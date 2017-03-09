The residents of Obudu in Cross River State, have been having sleepless night due to high rate of kidnapping in the town. The kidnappers who abducted an 8 year old girl yesterday, 8th March 2017, met their waterloo today as they were captured by the police, and some items were recovered from them. Reporter - Emmy Ogon Idiege

Long live the Nigerian police. May all the bad eggs in the force meet their waterloo, and May all those terrorising our lives also meet their waterloo like these kidnappers In Jesus name I pray... Amen!!!



The little girl who was kidnapped yesterday, pointing at one of her abductors.