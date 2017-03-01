₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by stephenduru: 10:45pm On Mar 09
Following the peace initiative by the Zamfara state government together with 1 Division Nigerian Army which started in 2016, repentant armed bandits and livestock rustlers have continued to surrender their weapons to the military in the State.
On Wednesday 8th March 2017, repentant armed bandits and local vigilante group called “’Yansakai” in Ruwan Tofa, ‘Yar Galadima and Babban Doka in Maru Local Government Area, Danwaren Daji in Tsafe Local Government Area, as well as Mada in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, handed over large quantities of dangerous arms and ammunition.
These includes 3 AK-47 Rifles, 1 foreign made Pistol, 1,169 Dane Guns, 323 Locally Made Pistols, 54 X Locally Made Revolvers, 102 Locally Made Multi-Barrel Pistols and 22 X Locally Made Double Barrel Rifles.
The weapons were handed to 223 Battalion, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army in the presence of some State government officials and representatives of the various heads of security agencies in the State. Over the last few months over a thousand assorted weapons have been surrendered across the North West Zone.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/repentant-armed-bandits-and-vigilantes.html?m=1
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by stephenduru: 10:45pm On Mar 09
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by odiereke(m): 10:59pm On Mar 09
Oh my God, Human being are very dangerous o.
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:09pm On Mar 09
repentant bandits or repentant HUNTERS see PAKO guns
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by obyrich(m): 1:59am
fuckingAyaya:I only saw 3 guns.
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 9:54am
Chai
Just see the amount of weapons in the hands of people
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by emetutu: 9:54am
See Boko haram pple
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by akigbemaru: 9:54am
Weapons!
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by idbami2(m): 9:54am
Hahaha.. Shakabula..
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by fuckerstard: 9:55am
OMG see kalashnikov
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by bukynkwuenu: 9:55am
.violence is for the north and north alone
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by bedspread: 9:55am
IF NA GENUINE REPENTANCE,
ISSSOKAYYYY
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by olaszydaruma(m): 9:55am
Repent or no repent, they must face the consequences of their evil deeds.
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by elvis90(m): 9:55am
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by CriticMaestro: 9:55am
den guns mtchew, no wonder Nigerian army are flexing their muscles on them
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by lmm4real: 9:55am
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by obembet(m): 9:56am
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by malakiS: 9:56am
omo see firesticks.... i just dey try imagine how them take get them
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by UnknownT: 9:57am
Cattle rustlers surrender arms, when will herdsmen do same?
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by jwena1(f): 9:57am
brunofarad:the thing shock me too.. aboki no dey use dagger again
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by davidif: 9:57am
Goodness! That's enough ammunition to fund a revolution in a small country. Where them get this much ammunition from sef? Omo na wa for this country o. Wetin person no fit find for black market for Naija? uranium for an atomic bomb? Intercontinental ballistic missile? Goodness gracious.
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by MrPeterson(m): 9:58am
Only 3 guns plus few local guns. All I see are metal iron carved like guns. Shine your eyes. Anyway there need there own share of the national cake abi no fried yam.
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by DirtyGold: 9:58am
Blood of Chris Brown! What da fucking hell are all these doing with ordinary civilians?
I can imagine how many will in hot states with a history of violence and random killings.... damnn!
What's tha business?
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by jaymony: 9:58am
LOCAL OKA MADE....COME SOUTH SOUTH COME SEE WETIN DEM DEY CALL WEAPONS...EVERYTHING DEY THERE TO FIGHT NIGERIA ONE ON ONE IF THEIR HUSBAND ENGLAND NO JOIN BODY OOH..
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by enoch701(m): 9:58am
Chai, may God help this nation. Positive change though
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by Kingdollar28: 9:59am
OMG... guys dy vex ooh...
where did they buy the guns from??
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:00am
O boi.....
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:00am
Some guns with NPF colours
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by ycmdng(m): 10:01am
|Re: Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) by obembet(m): 10:01am
obyrich:
U need eyes surgery
