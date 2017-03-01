₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,314 members, 3,406,466 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) (10885 Views)
Man Dies After Fatal Accident In Imo, Corpse Remains Unidentified. Graphic Pics / Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious At Abuja Hospital (Photo) / New Year Train Ride From Portharcourt To Enugu (Pics Inside) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by broseme: 12:13pm
As shared by Celine who lives in Enugu.....
'This young lady died on a motor accident this morning at Ugwu onyeama and there is nothing on her to trace her people. Plz share so that her people can come n take her corpse'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/who-knows-this-lady-who-died-in-fatal.html?m=1
1 Like 4 Shares
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Jabioro: 12:15pm
Eyah! RIP OP what about her phone ? Just asking as a clue..
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by sariu11(f): 1:11pm
RIP
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by 2dream(m): 1:11pm
Chai
RIP
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by ItzWonderz(m): 1:11pm
Lord jesus,,into ur hands we commit her soul n frgive her of all her sins. Amen
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:11pm
And you had to show us her pant There's more to this story than just accident...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by satowind: 1:11pm
#sad
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by MCFRESH: 1:12pm
RIP
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by elvisino112: 1:12pm
i dont know her
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:12pm
Rest In Peace. May God grant her family the fortitude to bear this loss and her Soul find peace with God. To us viewing this may this never befall any of us, May God bless our going out and coming in this 2017. Amen.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by blazetitov: 1:12pm
Sad!!
Praying for God's protection on our going out and coming in IJN.
RIP YOUNG LADY.
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 1:12pm
Jabioro:
Good idea... if it hasn't been stolen. Passengers' manifest should be checked at garage too.
It's sad, but some people can be opportunists. I have seen where pickpockets operate during funerals.
I am curious why people like to strip dead people to their undies. Does any Dr here have an explanation?
RIP, young woman, your watch has ended
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by ItzWonderz(m): 1:13pm
Jabioro:
obviously,,u didnt concentrate on d post wen readin,,it said,,there"s nothing on her to trace who she is
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:13pm
More details of the accident please. Was she in a private or public vehicle?
That hill is becoming too dangerous these days.
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Jabioro: 1:14pm
ItzWonderz:I did
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by oskaaay(m): 1:14pm
RIP...May God continue to protect us
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Baroba(m): 1:15pm
What a country, so Facebook is now our very own emergency service? and you tell me there is nothing wrong with this country..smh. RIP.. Ugwu Onyeama is not too far from my house ( Trans)..
2 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Ekakamba: 1:15pm
Hian! Where is the pant?
jeeqaa7:
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Lordsreigns: 1:15pm
awwn
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 1:16pm
jeeqaa7:
Is that all you can come up with?
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Temptee101(m): 1:16pm
Since time immemorial that Onyema hill has been consuming souls. Something drastic needs to be done and fast. The road is bad, potholes everywhere. Trucks, lorries and tankers fail brake on daily basis along that road. Govt urgently need to act fast to afford future occurrences. RIP young one
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 1:17pm
this world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincity
Rest in peace 0hm this world is a wicked world. kiss daniel has said it in sincity
Rest in peace 0hm
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by tmgold007(f): 1:17pm
R.i.p..to d dead
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 1:18pm
What a tragedy!.. . RIP
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by EmmaLege: 1:20pm
Death everywhere
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by smartkester: 1:25pm
jeeqaa7:mumu na there your eyes go
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:26pm
smartkester:
May you be raped by kemen... Anumanu
1 Like
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 1:30pm
Kai see her fine pant
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 1:30pm
I dreamt of a day when death will die
I guess it will feel what the dying felt when it strikes.
The inevitable has strike again
|Re: Young Lady Dies In Accident In Enugu. Do You Know Her? (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 1:30pm
jeeqaa7:ameeeeeeeen
South African Visa With Ease In Less Than 5 Days Without Any Deposit............ / I Have Dubai And Bahrain Visa : No Upfront Payment / Check Out The Awesome Optimus Prime Statue In Lagos
Viewing this topic: carlleung(m), Lennylinconlee(m), LordBuchi(m), Judithume(f), bobby56(m), NMotorwerks, Maeka, pskillzz(m), adefemi56(m), ikuku5914, Timothy245(m), SIRKAY98(m), okwyerikagu2, jclassiq, sleeksolo, buygala(m), Chuky123, Meritocracy, vicmela(m), Cool19boy(m), GAZZUZZ(m), clemzzy(m), switchlain, saydfact(m), geo4c, Tommmy(m), nogasimplicity, Okaakoko(m), sexaddict08(m), donkarly(m), kingsvicks, Chukwu94, bukitt, lammsohiman(m), OmoMummy2, Murjem, otunbadotman(m), Carrottop(m), musco4me, acada111(f), Lstar4real(m), oluking, vivianbelema(f), Blanc8(m), noblito2017(m), tee59(f), EyitayoBoSs(m), Gods300men, Olamira(f), McWhillion(m), Divinerace(m), a2personal2013, me69, ohisola1(f), Melahou(m), Shammak(m), ezemme(m) and 134 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22