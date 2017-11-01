₦airaland Forum

Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) / Kanu Nwankwo & His Wife, Amara Step Out Together / Burial Of Susan Nwannediya Kanu. Nwankwo Kanu Buries His Mother (Pics)

Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:36pm


Super Eagles Legend, Kanu Nwankwo aka Papilo is currently touring some Asian Countries with fellow EPL Legends.

He shared some photos on social media with the likes of former Pompey and England goalkeeper, David James, Former Liverpool Left-back, John Riise, Former Arsenal Midfielder, Robert Pires and others.







Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:36pm


Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:38pm
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 7:41pm
One of the most successful footballers to bestride the African continent.


'Papilo, I know say one day you go make us proud' Papilo, you don finally make us proud. grin


Omo, see John Anne Riise all tatted up. I remember this nigga shot power that year for Winning Eleven be like 95 shocked Only Adriano and Roberto Carlos pass him own. Good old days men.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by haywire07(m): 7:42pm
See how he is looking like he only escorted them.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 7:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Good to have you back, hombre.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00pm
DanseMacabre:



Good to have you back, hombre.
shocked

Thanks brother.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by makdcash(m): 8:16pm
Who be this again,chai some people self.







NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Flashh: 8:30pm
John Riise is the real baby face. See how young his face is.

That guy is one of the players, who has shot power in history of football.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by stirene(m): 8:30pm
Nice right ?
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 8:30pm
Where is Okocha - the greatest talent in Africa's history?

2 Likes

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by millomaniac: 8:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.

Wetin i even wan tell you now sef. Well whatever problems you have going on with you i guess this is your way of getting some relief. Sorry.

I think you get some kinda hard on from mentions, thats not normal, thats sick bruv.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 8:31pm
When did Kanu become a legend ??

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by kkko(m): 8:31pm
makdcash:
Who be this again,chai some people self.








One of the chained mad man on the loss

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 8:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.

Nwamaikpe.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by kkko(m): 8:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.

Anu Ofia. Did Kanu ask you not to contest for Presidential election in your country? Why is Buharia (Jubrin) tormenting his faithful servant this way;? They can't even mind their personal business anymore.

Please get yourself a new sense, I know it's very cheap in your area...

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 8:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.


u are very silly have the balls to insult a legend when u have not achieved nothing at ur age ......
nb ...still struggling to buy iphone

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Ivimilly: 8:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.
Issa mental case for you brov he had a very successful career and he's enjoying the benefits what's your story?

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by RealAAdekunjo(m): 8:32pm
Good! legend!!
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 8:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.
see this mugu he tell you say he need am

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Godful: 8:33pm
for their pocket
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 8:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.
,U fool,nothing in politics interest him..

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Antara0503(m): 8:33pm
papillo.u get mouth
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by greatface(m): 8:33pm
Just Be Good In What You Do And People Will Follow You Like Flies Follow Sheat

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:33pm
King Kanu!

The man who scored three goals in 15 minutes to finish Chelsea 3:2 from a 2-goal deficit!

I don't know if any player in history has done that one yet.

I won't be surprised if someone has done it, but the fact is Kanu did it.

A true legend if ever there was one.

I remember Arsenal fans sang a song from "sounds of music" after Nicholas Anelka left:

"chim-chimney, chim-chimney, chim-chim cheroo, who needs Anelka when we've got Kanu?"

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 8:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.


You just talk..... ............

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by olabrad: 8:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.


Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.
Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.

Abeg, let him be. You think Nigeria is Liberia?

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 8:35pm
FisifunKododada:
Where is Okocha - the greatest talent in Africa's history?

kanu achieved more globally and locally than okocha.

2 Likes

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by Spylord48: 8:35pm
They should search their baggages well o.Joko widdodo no dy smile o

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by cloudgroup(m): 8:35pm
and so?
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:36pm
Main guy. KANU Nwakwo

