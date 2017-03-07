₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,819 members, 3,407,861 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 09:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) (6259 Views)
PSG Players Perform Bizarre Training Drill Ahead Barca Match (watch Video) / Free Fixed Match On Facebook / How I Predicted Barca Winning The UCL With PES 4 Months Ago, Who Remembers This? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by fidefineboy(m): 12:13am
11hrs before the match between Barcelona and PSG, this guy predicted the correct scores..
Check pictures below.
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by diegosticks(m): 12:15am
Omo the guy na winch oo. Anyway make I claim FTC 1st while waiting for lala to move it to fp.
To the poster below, you've seen anything can make fp, stop being a doubting Thomas.
I dedicate this fp to my dear country Nigeria to remain 1 and strong indivisible nation, for God to grant our president Buhari quick recovery, stop the killings in the north, corruption, injustice, nepotism and marginalisation of my tribe Igbo.
1 Like
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by mykeljosef: 12:16am
diegosticks:
fp ko bp ni
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by diegosticks(m): 12:22am
mykeljosef:
As useless threads dey make fp anyhow, I have hope like Barcelona did
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Emyres(m): 12:35am
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by ikp120(m): 12:36am
But what signal was Messi really sending through that call sign?
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by mykeljosef: 12:46am
diegosticks:
lol
just coz you believe in barca.
oga lalasticlala ooo
fp oo
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Kyllahmc(m): 12:53am
Nice... Him for go predict am for bet9ja and chop crazy cash chai
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by grayht(m): 1:01am
Only God knows what's on lalasticlacla betting slip... "Maybe over 5 goals"...
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by diegosticks(m): 1:22am
mykeljosef:
If I hear say I believe in barca. I wan use them make FTC for fp like the used referee and lines men to make quarter finals
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Roughfyzay(m): 1:29am
Make I sleep small I go come comment later
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by donaldokwuose: 1:30am
Make millions monthly betting on football matches. Click here to find out how
https://millionairebettors.wordpress.com/2017/03/07/first-blog-post/
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Kentura(m): 1:58am
na try ur luck prediction the guy do... for bet9ja, a die hard barca fan insisted that barca must qualify and played correct score 5:1 5:0 6:0 6:1 single with 1k each... the bet dn enter buh u call this kinda stuff LUCK!
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by mykeljosef: 2:37am
diegosticks:
1 Like
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by diegosticks(m): 8:29am
[quote author=mykeljosef post=54407915][/quote]
My friend I took after your unique kind of stupidity
1 Like
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by thrillionaire(m): 8:41am
The unthinkable. All things are possible to him that believes
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Mr2kay2: 8:42am
Build your secure https Ponzi sites now with advanced features.Contact 2k now via whatsapp on 0802 085 7937 and via call on 08090594857
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by ediwills79: 8:42am
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Tazdroid(m): 8:42am
Bad guy
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Imoh555(m): 8:42am
Him juju strong
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by dannythethug: 8:43am
He should just open a church and become very rich.
He has better prediction than pastor sule and t.b..
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by wizzlyd(m): 8:43am
Real Madrid And Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Right Now
1 Like
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by gift01: 8:43am
I also predicted 6-1
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by oladayo63(m): 8:44am
ikp120:
It was a dedication to his nephew Rodrigo who called him all afternoon on that match day (vs Celta Vigo).
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by donefezy(m): 8:44am
Kentura:
Nigerians. If its a pastor that predicted it now you won't say that it's a try your luck prediction o
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by segebase(m): 8:44am
na 3.5 I carry am with 20k ...off to redeem my money
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by martineverest(m): 8:45am
the coach and guadiorla predicted it too........thats y we are the greatest club ever.
Even my arsenal friends are claiming 'na we-we' while chelsea,manu and madrid fans are crying more than psg fans
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by bestspoke: 8:46am
Arsenal, PSG, Benfica are all Flying Emirates.
You'll all noticed how they flew outta UCL.
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Michaelpresh(m): 8:46am
Guinness book must hear diz
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:46am
my brother just had a dream that Buhari died.... and his dreams always comes to past.
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by skarz(m): 8:46am
it's not juju it's faith
|Re: This Guy Predicted Barca & PSG Match On Facebook (Pictures) by Abalado: 8:47am
make he predict buhari health na,.
Uefa And Isreal / Live Coverages Of The Fifa U-17 World Cup (nigeria 2009) On Watchnta.com / Nigeria Football Supporters Club
Viewing this topic: Gentlebabs(m), dadaojames(m), alabaakin, Danybest, baroncy, raystanley(m), LordofWar, Infidan(m), Shollay20(m), adajoe555(f), RELEASEUS, Luizville(m), Northmall(m), SpaxeX(m), nonomirac(m), seek4usman, GameGod(m), StainlessH(m), VelmaIT, hadura29(m), Drabeey(m), orjikuramo(m), akintun, Deefuray(f), freshkid007, tomycole, sasquareT(m), Horlawale1(m), Mexyz(m), jombosolomon(m), eyesoflagos, olayinkajnr(m), championeh(m), Johnzzy(m), ihebrooke(m), vestyne, JAZES(m), darsmarth(m), chyckxx(m), VIPERVENOM(m), saint2ace(m), myners007, bisotec(m), Eke40seven(m), 40manlappy, Amusaopeyemi(f), bubykay01, PAOA, maverick001, digoster(m), topscorer, topnotch760, Gladtobealive, plat0, LordSucre(m), Timhortons, HarkymTheOracle(m), Benite, ademola964, woflex(m), legendsilver(m), Realsufi, BASHMAN1991, ZoneBslayer(m), brainpower(m), signz, Ogbeche77, kachijack(m), iriferi(m), kenecaleb, pato405, viktorlee(m), twalart, chynie, Parko(m), 247Dior(m), mjswthrt(f), TROY85(m), Simplesoul05(m), Nolongthing88(m), zichat22(m), Shuen, OMEGA009(m), preacherz, 0ubenji(m), topsylopsy(m), karyode1997(m), legallyCJ(m), Bamvic93, Idrismusty97(m), XfStyle(f), orjisblog, emeviks(m), daddytime, K024(m), kerryjossy(f), Mysticluv(f), johnie, Vycko(f), emmykey0128(m), opara28(m), Nnamddi(m), cybergee(m), osile2012, samoy(m), yerokunphilips, Ayima, prisho(m), skeema, fisher82, lovere, Oise1989(m), jneutron4000, friedakara, sokoanugwa, omonighoblessing(f), chris31(m), Olidawg247(m), xykms101, Alexrayz(m), fnep2smooth(m), tolugar, Sigoal(m), Prestywillz1(f), agabaI23(m), ace05(m), MathsChic(f), kabasa77(m), westlife79(m), auxtin(m), masterP042(m), iblog, ObaroFaisal(m), sparog(m), Kushbrown75, zanebaddo(m), 69MissedCalls(m), free37, kingPhidel(m), babasolo(m), ogatboy(m), llprincztonp(m), Pavarottii(m), Kezifils(m), tobilinoP(m), dabiko(m), ThankYouGod, AmaLady4u, soshi(m), Gbotun(m), damoywizzy(m), Adiwana, akinola107(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), fridayomali(m), Interesting15, diegosticks(m), skare, okochavictor(m), Akadex, omoluabiguy, Sundouglas, iamtewwy(m), 50shot, Endybest2424(m), nepapole(m), adblack10(m), TexasR, moshood44(m), mcemmy0z, bigiyaro(m) and 264 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9