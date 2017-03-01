



On Wednesday 8th March 2017, repentant armed bandits and local vigilante group called “’Yansakai” in Ruwan Tofa, ‘Yar Galadima and Babban Doka in Maru Local Government Area, Danwaren Daji in Tsafe Local Government Area, as well as Mada in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, handed over large quantities of dangerous arms and ammunition.



These includes 3 AK-47 Rifles, 1 foreign made Pistol, 1,169 Dane Guns, 323 Locally Made Pistols, 54 X Locally Made Revolvers, 102 Locally Made Multi-Barrel Pistols and 22 X Locally Made Double Barrel Rifles.



The weapons were handed to 223 Battalion, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army in the presence of some State government officials and representatives of the various heads of security agencies in the State. Over the last few months over a thousand assorted weapons have been surrendered across the North West Zone.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations





