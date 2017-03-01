₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by DRIFTyKING(m): 6:17pm
A supporter of Barcelona football club died Wednesday night in Yola, Adamawa State, after Sergi Roberto’s 95th minute goal of the round of 16 clash against PSG, witnesses said.
The fan, identified as Teri, died while celebrating the goal. Some witnesses said he died of “over excitement”
“Teri was watching the match at football show centre and he jumped up to celebrate the last goal scores by Barca unfortunately died celebrating,” a former chairman of Yola Central Development Area said.
He said Mr. Teri, a trader in Luggere area of Yola and a “diehard” fan of Barcelona, went to watch the match with some of his relations, who later rushed him to hospital after he slumped.
The body was later deposited at the mortuary of the nearby Yola Specialist Hospital, he said.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1470501499627082&id=100000017381028
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-barcelona-fan-allegedly-dies.html
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by SUPERPACK: 6:33pm
Why always Uefalona.
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Michaelpresh(m): 8:37pm
ewu
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by apcmustwin: 8:37pm
Imagine the kind death wey person go die
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Michaelpresh(m): 8:38pm
and history was made...
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by seyilabi(m): 8:38pm
Eeya, may his soul rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by pendusky(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmmm , even over excitement is not good
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by dessz(m): 8:38pm
Nigerians matter just weak me. which kind ridiculous death b this.u think say barca go fry egg abt whether u die. plenty Nigerians--been lacking sense since history.
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by homirefacuny(m): 8:38pm
Idiot... PSG and barca players will him up at the club last night.
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by softmind24: 8:38pm
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by moscobabs(m): 8:38pm
iku ki pani ,Ayo lo npa niyan.
Barca fans are celebrating and jubilating as if they won UCL final .
yeye guys
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by ClintonNzedimma(m): 8:38pm
We lost a Cules...
Wish you were alive to see how we are going to win the treble
RIP
FORCA BARCA
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by PAnaceA7(m): 8:39pm
So painful. Rest in the bossom of the Lord man
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Tjohnnay: 8:39pm
Odi egwu
AntiWailer:
He is a die hard fan bro
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by rasazee(m): 8:39pm
eyah! he no follow reach quarter final
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by myners007: 8:39pm
Rest in Nou camp
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Coldfeets: 8:39pm
Well, he died in active.
He will be rewarded bountifully in ghetto mansion
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by imami00: 8:39pm
RIP
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by amiablesystems: 8:40pm
this is new....
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Olamyyde(m): 8:40pm
no club is worth ur health...RIP
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by sleeknick(m): 8:40pm
As expected
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by AntiWailer: 8:41pm
his team ?
Is barcelona his team ?
when did they sign him ?
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by DannyJ19(m): 8:41pm
rip....
see wetin psg cause...
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Flexherbal(m): 8:41pm
Too bad
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Michaelpresh(m): 8:42pm
A wise man once said "Too much of everything is not good" R.I.P guy
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by ALAYORMII: 8:42pm
He made himself the sacrifice for Barcelona
Rest in the bossom of the Lord
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by MozB(m): 8:42pm
And Barcelona doesnt even know him o... Ehya. I wish they knew him. RIP
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by kuljustiz(f): 8:43pm
up barcà
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by WHOcarex: 8:43pm
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Endtimesmith: 8:44pm
Dis na over excitement victorious death,straight to barca heavens.
|Re: Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory by Akinwerndey: 8:44pm
Barca should win the UCL for is guy.... At least make him sleep well.
