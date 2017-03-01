Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) (17611 Views)

A set of armed robbers ran out of luck at Opolo community in Bayelsa state, Yenagoa today when they stormed a notable supermarket to rob. A little boy who saw them raised alarm. The robbers took to their heels on sighting the men of the Special anti-robbery squad. After a long chase and exchange of bullets, one was shot dead while the other was wounded with bullets.

henryanna36:

i have great respect for SARS... at the mention of their name, every thief trembles









#positivevibes 7 Likes

He died dishonorably.. I wonder what he tells his maker.. 3 Likes

Is that the little boy who saw them ? 2 Likes





Niggas been tripping and disturbing g boys for my area. Who knows What's there for em SARS this time..Niggas been tripping and disturbing g boys for my area. 2 Likes

Nice good roads

mightyhazel:

Nice good roads wat were u expecting? Water everywhere with houses untop? Thx anyway....other areas get yeye roads sha wat were u expecting? Water everywhere with houses untop? Thx anyway....other areas get yeye roads sha





They could have done something better with their lives.







the topic tho. Would they shoot him alive before? the topic tho. Would they shoot him alive before?

Why don't I believe these Sars niggas

Good riddance to bad rubbish

Epositive:

innocent Nigerians are dying . See the looks on pples face you will know the guys are innocent. The worst thing that could happen to man is to stay in the villiage. SARS are bunch of illiterate and I will never let them

Intimidate me I will respect them and call my lawyer straight . innocent Nigerians are dying . See the looks on pples face you will know the guys are innocent. The worst thing that could happen to man is to stay in the villiage. SARS are bunch of illiterate and I will never let themIntimidate me I will respect them and call my lawyer straight . 2 Likes

Don't fvvck with SARS ooooo this dude is dead already

Many days for the thieves one day for the owner. Thank God innocent souls didn't lost.

I blame buhari for dis 2 Likes

Armed robbery in bayelsa is f*cking strange...where you won run go. Small city like yenagoa 2 Likes

kudos to NPF!

Kudos to the SARS officers. Nice job!

They should ensure he is finished off properly.

He doesn't look dead to me.

Like play like play.. NIGERIA go become a better place to live and would be the pride of Africa. Kudos to the men of SARS 1 Like

I blame gej n bubu

Thank God;that is minus one to the criminals

frankloloko:

innocent Nigerians are dying . See the looks on pples face you will know the guys are innocent. The worst thing that could happen to man is to stay in the villiage. SARS are bunch of illiterate and I will never let them

Intimidate me I will respect them and call my lawyer straight . you nailed it! but on the contrary, don't let the looks(of those people) deceive you bro. that's sympathy! if an officer shoots a murderer(even if the case is related to you) in your presence, you might be tempted to cry









#positivevibes you nailed it! but on the contrary, don't let the looks(of those people) deceive you bro. that's sympathy! if an officer shoots a murderer(even if the case is related to you) in your presence, you might be tempted to cry#positivevibes 3 Likes