Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by emmyid(m): 7:10pm
The residents of Obudu in Cross River State, have been having sleepless night due to high rate of kidnapping in the town. The kidnappers who abducted an 8 year old girl yesterday, 8th March 2017, met their waterloo today as they were captured by the police, and some items were recovered from them.
Reporter - Emmy Ogon Idiege
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by emmyid(m): 7:11pm
Long live the Nigerian police. May all the bad eggs in the force meet their waterloo, and May all those terrorising our lives also meet their waterloo like these kidnappers In Jesus name I pray... Amen!!!
More - The little girl who was kidnapped yesterday, pointing at one of her abductors.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by odetola: 7:15pm
kill them all! Lazy criminals.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by Blakjewelry(m): 7:16pm
Good one
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by shortgun(m): 7:19pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by newyorks(m): 7:21pm
this one na hot waterlo sef.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by auntysimbiat(f): 7:24pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by thuggCheetah(m): 8:11pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by Jacksparr0w127: 8:11pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by iamtiredoflife: 8:12pm
#LikePresidentLikeTheCitizens
#LikePresidentLikeTheCitizens
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by sleeknick(m): 8:13pm
D small girl is doing point and kill with them..
D small girl is doing point and kill with them..
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by Flexherbal(m): 8:13pm
The police has done well on this one!
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by driand(m): 8:13pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by dyze: 8:13pm
Thank God she is safe.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by Stevoohlicent(m): 8:14pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by Jostico(m): 8:14pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by dacovajnr: 8:15pm
The girl be like"Na this one Kidnap me gangan"
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by seyilabi(m): 8:15pm
See all of them with big muscle and yet they can't work or even go into wrestling for survival, but prefer to go into crime. Law should take its course.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by visijo(m): 8:16pm
all these ones na cultist..
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by jordyspices: 8:16pm
See dem faces i wonder was going thru their mind
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by steppin: 8:18pm
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by highrise07(m): 8:21pm
if found guilty, the most appropriate sentence should be death penalty. kill them slowly and painfully.
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by ukandi1(m): 8:22pm
Except the little girl identifies them, forget Nigerian police. They can arrest a passerby and label all charges against u like joke and u are in for it after brandishing false weapons purportedly recovered from u at d time of arrest.
Obudu my roots, may all those tormenting u meet their Waterloo. Amen
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by pat077: 8:22pm
Nice one
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by Charly68: 8:23pm
Lazy folks who ought to be farming but chose to be criminals pine away in detention
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by bsideboii(m): 8:23pm
All I can see as exhibits are weed,a pack of rolling papers, sachets of bossman,toothbrushes,hair brush....NPF I hail oo
Re: Kidnappers Arrested In Obudu, Cross River After Abducting 8-Year-Old Girl (Pics by ohile: 8:24pm
