Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Amagite3: 6:15am
From; Amagitesblog.com
Former big brother Naija housemates, (Lifu), the pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada are currently in London attending the One Africa Music Fest as part of their prizes for winning the Pepsi challenge back then in the house.
They stepped out last night to the show in Gucci crystal embroidered ribbed kint dress. Ifu's dress cost $3980, that is about 1.4million Nigerian Naira.
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Skyfornia(m): 10:15am
Not attractive..to me.
3 Likes
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by GisterBlogger: 10:26am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by frankIzuchukwu(m): 10:37am
This ifu go and work on your black knee
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Rosebloom: 11:08am
Ifu's skin color is gold.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Kobicove(m): 1:36pm
Is this not the girl who pretended to be a virgin?
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by naijjaman(m): 4:46pm
ok
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by ct2(m): 4:46pm
I wish I can raise that gown up and see and ...............,,,,
2 Likes
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by yeyerolling: 4:47pm
Seun needs to start screening bloggers. Explorer alone post sensible tins more dan these bloggers. Smh
4 Likes
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Uchemus(m): 4:48pm
so we should fry beans?
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by obowunmi(m): 4:48pm
Cute couple..
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by lacruz12(m): 4:48pm
£75 for parking charges
For what na
Na private jet?
7 Likes
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Dermie: 4:49pm
It's alright.
Check my signature.
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by StackHouse1(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by cerowo(f): 4:49pm
she's have a cute skin
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Oreofepeters(m): 4:50pm
every rooster and bull stories now make frontpage.
that's sad but who am I to give a flying Bleep
1 Like
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 4:50pm
Ifu Ennada, the one night stand queen
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by adamlawal(m): 4:51pm
Cute
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by nikkypearl(f): 4:52pm
Skyfornia:bad belle
1 Like
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by nikkypearl(f): 4:53pm
ct2:see what exactly
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Nedfed(m): 4:53pm
Some prize at time worth nothing
Why can't dey convert the cloths, flight, and the accommodation expenses into Naira and give it to them especially for Ifu?
Both cud av done better things with that I swear.
1 Like
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by kikio1992(m): 4:54pm
Is it because I don't like taking pictures, I own more expensive cloths.
I don't want EFCC wahala.
Meanwhile
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by izsmike: 4:55pm
Nice photo
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by divinespark: 4:56pm
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Ndkings1(m): 5:00pm
lacruz12:the notice says no parking at all
defaulters are be slammed with 75 pounds fine
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by jaxxy(m): 5:00pm
Another Leo suit I want
1 Like
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by lacruz12(m): 5:06pm
Ndkings1:bro I saw the notice... the amount took my attention. thank you
2 Likes
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Innochristy: 5:08pm
Abeg wetin make she do the kneel? No be so God creat am ni
q
frankIzuchukwu:
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by asuustrike2009: 5:35pm
Uchemus:.
Yeah. Add akamu to it to taste
|Re: Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 5:38pm
Are they an item now? Cos all the headlines abt them are ifu and Leo this or Leo and ifu that
