Animals in human skin Sars?? Police just useless for dis country, i nor no weda na bcus dm nor dey pay dm well wey make dm dey misbehave Dis country is a mess, i swear no hope for dis country again Anybody fit sponsor me travel out make him help me oo Na oyinbo woman i wn marry oo

These sars guys are worse than highway robbers , dem nor dey take eyes see fresh boiz. ....idiots followed me to a filling station begin ask me stupid questions like say na dem papa gimme motor. .... RIP little one ........ur killers shall know no peace..