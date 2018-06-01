Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Leo And Ifu Ennada Stun In Gucci For One Africa Music Fest (photos) (6465 Views)

Gucci Master Hush Puppi Slays In Gucci Suit / Ebube Nwagbo And Uche Jombo's Fabulous Looks To Glo Laffta Fest (Photos) / Wizkid & Justine Skye At The Music Fest -photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

From; Amagitesblog.com



Former big brother Naija housemates, (Lifu), the pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada are currently in London attending the One Africa Music Fest as part of their prizes for winning the Pepsi challenge back then in the house.



They stepped out last night to the show in Gucci crystal embroidered ribbed kint dress. Ifu's dress cost $3980, that is about 1.4million Nigerian Naira.



See more photos here;



Cc; Lalasticlala Former big brother Naija housemates, (Lifu), the pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada are currently in London attending the One Africa Music Fest as part of their prizes for winning the Pepsi challenge back then in the house.They stepped out last night to the show in Gucci crystal embroidered ribbed kint dress. Ifu's dress cost $3980, that is about 1.4million Nigerian Naira.See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/leo-and-ifu-ennada-stun-in-gucci-for-one-africa-music-fest-photos.html Cc; Lalasticlala 1 Like

Not attractive..to me. 3 Likes

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/leo-ifu-ennada-stun-gucci-one-africa-music-fest-photos



1 Like 1 Share

This ifu go and work on your black knee

Ifu's skin color is gold. 1 Like 1 Share

Is this not the girl who pretended to be a virgin?

ok

I wish I can raise that gown up and see and ...............,,,, 2 Likes

Seun needs to start screening bloggers. Explorer alone post sensible tins more dan these bloggers. Smh 4 Likes

so we should fry beans?

Cute couple..

£75 for parking charges

For what na

Na private jet? 7 Likes

It's alright.



Check my signature.







http://www.nairaland.com/4500244/neat-ps3-sale#68144798 Ps3 for quick sale

she's have a cute skin

every rooster and bull stories now make frontpage.





that's sad but who am I to give a flying Bleep 1 Like

Ifu Ennada, the one night stand queen

Cute

Skyfornia:

Not attractive..to me. bad belle bad belle 1 Like

ct2:

I wish I can raise that gown up and see and ...............,,,, see what exactly see what exactly

Some prize at time worth nothing

Why can't dey convert the cloths, flight, and the accommodation expenses into Naira and give it to them especially for Ifu?

Both cud av done better things with that I swear. 1 Like





I don't want EFCC wahala.



Meanwhile



Honda Pilot goes up in flames on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos...See details Is it because I don't like taking pictures, I own more expensive cloths.I don't want EFCC wahala.Meanwhile

Nice photo









Bring all your iTunes gift cards to me at a very sweet rate

Money is really very good. Folk, you can make that money in a satisfying abundance. Can't you? You can make it through exporting non-oil products. Click on the first link on my signature for details.

lacruz12:

£75 for parking charges



For what na



Na private jet? the notice says no parking at all

defaulters are be slammed with 75 pounds fine the notice says no parking at alldefaulters are be slammed with 75 pounds fine

Another Leo suit I want 1 Like

Ndkings1:

the notice says no parking at all defaulters are be slammed with 75 pounds fine bro I saw the notice... the amount took my attention. thank you bro I saw the notice... the amount took my attention. thank you 2 Likes















q frankIzuchukwu:

This ifu go and work on your black knee Abeg wetin make she do the kneel? No be so God creat am ni

Uchemus:

so we should fry beans? .

Yeah. Add akamu to it to taste Yeah. Add akamu to it to taste