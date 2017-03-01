Kaduna International Airport is now ready for 24 hours operation for both international and local flights.Below are what The VIP/Protocol lounge at the Kaduna International Airport looks like. The lounge has also been renovated to ease and make the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja closure successful.

The bitter truth is that it is not encouraging. How can a country claiming to be giant of Africa without a significant standard airport safe MMM which is still consider below par and not up to the required international standard. Imagine the headache and stress we are going through just because the Abuja airport is needs renovation. So there wouldn't have been a good VIP lounge if the Abuja airport is not to be closed. Moreover, what I'm seeing here is not five star, so, there's nothing special about it. No wonder the cabal wants Buhari back before the closure. E go better. 1 Like