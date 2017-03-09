₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by arlomah: 5:38pm
There was pandemonium on Oboye Street in the Orilowo end of Ejigbo community yesterday, March 8, 2017, after a gang suspected to be cultists engaged the operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad in a free for all fight.
The brawl which lasted for a while led to some residents and other passerby sustaining injuries, InsideMainland gathered.
According to a source who spoke to InsideMainland, the scuffle “started in the morning when the gang prevented the Police from gaining access to a house after they entered into the community.”.
InsideMainland learnt that the Police opened fire on the gang members suspected to be of the ...
http://insidemainland.com/2017/03/09/many-feared-injured-police-cult-clash-ejigbo/
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by sleeknick(m): 5:52pm
No be who chop belleful dey fight?
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Vizzim(m): 6:03pm
Na wàá
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Pearly255(f): 6:04pm
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by meskana212(m): 6:04pm
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by WINDSOW(m): 6:04pm
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by DonCrust(m): 6:04pm
Make them fight na, I send they?
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by soberdrunk(m): 6:04pm
Its about time our policemen start carrying "tasers", its not every small incident they will shoot 'Ak47' like say na war.........
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Nairalane: 6:04pm
Fighting everywhere, what is going on self? Its like the end is near o.
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by ogapatapata24: 6:05pm
our own police sabi fight....oya see nigerian police versus american police versus ghanian police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_3DMZQwGFQ
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by sotall(m): 6:05pm
Poor reportage and junk journalism
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by CARLOSZ: 6:06pm
And this incomplete news made front page.
Stewpeed
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Actionleap: 6:06pm
Violence alla over our nation.
People are angry and short tempered.
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by rehmiilah: 6:06pm
One of the cultist they caught robbing victims with a fake gun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Negotiate: 6:06pm
God save us
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by dessz(m): 6:06pm
incomplete news,but our cult people are not afraid cos who expects our pot belly "officers" who only hits 1out of 10 shots to be feared by criminals.
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by ETILA100(m): 6:06pm
How many police dem don kill
So far?
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 6:07pm
The police opened fire on them
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by thuggCheetah(m): 6:07pm
Which state?
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by ybalogs(m): 6:08pm
Violence everywhere.Ki lo n shele gaaan?
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Mopolchi: 6:08pm
Afonja warriors
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Ezedon(m): 6:08pm
The Lord is my strength
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by dannyvents: 6:08pm
Vizzim:
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Bigsteveg(m): 6:08pm
And what are we to do with an uncompleted news?
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by bigiyaro(m): 6:09pm
lies.
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by mazizitonene(m): 6:10pm
Say na sars u wan fight.....its alright...
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by KOBOJO: 6:10pm
Police i wish more bullets to your guns...
Kill them all.. ..!!
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by willian10: 6:11pm
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by wins18(m): 6:13pm
in other news,
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by idbami2(m): 6:13pm
These policemen wey me dey see fr here just dengepose ni naa.. Whre the fight?
Op, come, leht me pray for yyou
Re: Police And Cult Gang Clash In Ejigbo, Many Feared Injured by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 6:13pm
soberdrunk:carry tasers for criminals shooting at them , our lawlessness has gone beyond tasers and 9mm round sef
