hunger brought about by this recession.



BTW, what's the use of all these witches who were supporting Buhari during the election.



Naija witchcraft that cannot locate where Our president is.... Is that one Witchcraft? 4 Likes

Nice of him

When the brain is put into productive use, wealth becomes inevitable. if you 1 Like

this guy is going places.



rule of life: solve any problem in your environment, then watch money chase you.



see you at the top bro 1 Like

You've done well swidy

Nice one!

Good one brother!

If we keep contributing our individual quota, our country will be a better place for all.



But what has this got to do with next generation leader?



Anyways...good one bro!!!

I just feel like giving a hug to this dude!.. I read this with ghost pimples on my skin!...



When intellect meets class, and emotions meets compassion. Nothing is too small if you choose to stretch you hands to the poor and needy around you!!



God bless your generation brother!!! 1 Like

Touching lives through technology.

kudos to the young man

Nice one brother ,, we need more people like this man in this country

He should have named it



Chopbread

Good thinking,good product

Nice one bro

Is that Wuse Market?