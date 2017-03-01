₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by DRIFTyKING(m): 2:19pm
Uriel, the latest Big Brother Naija housemate to be evicted was recently at Pulse Nigeria.
During an interesting chat with the former housemate, she spoke about Efe being her favourite housemate and who she is rooting for to win the show.
On favourite housemate, she said, "I would say Efe. Efe cracked me up. You know, sometimes Efe is talking to me and in my head I'm just laughing. I'm like 'this guy.'
On why she likes the housemate, Uriel said,
"Efe is so real. Sometimes I will just be cooking and Efe doesn't know what it is, or sometimes when I'm speaking, he will be like 'hey Uriel, I no understand wetin you just say. Abeg, wetin you just talk now. This your English eh."
"And I will just crack up. I will be like 'okay, this is what I just said.'
"He wasn't afraid to say 'I don't know what this is.' He wasn't afraid to take correction, he wasn't afraid to ask. For me, that is real, and that just spoke enough for him.
"He is down to earth and he is just my G. based on logistics as Efe will say, Efe go win," he continued.
Uriel further stated that she was rooting for Efe to win the show. "All the way. All the way," she said.
"You know what I like about him? You can see the drive. I'm not rooting for Efe to win, he is gonna win. That's what I'm saying."
Uriel was evicted on Sunday, March 5, 2017. She was the fifth housemate to officially get evicted from the Big Brother Naija show.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-im-not-rooting-for-efe-to-win.html
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by aristocrazzy: 2:22pm
Warri no dey carry last
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Jostico(m): 2:27pm
I'm also craving for him to win.he's a great dude
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by dragonking3: 3:25pm
Make she mind her business
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by CharleyCharley: 3:25pm
Stupid show for brain dead people.
Argue with your stupidity.
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Queenbalikees(f): 3:25pm
hmm
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by kittykollinxx(m): 3:26pm
dedicated to all FC Barcelona fans
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by korel9: 3:26pm
So you just have to display your fallen Olympus to pass a message?
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by owobokiri(m): 3:27pm
Omo, see melons..
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Adelawysb: 3:27pm
Make him win so u go fit sample am
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by rossyc(f): 3:27pm
Hmmmm
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by nerovito(m): 3:27pm
NAWA O.. see as breast don weak like say hin do 7days fasting and prayer... uriel better go unclad for the next post because she need husban, 32 with this old mama stature is not a 'shildish'
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by richidinho(m): 3:27pm
How this girl left Bigbrother house with that big nyansh and succulent bweast without anybody "quashing" her surprise me
if pressing that nyansh is a crime i prefer to dey sleep jail
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Badgers14: 3:27pm
All the shows are scripted.. The producers already know who they want to give the cash to..
If you are in the U.S, the Bachelor, The Bacheloret , The voice, Americas got talent all those shows... The producers already know who will win.
How to find out? Think about who is marketable, who will make the most money for them as a business and who will increase their ratings.. That's your winner .
All those noise about "votings" by fans and all is just make believe.
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:28pm
CharleyCharley:you wan replace buhari abi
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by SlimBrawnie(f): 3:28pm
Efe has a good heart
|Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by doughziay(m): 3:28pm
TEAM EFE. hit like if u are with efe.
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by ElSherriff: 3:29pm
The guy na Ogbamudu!!! We full your back Omoto...others de shele, you de way ahead. If I hear...
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by mzmighty(f): 3:29pm
Yeah...I hope he does
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by arthur1000(m): 3:29pm
Mchewwwwwwwww
Coman beat me
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by amdoyin82(m): 3:29pm
Me want busayo to win.. She is also real and talented
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Chanchit: 3:29pm
Olympus bo obs
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Jacksparr0w127: 3:29pm
Breaking news
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by CharleyCharley: 3:29pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Okay
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by complete1(m): 3:30pm
Am trying to comment more often on nairaland. Am one of those that just read comments. EFE go win sha, that's the fact, Uriel just dey use style book small change from the cash, mk e b like say she talk am.
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Trexnemesis: 3:30pm
Who asked you question nah? Abi wich kain ting be dis sef?
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Realhommie(m): 3:30pm
Based on logistics, he dey use him kidney.. #Warri #Area #TeamEfe
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Smarty345: 3:30pm
Ogafunds.com New paying
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by chimah3(m): 3:31pm
LIKE if you feel otherwise
LIKE if you feel otherwise
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by shupy: 3:31pm
CharleyCharley:Ode u think u're better than those that watch the show?
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by Imjustagirl(f): 3:32pm
What happened to Uriel's boobs? Didn't look this full in the house. Photoshop?
Re: Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel by justjify(m): 3:32pm
owobokiri:Whicj melons? All I see is fallen heroes.
