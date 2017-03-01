Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) (10885 Views)

Man Dies After Fatal Accident In Imo, Corpse Remains Unidentified. Graphic Pics / Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious At Abuja Hospital (Photo) / New Year Train Ride From Portharcourt To Enugu (Pics Inside) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'This young lady died on a motor accident this morning at Ugwu onyeama and there is nothing on her to trace her people. Plz share so that her people can come n take her corpse'.





Source: As shared by Celine who lives in Enugu.....'This young lady died on a motor accident this morning at Ugwu onyeama and there is nothing on her to trace her people. Plz share so that her people can come n take her corpse'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/who-knows-this-lady-who-died-in-fatal.html?m=1 1 Like 4 Shares

Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue.. 1 Like

RIP

Chai

RIP

Lord jesus,,into ur hands we commit her soul n frgive her of all her sins. Amen

There's more to this story than just accident... And you had to show us her pantThere's more to this story than just accident... 3 Likes 2 Shares

#sad

RIP

i dont know her

Rest In Peace. May God grant her family the fortitude to bear this loss and her Soul find peace with God. To us viewing this may this never befall any of us, May God bless our going out and coming in this 2017. Amen. 4 Likes 1 Share





Praying for God's protection on our going out and coming in IJN.



RIP YOUNG LADY. Sad!!Praying for God's protection on our going out and coming in IJN.RIP YOUNG LADY. 1 Like

Jabioro:

Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue..

Good idea... if it hasn't been stolen. Passengers' manifest should be checked at garage too.



It's sad, but some people can be opportunists. I have seen where pickpockets operate during funerals.



I am curious why people like to strip dead people to their undies. Does any Dr here have an explanation?



RIP, young woman, your watch has ended

Jabioro:

Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue..

obviously,,u didnt concentrate on d post wen readin,,it said,,there"s nothing on her to trace who she is obviously,,u didnt concentrate on d post wen readin,,it said,,there"s nothing on her to trace who she is

More details of the accident please. Was she in a private or public vehicle?



That hill is becoming too dangerous these days.

ItzWonderz:





obviously,,u didnt concentrate on d post wen readin,,it said,,there"s nothing on her to trace who she is I did I did

RIP...May God continue to protect us

What a country, so Facebook is now our very own emergency service? and you tell me there is nothing wrong with this country..smh. RIP.. Ugwu Onyeama is not too far from my house ( Trans).. 2 Likes

Hian! Where is the pant? jeeqaa7:

And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...

awwn

jeeqaa7:

And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...

Is that all you can come up with? Is that all you can come up with?

Since time immemorial that Onyema hill has been consuming souls. Something drastic needs to be done and fast. The road is bad, potholes everywhere. Trucks, lorries and tankers fail brake on daily basis along that road. Govt urgently need to act fast to afford future occurrences. RIP young one 1 Like



Rest in peace 0hm this world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincity

Rest in peace 0hm this world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincityRest in peace 0hmthis world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincityRest in peace 0hm

R.i.p..to d dead

What a tragedy!.. . RIP

Death everywhere

jeeqaa7:

And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident... mumu na there your eyes go mumu na there your eyes go

smartkester:

mumu na there your eyes go



May you be raped by kemen... Anumanu May you be raped by kemen... Anumanu 1 Like

Kai see her fine pant

I dreamt of a day when death will die



I guess it will feel what the dying felt when it strikes.



The inevitable has strike again