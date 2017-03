The G World wide star who has been keeping up with in his basking moments in the spotlight, with more desirable tunes has been featured on the cover of HG2 magazine latest issue.



The 22-year-old Ogun state singer looked dapper in a slick brown suit as he posed for the cam in the recent shoot shot by Amazing Klef.



See below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/celeb-in-style-music-star-kiss-daniel.html Trending music star and multiple award winner, Kiss Daniel has been having a somewhat enjoyable year what with the list of endorsement deal he has already sealed in the first part of the year.The G World wide star who has been keeping up with in his basking moments in the spotlight, with more desirable tunes has been featured on the cover of HG2 magazine latest issue.The 22-year-old Ogun state singer looked dapper in a slick brown suit as he posed for the cam in the recent shoot shot by Amazing Klef.See below...