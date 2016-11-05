₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by broseme: 2:29pm
As shared by Henry on March 6.....
'This Baba killed this Piton along Baba Tunde area off Forolagba St Near Yetunde Brown Ifako Gbagada. Lagos State, Yesterday'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-huge-python-killed-by-man-in.html?m=1
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 2:32pm
broseme:make I park my Benz here
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by ruggedised: 2:33pm
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by MKO4ever(m): 2:33pm
Anything python must reach FP
But o boy eh, this python suffer before e die oo,
See jungle injustice all over the body of the deceased snake
7 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by lofty900(m): 2:33pm
In this recession, the joy in his heart knows no bounds
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by searchng4love: 2:34pm
lalasticlala doesn't disappoint.
Meanwhile
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 2:34pm
Keke park here, I wan come down here
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by jieta: 2:35pm
chio see front page o
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by CharleyCharley: 2:36pm
To nigerians, everything na meat.
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 2:38pm
This op self, u dont need to mention lala cus u hav his fav na him supposed to mention
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 2:38pm
I've been wan ask Lala if python don swallowed him dog before.
Those guys holding the python will be like:
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by kabayomi(m): 2:39pm
FTP things
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 2:39pm
CharleyCharley:ar u jealous?
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by solpat(m): 2:40pm
Lala right now
10 Likes
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by CharleyCharley: 2:42pm
Mrjo:
Are you thick in the head?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:44pm
I prefer C++ OR JAVA to Python jor
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by oladimejiX: 2:45pm
Yea right
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 2:45pm
See the men they rejoice.. In this recession any meat goes.
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Samanza89(m): 2:45pm
K
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by smark61: 2:46pm
He don tay I see snake news for Nairaland o d killings don make dem dey hide inside sambisa forest
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:46pm
Ajewealth123:code name.lala..password.snake...lala,ı hear say u lıke snake,ıs dat true??
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by 2dream(m): 2:46pm
Too small compare to the one i hv kill
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by adecz: 2:47pm
Black man don see food....
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by yankeedude(m): 2:47pm
ok now
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by BlaQWolf: 2:47pm
Lalasticlala I would love to ask you a question
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 2:47pm
Lalasticlala is a snake
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by EasyMind(m): 2:47pm
Lala Baba
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by misteryman: 2:48pm
LALA ,Oya take enjoy..am too.
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by mago77(f): 2:48pm
Snake is the keyword and access code to fp
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 2:48pm
Lala right now
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:48pm
|Re: Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) by Icon4s(m): 2:48pm
Snake again...
Lala's favorite.
