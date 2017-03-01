Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Amaechi Travels By Train From Abuja To Kaduna International Airport (Photos) (16722 Views)

Source: Nigeria Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi travelled by train to Kaduna International Airport.He was pictured chatting with passengers travelling to Kaduna International Airport by train shortly after the departure from Kubwa Station Abuja to Rigasa Station,Kaduna State.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/amaechi-travels-to-kaduna-international.html?m=1 1 Like

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/amaechi-travels-to-kaduna-international.html?m=1 God bless JONATHAN

God Bless Amechi And Buhari For Completing the project Jonathief abandon. 35 Likes 7 Shares

wonderful 1 Like

God Bless Amechi And Buhari For Completing the project Jonathief abandon. Abandoned? How? Guy be sincere to yourself na. Abandoned? How? Guy be sincere to yourself na. 37 Likes 1 Share

There is no way someone would have completed a project and refused to commission it when the election was so near, at least to win more votes and to prove that He actually did something tangible when the opposition were accusing him of doing nothing There is no way someone would have completed a project and refused to commission it when the election was so near, at least to win more votes and to prove that He actually did something tangible when the opposition were accusing him of doing nothing 43 Likes 4 Shares

Look at the pictures below you will realize. Look at the pictures below you will realize. 10 Likes

There is no way someone would have complete a project and refused to commission it when the election was so near, at least to win more votes and to prove that He actually did something tangible when the opposition were accusing him of doing nothing These same trains and same rail line



Thank God Jonathan rode on that train. APC is plain evil. These same trains and same rail lineThank God Jonathan rode on that train. APC is plain evil. 29 Likes 1 Share

Kudos to amaechi, his enjoying one of Goodluck achievement. Gej will be remember for dis. 22 Likes 2 Shares

There is something Fishy. He has been in same chair, same position, same cloth. I need an answer Where is BuhariThere is something Fishy. He has been in same chair, same position, same cloth. I need an answer 1 Like

There is no way someone would have complete a project and refused to commission it when the election was so near, at least to win more votes and to prove that He actually did something tangible when the opposition were accusing him of doing nothing please how old are U? please how old are U? 1 Like

Where are the wailers?



dividends of GEJ Administration 2 Likes

God Bless Amechi And Buhari For Completing the project Jonathief abandon.

Because after Baba took his time before appointing his cabinet, or went slow to understand the situation on ground, he suddenly was able to complete this project in a few weeks ba?



They may have made some ceremony, but that line and its trains were in progress all the while. At least we thank God he didn't cancel them out of spite. The funny thing is even Baba himself is beginning to realize how well Jonathan delivered.



Not interested in propaganda, but the facts speak. It's unlikely any president will finish all the projects they start. Because after Baba took his time before appointing his cabinet, or went slow to understand the situation on ground, he suddenly was able to complete this project in a few weeks ba?They may have made some ceremony, but that line and its trains were in progress all the while. At least we thank God he didn't cancel them out of spite. The funny thing is even Baba himself is beginning to realize how well Jonathan delivered.Not interested in propaganda, but the facts speak. It's unlikely any president will finish all the projects they start. 6 Likes 1 Share

Amaechi's new family. Look how lonely he is. The dude seems like someone on an unrepentant path.



What a shame ! At least we witness the operation of GEJ'S railway..



Obasanjo's own that was commissioned for $5bn, each day i wake up, i keep looking for it, maybe the project varnished into my kitchen. Yeye country of gluttons n liars n shameless elders 3 Likes

God Bless Amechi And Buhari For Completing the project Jonathief abandon.

Has Buhari or Ameachi been known to ever complete any project? Buhari's own is even worse because apart from project he has never been known to complete any tenure sef Has Buhari or Ameachi been known to ever complete any project? Buhari's own is even worse because apart from project he has never been known to complete any tenure sef

There is no way someone would have complete a project and refused to commission it when the election was so near, at least to win more votes and to prove that He actually did something tangible when the opposition were accusing him of doing nothing This same of same?



http://www.nairaland.com/2099247/buhari-board-jonathans-train



http://thenationonlineng.net/new/photos-jonathan-rides-a-train/



BMC touts sef...



FriendNG This same of same?BMC touts sef...FriendNG 2 Likes

Compare the train Jonathan commissioned to the one Amaechi rode today which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari 2 Likes

