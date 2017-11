There is chaos and an ongoing massive march towards Eleme Police Station After A young boy of Five Years was allegedly shot dead by the operatives of SARS in the Town.It was gathered that, Men of the Federal SARS shot the innocent boy at Agbonchia Community in Eleme this morning, the officials were said to have appeared without there Uniform, however the reason behind the killing is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.More details shortly.SOURCE : https://groovenaija360.com.ng/sars-officials-allegedly-shoot-5years-old-boy-dead-eleme-rivers-graphic-video-photos/

Animals in human skin Sars?? Police just useless for dis country, i nor no weda na bcus dm nor dey pay dm well wey make dm dey misbehave Dis country is a mess, i swear no hope for dis country again Anybody fit sponsor me travel out make him help me oo Na oyinbo woman i wn marry oo

These sars guys are worse than highway robbers , dem nor dey take eyes see fresh boiz. ....idiots followed me to a filling station begin ask me stupid questions like say na dem papa gimme motor. .... RIP little one ........ur killers shall know no peace..