Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by zoba88: 6:25pm
Nigeria Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi travelled by train to Kaduna International Airport.He was pictured chatting with passengers travelling to Kaduna International Airport by train shortly after the departure from Kubwa Station Abuja to Rigasa Station,Kaduna State.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/amaechi-travels-to-kaduna-international.html?m=1
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by zoba88: 6:25pm
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by zoba88: 6:25pm
zoba88:more
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by kaltonga: 6:57pm
zoba88:God bless JONATHAN
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by FriendNG: 7:20pm
God Bless Amechi And Buhari For Completing the project Jonathief abandon.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Raptureminded(m): 7:27pm
wonderful
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by donsteady(m): 7:34pm
FriendNG:Abandoned? How? Guy be sincere to yourself na.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by adem30: 7:41pm
donsteady:
There is no way someone would have completed a project and refused to commission it when the election was so near, at least to win more votes and to prove that He actually did something tangible when the opposition were accusing him of doing nothing
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by FriendNG: 7:58pm
donsteady:
Look at the pictures below you will realize.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Fx55(m): 8:09pm
adem30:These same trains and same rail line
Thank God Jonathan rode on that train. APC is plain evil.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:20pm
Kudos to amaechi, his enjoying one of Goodluck achievement. Gej will be remember for dis.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Realali(m): 8:25pm
Good for him
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by RichFoundation(m): 8:25pm
Where is Buhari There is something Fishy. He has been in same chair, same position, same cloth. I need an answer
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Realali(m): 8:25pm
So
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:26pm
mods please explain how this thread is FP worthy.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by veacea: 8:26pm
Where are the wailers?
Quote me and lemme swear for you using aligator pepper.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by efilefun(m): 8:28pm
Lol
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by 12345baba: 8:29pm
adem30:please how old are U?
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:29pm
Very beautiful !
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 8:30pm
veacea:So!
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by ohile: 8:30pm
dividends of GEJ Administration
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by nextstep(m): 8:31pm
FriendNG:
Because after Baba took his time before appointing his cabinet, or went slow to understand the situation on ground, he suddenly was able to complete this project in a few weeks ba?
They may have made some ceremony, but that line and its trains were in progress all the while. At least we thank God he didn't cancel them out of spite. The funny thing is even Baba himself is beginning to realize how well Jonathan delivered.
Not interested in propaganda, but the facts speak. It's unlikely any president will finish all the projects they start.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by amiablesystems: 8:31pm
Amaechi's new family. Look how lonely he is. The dude seems like someone on an unrepentant path.
What a shame ! At least we witness the operation of GEJ'S railway..
Obasanjo's own that was commissioned for $5bn, each day i wake up, i keep looking for it, maybe the project varnished into my kitchen. Yeye country of gluttons n liars n shameless elders
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:31pm
FriendNG:
Has Buhari or Ameachi been known to ever complete any project? Buhari's own is even worse because apart from project he has never been known to complete any tenure sef
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Fx55(m): 8:31pm
adem30:This same of same?
http://www.nairaland.com/2099247/buhari-board-jonathans-train
http://thenationonlineng.net/new/photos-jonathan-rides-a-train/
BMC touts sef...
FriendNG
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by highrise07(m): 8:32pm
Saint ameachi is squeaky clean, no skeletons in his cupboard. oh , i forgot he relocated from hell to heaven and his sins were forgiven by our ever merciful commander in chief.
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 8:32pm
who rail way epp?
Kaduna state for that matter I dey craze? abi ah wan submit myself to herdsmen an fooliani strap?
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by saaedlee: 8:32pm
Compare the train Jonathan commissioned to the one Amaechi rode today which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by Newbiee: 8:32pm
Good
Re: Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) by kstyle2(m): 8:32pm
Not bad
