Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by broseme: 12:13pm
As shared by Celine who lives in Enugu.....

'This young lady died on a motor accident this morning at Ugwu onyeama and there is nothing on her to trace her people. Plz share so that her people can come n take her corpse'.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/who-knows-this-lady-who-died-in-fatal.html?m=1

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Jabioro: 12:15pm
Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue..

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by sariu11(f): 1:11pm
RIP
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by 2dream(m): 1:11pm
Chai
RIP
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by ItzWonderz(m): 1:11pm
Lord jesus,,into ur hands we commit her soul n frgive her of all her sins. Amen
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:11pm
And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by satowind: 1:11pm
#sad
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by MCFRESH: 1:12pm
RIP
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by elvisino112: 1:12pm
i dont know her
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:12pm
Rest In Peace. May God grant her family the fortitude to bear this loss and her Soul find peace with God. To us viewing this may this never befall any of us, May God bless our going out and coming in this 2017. Amen.

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by blazetitov: 1:12pm
Sad!! cry cry cry

Praying for God's protection on our going out and coming in IJN.

RIP YOUNG LADY.

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 1:12pm
Jabioro:
Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue..

Good idea... if it hasn't been stolen. Passengers' manifest should be checked at garage too.

It's sad, but some people can be opportunists. I have seen where pickpockets operate during funerals.

I am curious why people like to strip dead people to their undies. Does any Dr here have an explanation? undecided

RIP, young woman, your watch has ended cry
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by ItzWonderz(m): 1:13pm
Jabioro:
Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue..

obviously,,u didnt concentrate on d post wen readin,,it said,,there"s nothing on her to trace who she is
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:13pm
More details of the accident please. Was she in a private or public vehicle?

That hill is becoming too dangerous these days.
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Jabioro: 1:14pm
ItzWonderz:


obviously,,u didnt concentrate on d post wen readin,,it said,,there"s nothing on her to trace who she is
I did
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by oskaaay(m): 1:14pm
RIP...May God continue to protect us
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Baroba(m): 1:15pm
What a country, so Facebook is now our very own emergency service? and you tell me there is nothing wrong with this country..smh. RIP.. Ugwu Onyeama is not too far from my house ( Trans)..

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Ekakamba: 1:15pm
Hian! Where is the pant? undecided
jeeqaa7:
And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Lordsreigns: 1:15pm
awwn
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 1:16pm
jeeqaa7:
And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...

Is that all you can come up with?
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Temptee101(m): 1:16pm
Since time immemorial that Onyema hill has been consuming souls. Something drastic needs to be done and fast. The road is bad, potholes everywhere. Trucks, lorries and tankers fail brake on daily basis along that road. Govt urgently need to act fast to afford future occurrences. RIP young one

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 1:17pm
this world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincity
Rest in peace 0hm angrythis world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincity
Rest in peace 0hm
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by tmgold007(f): 1:17pm
R.i.p..to d dead
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 1:18pm
What a tragedy!.. . RIP
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by EmmaLege: 1:20pm
Death everywhere sad
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by smartkester: 1:25pm
jeeqaa7:
And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...
mumu na there your eyes go
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:26pm
smartkester:
mumu na there your eyes go


May you be raped by kemen... Anumanu

Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 1:30pm
Kai see her fine pant cry cry cry
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 1:30pm
I dreamt of a day when death will die

I guess it will feel what the dying felt when it strikes.

The inevitable has strike again
Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 1:30pm
jeeqaa7:



May you be raped by kemen... Anumanu
ameeeeeeeen

