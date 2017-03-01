₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by henryanna36: 7:24pm
A set of armed robbers ran out of luck at Opolo community in Bayelsa state, Yenagoa today when they stormed a notable supermarket to rob.A little boy who saw them raised alarm.
The robbers took to their heels on sighting the men of the Special anti-robbery squad.After a long chase and exchange of bullets, one was shot dead while the other was wounded with bullets.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/sars-officials-gun-down-robber-at-opolo.html?m=1
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by henryanna36: 7:24pm
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by henryanna36: 7:24pm
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by Epositive(m): 7:26pm
i have great respect for SARS... at the mention of their name, every thief trembles
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 7:27pm
He died dishonorably.. I wonder what he tells his maker..
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:27pm
na wa oo
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:30pm
Is that the little boy who saw them ?
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by krattoss(m): 7:41pm
Who knows What's there for em SARS this time..
Niggas been tripping and disturbing g boys for my area.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:45pm
Nice good roads
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by agongajoseph(m): 7:53pm
mightyhazel:wat were u expecting? Water everywhere with houses untop? Thx anyway....other areas get yeye roads sha
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:56pm
What a sad end!
They could have done something better with their lives.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by sleeknick(m): 7:57pm
the topic tho. Would they shoot him alive before?
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by loadedvibes: 7:57pm
Why don't I believe these Sars niggas
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by ALAYORMII: 7:57pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by frankloloko: 7:57pm
Epositive:innocent Nigerians are dying . See the looks on pples face you will know the guys are innocent. The worst thing that could happen to man is to stay in the villiage. SARS are bunch of illiterate and I will never let them
Intimidate me I will respect them and call my lawyer straight .
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:58pm
Don't fvvck with SARS ooooo this dude is dead already
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by dhope001(m): 7:58pm
Many days for the thieves one day for the owner. Thank God innocent souls didn't lost.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by datopaper(m): 7:59pm
D
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by christlux(m): 7:59pm
Hmmmmn
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by neonly: 7:59pm
I blame buhari for dis
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:00pm
Armed robbery in bayelsa is f*cking strange...where you won run go. Small city like yenagoa
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by talk2archy: 8:01pm
kudos to NPF!
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:02pm
SARS dy vex o
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by OkoYiboz: 8:04pm
Kudos to the SARS officers. Nice job!
They should ensure he is finished off properly.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by MARKone(m): 8:04pm
He doesn't look dead to me.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 8:04pm
End time sars
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by pweshboi(m): 8:05pm
Like play like play.. NIGERIA go become a better place to live and would be the pride of Africa. Kudos to the men of SARS
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by segebase(m): 8:06pm
I blame gej n bubu
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by Charly68: 8:07pm
Thank God;that is minus one to the criminals
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by Epositive(m): 8:10pm
frankloloko:you nailed it! but on the contrary, don't let the looks(of those people) deceive you bro. that's sympathy! if an officer shoots a murderer(even if the case is related to you) in your presence, you might be tempted to cry
#positivevibes
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot Armed Robber Dead In Bayelsa, Arrest One (Graphic Photos) by flexyuche: 8:11pm
God help us
