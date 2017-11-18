₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:56pm
There is chaos and an ongoing massive march towards Eleme Police Station After A young boy of Five Years was allegedly shot dead by the operatives of SARS in the Town.
It was gathered that, Men of the Federal SARS shot the innocent boy at Agbonchia Community in Eleme this morning, the officials were said to have appeared without there Uniform, however the reason behind the killing is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.
More details shortly.
SOURCE : https://groovenaija360.com.ng/sars-officials-allegedly-shoot-5years-old-boy-dead-eleme-rivers-graphic-video-photos/
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:56pm
WATCH VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_sKwsEWkwk
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:58pm
MORE
PHOTOS
HERE
https://groovenaija360.com.ng/sars-officials-allegedly-shoot-5years-old-boy-dead-eleme-rivers-graphic-video-photos/
Uncle Lalasticlala this Sars pple shud be delt with, make dem shoot dem too
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by RoyalBlak007: 1:01pm
♤Damn! SARS again?
♤Da f*#k de young boy do?
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by kingxsamz(m): 1:05pm
LEGAL ARMED ROBBERS
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by jamexborn(m): 1:06pm
Sars
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Olalan(m): 1:07pm
Its high time the Federal govt. tackle the over zealousness of this SARS officers. Reports of Extra judicial killings by this arm needs to addressed quickly.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by medolab90(m): 1:37pm
Kill 'em all
Useless SARS
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Benjom(m): 2:17pm
They'll call it stray bullet or 'friendly fire' now
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by onward4life(m): 2:57pm
To me Ameachi Is Transgender
Post his pics and I prove it!
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by PenlsCaP: 4:59pm
H
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:59pm
I wonder why we don't train and retrain people bearing arms in this country, this is very disappointing
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by johnstar(m): 5:00pm
Animals in human skin
Sars??
Police just useless for dis country, i nor no weda na bcus dm nor dey pay dm well wey make dm dey misbehave
Dis country is a mess, i swear no hope for dis country again
Anybody fit sponsor me travel out make him help me oo
Na oyinbo woman i wn marry oo
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by ijebuloaded(m): 5:00pm
RIP to the dead.....
Men of the Federal SARS shot the innocent boy at Agbonchia Community in Eleme this morning, the officials were said to have appeared without there Uniform
But wait...
How're you sure if they are d real Federal SARS since they are without dere Uniform
Just a thought
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Airforce1(m): 5:00pm
And we have a president
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by legitnow: 5:01pm
Does Aboki want to finish everybody in Ogoni land?
Last time, it is 4 boyz that caught Hausa Police stealing oil they shot in the head just last week, today again 5 year old boy?
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by vince001: 5:01pm
Shouldn't there be a nationwide protest against these SARS guys?
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Dinirojones(m): 5:01pm
ijebuloaded:.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Valindazz(m): 5:01pm
Looking for the document of this country, I need to sell it off!
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by GavelSlam: 5:01pm
Rivers State.
Why always Rivers?
R.I P to the lad.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Dinirojones(m): 5:01pm
These sars guys are worse than highway robbers , dem nor dey take eyes see fresh boiz. ....idiots followed me to a filling station begin ask me stupid questions like say na dem papa gimme motor. ....
RIP little one ........ur killers shall know no peace..
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by inotice: 5:01pm
Their initials says it all.SARS - stupid armed robbery squad. rip to the little boy
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by endyddon: 5:01pm
No,it is APC kill five year old boy cos SARS are doing all their biddings
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by next2kings(m): 5:01pm
If he were an adult they'd have termed him a criminal. Useless Epicee!
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by millionboi2: 5:02pm
Don't know Wat to type
#i weep4naija
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by fineboynl: 5:02pm
..
the worst police in the world under this current IGP at it again. the fact still remains that no sincere Nigerian will pick the police form. even if they do they will run with things they are going to see in the police force. only the criminals and cultist are taking the form in their numbers. as its now seen as a legal robbery and lucrative ventures to make money. hence the need to chase after yahoo guys. that alone is enough to join the police.
even the river state governor admited SARS are crinimal.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Fatherly: 5:02pm
We need serious old testament revolution in Nigeria....BLOOD,BULLET, SACRIFICE WRAP OF GOD.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by seun1960(m): 5:02pm
Only God can save us in this country...check my signature
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Hector09(m): 5:04pm
Apc playing politics with human life in rivers state, sack the sars commander and they we say wike is a crying baby
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Yesbody: 5:04pm
Kill the killer
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by naijaceo: 5:04pm
.
|Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by jovialswag(m): 5:04pm
GOD pls give this boy family strength.
