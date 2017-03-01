₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by Nnamdisblog(m): 1:15pm
Kaduna International Airport is now ready for 24 hours operation for both international and local flights.
Below are what The VIP/Protocol lounge at the Kaduna International Airport looks like. The lounge has also been renovated to ease and make the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja closure successful.
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by arsenic33(m): 1:20pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by Omudia11: 1:41pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by TINALETC3(f): 1:41pm
Even Airport don turn Celebrity
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by tommykiwi(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by jeeqaa7(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by rozayx5(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by unclezuma: 1:42pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by datola: 1:42pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by yomalex(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by preshinno: 1:42pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by ochigboochayi(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by Ngokafor: 1:43pm
...Show us the regular lounge cos most Nigerians are not VIPs.
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by jalay(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by sarrki(m): 1:43pm
jeeqaa7:
Confused wailer are easy to spot
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by OLAFIMIX: 1:43pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by LordCenturion(m): 1:43pm
rozayx5:
Becareful In shaking ur head, Please don't let ur head remove from ur neck
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by noucompact(m): 1:43pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by tboyO2: 1:43pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by MrMcJay(m): 1:43pm
The toilet in Oriental Hotel is better than this.
See as the place be like where them dey do drinking competition.
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by jude33084(m): 1:43pm
They want to promote Kaduna Airport,........
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by kalindaminda: 1:43pm
Lol looks like someone's parlor
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by freeborn76(m): 1:43pm
I still believe this was a ploy to upgrade Kaduna airport. If the government is sincere, it should also upgrade Enugu, Calabar and Port Harcourt airports. Before you call me IPOB, I am proudly Yoruba and I approve this message.
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by eleojo23: 1:44pm
Na my sitting room be this na
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by DonLo: 1:44pm
The bitter truth is that it is not encouraging. How can a country claiming to be giant of Africa without a significant standard airport safe MMM which is still consider below par and not up to the required international standard. Imagine the headache and stress we are going through just because the Abuja airport is needs renovation. So there wouldn't have been a good VIP lounge if the Abuja airport is not to be closed. Moreover, what I'm seeing here is not five star, so, there's nothing special about it. No wonder the cabal wants Buhari back before the closure. E go better.
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by SexyNairalander: 1:44pm
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by Esseite: 1:44pm
ELrufai's sitting room could have been a better option..
More like an average Nigerian sitting room, just put a flower vase on the table, flat screen tv and home theatre and thats that.
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by shamecurls(m): 1:44pm
Omudia11:
What's shameful? Make a point!
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by chimah3(m): 1:45pm
WE ARE BUNCH OF JOKERS IN NIGERIA!!!!!!!!!
SEE HOW WE EMBARRASS OURSELVES AS A NATION!!!
THIS ABUJA AIRPORT CLOSURE IS JUST A JOKE!!
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by jeeqaa7(m): 1:46pm
sarrki:
You are sick.... In the head
|Re: Photos Of The Kaduna Airport VIP Lounge by Emekus102: 1:47pm
I give this Air Port 6 month.... then POWER outrange (NEPA) I go fall their hand....
