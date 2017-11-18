₦airaland Forum

SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:56pm
There is chaos and an ongoing massive march towards Eleme Police Station After A young boy of Five Years was allegedly shot dead by the operatives of SARS in the Town.

It was gathered that, Men of the Federal SARS shot the innocent boy at Agbonchia Community in Eleme this morning, the officials were said to have appeared without there Uniform, however the reason behind the killing is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.

More details shortly.

SOURCE : https://groovenaija360.com.ng/sars-officials-allegedly-shoot-5years-old-boy-dead-eleme-rivers-graphic-video-photos/

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:56pm
WATCH VIDEO


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_sKwsEWkwk
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:58pm
https://groovenaija360.com.ng/sars-officials-allegedly-shoot-5years-old-boy-dead-eleme-rivers-graphic-video-photos/

Uncle Lalasticlala this Sars pple shud be delt with, make dem shoot dem too grin grin grin
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by RoyalBlak007: 1:01pm
♤Damn! SARS again? shocked

♤Da f*#k de young boy do? shocked
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by kingxsamz(m): 1:05pm
LEGAL ARMED ROBBERS

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by jamexborn(m): 1:06pm
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Olalan(m): 1:07pm
Its high time the Federal govt. tackle the over zealousness of this SARS officers. Reports of Extra judicial killings by this arm needs to addressed quickly.

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by medolab90(m): 1:37pm
Useless SARS

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Benjom(m): 2:17pm
They'll call it stray bullet or 'friendly fire' now angry
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by onward4life(m): 2:57pm
To me Ameachi Is Transgender

Post his pics and I prove it!

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by PenlsCaP: 4:59pm
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:59pm
I wonder why we don't train and retrain people bearing arms in this country, this is very disappointing
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by johnstar(m): 5:00pm
Animals in human skin





Sars??

Police just useless for dis country, i nor no weda na bcus dm nor dey pay dm well wey make dm dey misbehave


Dis country is a mess, i swear no hope for dis country again

Anybody fit sponsor me travel out make him help me oo



Na oyinbo woman i wn marry oo

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by ijebuloaded(m): 5:00pm
RIP to the dead.....

Men of the Federal SARS shot the innocent boy at Agbonchia Community in Eleme this morning, the officials were said to have appeared without there Uniform

How're you sure if they are d real Federal SARS since they are without dere Uniform

Just a thought

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Airforce1(m): 5:00pm
And we have a president

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by legitnow: 5:01pm
Does Aboki want to finish everybody in Ogoni land?


Last time, it is 4 boyz that caught Hausa Police stealing oil they shot in the head just last week, today again 5 year old boy?

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by vince001: 5:01pm
Shouldn't there be a nationwide protest against these SARS guys?

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Dinirojones(m): 5:01pm
ijebuloaded:
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Valindazz(m): 5:01pm
Looking for the document of this country, I need to sell it off!
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by GavelSlam: 5:01pm
Rivers State.

Why always Rivers?

R.I P to the lad.
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Dinirojones(m): 5:01pm
These sars guys are worse than highway robbers , dem nor dey take eyes see fresh boiz. ....idiots followed me to a filling station begin ask me stupid questions like say na dem papa gimme motor. ....

RIP little one ........ur killers shall know no peace..

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by inotice: 5:01pm
Their initials says it all.SARS - stupid armed robbery squad. rip to the little boy
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by endyddon: 5:01pm
No,it is APC kill five year old boy cos SARS are doing all their biddings
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by next2kings(m): 5:01pm
If he were an adult they'd have termed him a criminal. Useless Epicee! cry
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by millionboi2: 5:02pm
Don't know Wat to type





#i weep4naija
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by fineboynl: 5:02pm
the worst police in the world under this current IGP at it again. the fact still remains that no sincere Nigerian will pick the police form. even if they do they will run with things they are going to see in the police force. only the criminals and cultist are taking the form in their numbers. as its now seen as a legal robbery and lucrative ventures to make money. hence the need to chase after yahoo guys. that alone is enough to join the police.


even the river state governor admited SARS are crinimal.



THE Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Special Anti -Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police of being behind the series of kidnappings and armed robbery incidents in the state .

Wike explained that the embattled Rivers State Special Anti -robbery Squad Commander , Mr Akin Fakorede , and his operatives had been indicted by an official police signal, which indicated that they were responsible for the series of kidnappings and deadly robbery incidents across the state.


The governor , who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday , stated that the SARS Commander was planted in the state to sabotage the security architecture of Rivers and create an atmosphere of fear.

He specifically said that the criminal activities of Fakorede were uncovered by the Inspector General of Police X Squad , Abuja , deployed in the state after the team busted the attempted kidnap of one Mr. Azumana Ifeanyi on September 11 , 2017 at the GRA , Port Harcourt .
Wike said : “ Most of the kidnappings and armed robbery taking place in this state are done by men of SARS . They use exhibit vehicles to operate. As the Chief Security Officer of the state , you complain , but they choose to play politics with crime .


“ They fight crime in some state , but they refuse to fight crime in Rivers State . We are done with the elections , but they are using SARS to create insecurity in the state. As I speak with you , they will deny .


“ But the SARS operative , who was killed, was amongst those who raided the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre. This man can be identified in the video as one of those who invaded the collation centre with Fakorede .”
The governor stated that the deliberate acts of violence being perpetrated by the police had been planned as part of the rigging process for 2019 .

“ I have never seen a country where they politicise crime . It is very obvious that they want to give the impression that Rivers State is unsafe . They want to instil fear preparatory to declaring during the elections that there are so much killings .

“ Authorities deliberately trying to destroy a whole state and you want the people to be happy. I will no longer write ( to the IGP ) . Now is the time to take my case to the public for the whole world to know what is happening ,” Wike added.

The governor maintained that his administration had invested more than any other state in security, logistics and lamented that the Police was working against the state .

http://punchng.com/sars-behind-kidnappings-robberies-in-rivers-wike/
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Fatherly: 5:02pm
We need serious old testament revolution in Nigeria....BLOOD,BULLET, SACRIFICE WRAP OF GOD.
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by seun1960(m): 5:02pm
Only God can save us in this country...check my signature
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Hector09(m): 5:04pm
Apc playing politics with human life in rivers state, sack the sars commander and they we say wike is a crying baby

Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by Yesbody: 5:04pm
Kill the killer
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by naijaceo: 5:04pm
Re: SARS Officials Shoot 5-Year-Old Boy Dead In Eleme, Rivers (Graphics Photo/Video) by jovialswag(m): 5:04pm
GOD pls give this boy family strength.

