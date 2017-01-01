₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by habgito: 7:37pm
Actress, Victoria Inyama was not happy with Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson, which led her to call her out.
After watching Tonto Dikeh's 'bare it all' interview, Victoria have apologized. Read what she wrote after the cut...
"Righting my Wrong. Somtochukwu, I have been beside myself since I saw your interview with @zukiliciouz,..................................:I know what it feels like I know, I know and I am sorry, I apologise. Aside d DMs, Am speechless. But pls my darling, that smile, I want to keep seeing that smile. You are Beautiful. You are Awesome. Love love oh love. Why does it have to hurt so bad sometimes But hey, We here still. You are Blessed @tontolet #prizeoffame #love #loving #laughing #learning #living
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRaZvU9gt6c/?hl=en
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/righting-my-wrong-victoria-inyama-says.html
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by BlackDBagba: 7:39pm
Ok
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by habgito: 7:42pm
See what Victoria Inyama really did to tonto dikeh
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/01/victoria-inyama-slams--for.html
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Twaci(f): 7:42pm
So....
After Tonto apologized to Mercy, her problems popped out one after the other...
Wonder when Victoria's will start...
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:52pm
All these have-been or faded-away actors/resses all trying to gain prominence
Through
TONTO'S misfortune..
May no-one use your matter to shine in Jesus's name..
Georgina Onuoha
Uche Maduagwu
Victoria Inyama
E don do, go back to the closet you all were hiding,
10 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by LesbianBoy(m): 8:00pm
Tonto na big fool i swear!
What was the interview for? Rubbish!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by goldbim(f): 8:04pm
What's the pity party all about??Tonto has suffered enough,abeg.!Nigerians and eyah,its well,be strong bla bla.. .Tonto Dike will be fine!
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by holluwai(m): 9:23pm
Good
Meanwhile welcome Baba. He don change o
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by sleeknick(m): 9:23pm
Make una let us hear word na. When una dey kpansh una dey show us?
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Epositive(m): 9:23pm
Mrs/miss Tonto Dike is arguably the most controversial actress in Nigeria....
#positivevibes
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Spells(m): 9:24pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Anabelfed: 9:24pm
We have heard
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by kidman96(m): 9:24pm
Wetin cocern us
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by BestHyper(m): 9:25pm
Righting
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Jchi9876: 9:25pm
WhO is ToTo decay ?
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by justiceana: 9:26pm
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by emmanwandud(m): 9:26pm
Way back oloshos trying to use barca come back trick through Tonto misfortune. Pls who was victoria iyanma abi nyama nyama .
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by praisekeyzz(m): 9:28pm
This news just made me cum quick yile I was paddling ma baby's boat!
For christ sake no beta news again?
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Tjohnnay: 9:29pm
So manure draw again
I reject evry spirit of draw in toto dike life amen
Dis wn wey manure like draw like dis, make dm nor infect chelsea with draw OoO
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by Flexherbal(m): 9:30pm
It is good to know when to say: I am sorry.
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by hblizz(f): 9:31pm
na film una dey act
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by ohile: 9:31pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by realGURU(f): 9:31pm
Toto and dick matter taya us, nl y?
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by YOUNGKAHUNA: 9:33pm
Who are they?
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by pweshboi(m): 9:35pm
Who b dis one
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by apcmustwin: 9:36pm
Just wanna be noticed by all means. Go siddon joor
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by cutetopsey(f): 9:37pm
OK o Noted!
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by BCISLTD: 9:40pm
what rubbish love..u were blowing someone's hubby...some must blow ur hubby
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by tlops(m): 9:42pm
Ok
|Re: Victoria Inyama Apologizes To Tonto Dikeh For Calling Her Out Over Mercy Johnson by omhor(f): 9:43pm
Although I feel for you o, but I could remember when you were running your mouth at Mercy Johnson, you were cautioned so many times by fellow actors and actresses, I will never forget what you did, you realized your mistakes and apologized she forgave you because she know one day you will get married and see how sweetnugly marriage is. My advice is stop crying, wipe your tears call Mercy Johnson or rather visit her and let her educate you because I know she is keeping her !marriage even against all odds. Am not perfect but I know that maturity comes from the deepest part of our life, one thing I learn is I will never ever bring other people down in any way because I don't know the battle they are facing, its a life battle which is a respecter of no man everyone will eventually face theirs at one time or another.
1 Like
