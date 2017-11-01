Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kanu Nwankwo Arrives Indonesia With Other EPL Legends (Photos) (18864 Views)

Super Eagles Legend, Kanu Nwankwo aka Papilo is currently touring some Asian Countries with fellow EPL Legends.



He shared some photos on social media with the likes of former Pompey and England goalkeeper, David James, Former Liverpool Left-back, John Riise, Former Arsenal Midfielder, Robert Pires and others.















Super Eagles Legend, Kanu Nwankwo aka Papilo is currently touring some Asian Countries with fellow EPL Legends.He shared some photos on social media with the likes of former Pompey and England goalkeeper, David James, Former Liverpool Left-back, John Riise, Former Arsenal Midfielder, Robert Pires and others.







This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.





Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.

This idiot is busy touring with EPL legends while his mate George Weah is the President-elect of a country.

Amara sorry I disrespected your husband; but the truth gotta be told.

Right now, Nwankwo KANU can't even win a councillorship election in his ward at Amannagwu, Arochukwu.







'Papilo, I know say one day you go make us proud' Papilo, you don finally make us proud.





Omo, see John Anne Riise all tatted up. I remember this nigga shot power that year for Winning Eleven be like 95 Only Adriano and Roberto Carlos pass him own. Good old days men. One of the most successful footballers to bestride the African continent.Papilo, you don finally make us proud.Omo, see John Anne Riise all tatted up. I remember this nigga shot power that year for Winning Eleven be like 95Only Adriano and Roberto Carlos pass him own. Good old days men.

See how he is looking like he only escorted them.

Good to have you back, hombre.

Good to have you back, hombre.



Thanks brother.

















John Riise is the real baby face. See how young his face is.



That guy is one of the players, who has shot power in history of football.

Nice right ?

Where is Okocha - the greatest talent in Africa's history? 2 Likes

Wetin i even wan tell you now sef. Well whatever problems you have going on with you i guess this is your way of getting some relief. Sorry.



Wetin i even wan tell you now sef. Well whatever problems you have going on with you i guess this is your way of getting some relief. Sorry.I think you get some kinda hard on from mentions, thats not normal, thats sick bruv.

?? When did Kanu become a legend??

One of the chained mad man on the loss

Nwamaikpe.

Anu Ofia. Did Kanu ask you not to contest for Presidential election in your country? Why is Buharia (Jubrin) tormenting his faithful servant this way;? They can't even mind their personal business anymore.



Anu Ofia. Did Kanu ask you not to contest for Presidential election in your country? Why is Buharia (Jubrin) tormenting his faithful servant this way;? They can't even mind their personal business anymore.Please get yourself a new sense, I know it's very cheap in your area...

u are very silly have the balls to insult a legend when u have not achieved nothing at ur age ......

u are very silly have the balls to insult a legend when u have not achieved nothing at ur age ......nb ...still struggling to buy iphone

Good! legend!!

for their pocket

papillo.u get mouth

Just Be Good In What You Do And People Will Follow You Like Flies Follow Sheat

King Kanu!



The man who scored three goals in 15 minutes to finish Chelsea 3:2 from a 2-goal deficit!



I don't know if any player in history has done that one yet.



I won't be surprised if someone has done it, but the fact is Kanu did it.



A true legend if ever there was one.



I remember Arsenal fans sang a song from "sounds of music" after Nicholas Anelka left:



"chim-chimney, chim-chimney, chim-chim cheroo, who needs Anelka when we've got Kanu?" 3 Likes

You just talk..... ............

Abeg, let him be. You think Nigeria is Liberia?

Where is Okocha - the greatest talent in Africa's history?

kanu achieved more globally and locally than okocha.

They should search their baggages well o.Joko widdodo no dy smile o

and so?