As shared by Henry on March 6.....'This Baba killed this Piton along Baba Tunde area off Forolagba St Near Yetunde Brown Ifako Gbagada. Lagos State, Yesterday'

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-huge-python-killed-by-man-in.html?m=1

broseme:

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-huge-python-killed-by-man-in.html?m=1

Anything python must reach FP

But o boy eh, this python suffer before e die oo,

See jungle injustice all over the body of the deceased snake 7 Likes

In this recession, the joy in his heart knows no bounds 16 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala doesn't disappoint.

Meanwhile 1 Like

Keke park here, I wan come down here 1 Like

chio see front page o

To nigerians, everything na meat.

This op self, u dont need to mention lala cus u hav his fav na him supposed to mention 1 Like







Those guys holding the python will be like: I've been wan ask Lala if python don swallowed him dog before.Those guys holding the python will be like: 1 Like

FTP things

CharleyCharley:

To nigerians, everything na meat. ar u jealous? ar u jealous? 1 Like

Lala right now 10 Likes

Mrjo:

ar u jealous?

Are you thick in the head? Are you thick in the head? 1 Like 1 Share





I prefer C++ OR JAVA to Python jor I prefertojor 4 Likes 1 Share

Yea right

See the men they rejoice.. In this recession any meat goes.

forest He don tay I see snake news for Nairaland o d killings don make dem dey hide inside sambisaforest

Ajewealth123:

make I park my Benz here code name.lala..password.snake...lala,ı hear say u lıke snake,ıs dat true?? code name.lala..password.snake...lala,ı hear say u lıke snake,ıs dat true??

Too small compare to the one i hv kill

Black man don see food....

Lalasticlala I would love to ask you a question

Lalasticlala is a snake

Lala Baba

LALA ,Oya take enjoy..am too. 1 Like

Snake is the keyword and access code to fp

Lala right now 1 Like