₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,179 members, 3,406,042 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry (9844 Views)
Exportation Of African Food To The States / 5yrs Online Searching For Business Without A Single $...wasted Alot On E Book / Financial Mistakes That Almost Wasted My First Five Years Of Work! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by lalasticlala(m): 8:04am
Oscar Ekponimo is using technology to bring wasted food to the hungry
http://time.com/collection-post/4684788/oscar-ekponimo-next-generation-leaders/
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by ouzo1(m): 8:09am
God bless u 0scar
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by gracyblaze(f): 8:26am
This is so inspiring. Ride on..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by ikbnice(m): 8:38am
We must not always depend on government to do everything for us. Let's think of something to do to help someone.
This man has done something brilliant, who said we can't too?!
4 Likes
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by trustyG: 8:54am
Interesting!
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by GreenMavro: 9:46am
Most Innovative technology!!!
We need an App...to send signal to police during election say rigging is about to take place!
Another App to blow whitsle to EFCC to say looting is about to take place
another App to send signal to the Nigeria Army to alert them that Bombing is about to take place.
Maybe naim App alert BigBrother when Kemen dy touch Tboss to say Smooching is about to take place.
7 Likes
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 9:47am
nice innovation. this might help reduce hunger brought about by this recession.
BTW, what's the use of all these witches who were supporting Buhari during the election.
Naija witchcraft that cannot locate where Our president is.... Is that one Witchcraft?
4 Likes
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Arewa12: 9:48am
Hmmm Cr8ive
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by OLAFIMIX: 9:48am
Nice of him
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by NNVanguard(m): 9:48am
When the brain is put into productive use, wealth becomes inevitable. if you
1 Like
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by helphelp: 9:48am
Wow
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by SlimBrawnie(f): 9:48am
Today is my birthday
Zenith Bank sent me a birthday wish.
Stanbic IBTC Pensions sent me a warm birthday text.
Eco Bank has been sending me text messages since 12am today.
Even Nairaland sent me a mail.
But Keystone bank, my first bank ever has never for once sent me a message.
I'm withdrawing all my money and closing that account.
I dey vex.
Feels good to know I share same birth-date with the Acting President
Thanks guys for the wishes, God bless
9 Likes
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by money121(m): 9:48am
Ok
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by cutelover19(m): 9:49am
this guy is going places.
rule of life: solve any problem in your environment, then watch money chase you.
see you at the top bro
1 Like
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by yungengr(m): 9:49am
nice one
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Angelinastto(f): 9:49am
You've done well swidy
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by sakalisis(m): 9:49am
Ok
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by itiswellandwell: 9:49am
Nice one!
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Emmy9ite(m): 9:50am
ok
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by ANBAKO: 9:50am
Good one brother!
If we keep contributing our individual quota, our country will be a better place for all.
But what has this got to do with next generation leader?
Anyways...good one bro!!!
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Samanza89(m): 9:51am
I just feel like giving a hug to this dude!.. I read this with ghost pimples on my skin!...
When intellect meets class, and emotions meets compassion. Nothing is too small if you choose to stretch you hands to the poor and needy around you!!
God bless your generation brother!!!
1 Like
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Pavore9: 9:52am
Touching lives through technology.
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by dainformant(m): 9:52am
kudos to the young man
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Nigerianinfobox(m): 9:52am
Nice one brother ,, we need more people like this man in this country
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by policy12: 9:52am
.
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Imoh555(m): 9:53am
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by joinnow: 9:56am
So cool
He should have named it
Chopbread
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Dshocker(m): 9:57am
Good thinking,good product
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by demarc001: 9:59am
Nice one bro
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by Lordave: 9:59am
Is that Wuse Market?
|Re: Oscar Ekponimo Develops An App 'Chowberry', Brings Wasted Food To The Hungry by obembet(m): 9:59am
Some idiot will clam tribe now
"Cashless" Lagos: How Are You Coping With It? / Do You Need Paypal Funds Or Wanna Shop On Amazon At Better Rates.. Come In Here / What Can I Do With 700,000
Viewing this topic: mygsmnairacom(m), deborsky(m), mufasapapasanta(m), wellmax(m), skabber2, CandidSeeker(m), Teempakguy(m), DEWKID(m), Iyke1998(m), boxxy(f), theNOISEmaker, walenack(m), Yobii, Richbee(m), evergenuine(m), ogahope(m), IncredibleJoe(m), toluodek(m), youngchopper(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9