₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,608 members, 3,410,123 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] (8613 Views)
Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 / Chika Ike Dazzles In Emerald Green / Kleopatra1's Cleavage-Baring, The Worst Outfit At AMVCA [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 5:40am
Screeendiva and chief of popular fashion line, Fancy Nancy Collections, actress Chika Ike proved her mantle of being a top fashionista when she stepped out for last weekend AMVCA looking like a stunner in a lengthy champagne gold gown that got heads turning at the March 4th event.
The movie star got her lovely gown from Erica Moore, while she got styled by Harvella. Angelic touch was responsible for Chika's facebeat while her hairdo was done at Luxury addict.
Classy and stylish to the last detail. Definitely one of the most fashionable celebrities in the movie sector.
See more photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/celeb-instyle-actress-chika-ike-dazzles.html
2 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by oselydia(f): 5:53am
my photocopy
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Localamos(m): 5:54am
Nice dress.
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Nixiepie(f): 6:34am
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by osemoses1234(m): 6:41am
International okpo...\ashawo
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Benjom(m): 7:26am
Good for her
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Melinde: 7:41am
So this lady can now be referred to as light skin lady??
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:50am
A
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by unclezuma: 9:51am
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by idbami2(m): 9:51am
Very good.
Oya, come here, make I pray fr yyou..
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by scholes23(m): 9:52am
My celebrity crush killin it
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by powerlightng: 9:52am
And why i we just seeing this since last week. Did she hide in the toilet while paparazzi were taking pics of other celebs on the red carpet?
4 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by fryoobest(m): 9:53am
Dazzling!!! My Nolly Crush...
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by folly22(f): 9:53am
The dress is lovely
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by scholes23(m): 9:53am
UNIZIK1stSon:B
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by hopejackie76(f): 9:54am
Cool
Now check out my signature for professional advice and theraphy on how to lose weight
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Thisboysef(m): 9:54am
Owk
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by elvis90(m): 9:54am
New packaged original beats by dre solo HD headset for sale.. If interested buzz me on whatsapp(08117652066)
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by soulfood(m): 9:54am
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by emetutu: 9:55am
Beautiful creature. Marry me
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Thisboysef(m): 9:55am
Nixiepie:Awesome
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Evaberry(f): 9:55am
.....
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by malakiS: 9:55am
nigerians and color names.. which one be champagne gold
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by jwena1(f): 9:57am
This girl has class biko
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by kurostikal(m): 9:57am
How e take put food for our table
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Thisboysef(m): 9:57am
oselydia:Yeah i can testify to that.
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by imstillnovice: 9:57am
Hmm! door of fame! Stunning but Why did she like to take pictures in front of this particular door
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Eshence: 9:57am
cute chika rocking it no time for battery husband
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by TPAND: 9:57am
Nollywood ladies be rocking 20million naira gowns and be living in flamboyant Lekki homes... the men be dying of ailment that require just 1 million naira to treat. Where did the ladies get their money from?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Thisboysef(m): 9:58am
jwena1:No be only class na school.
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Dazzles In Champagne Gold Dress At AMVCA [PICS] by Zita55(f): 10:02am
Tattoo Artist 2 Travis Barker, Chris Brown, Shot And Killed In LA Club / Photos: See Where A Car Was Found In Lekki, Lagos / Is This Guy The Sexiest Nairalander, Or A Day Dreamer?
Viewing this topic: SolnergyPower, sunmbo123(m), Raybabe, powerblaze(m), OsamaB, Gbaj(m), Odaveboy(m), Mrssier, einsteinn, iyafinbalo, Satioshi, chomxy(f), fleexee(m), ken19(m), Jenifa123, Crixie(m), jaymony, vigasimple(m), 9jawear, joylayo(f), solja01(m), CaseyBlee(f), notI, Dynast(m), james0560, magd, Nasa4G(f), tdayof(m), brushesz, macarson2k(m), staneve(m), yanki1305, Avatar(m), edidiongmichael(m), CHARLOE(m), ViktorMartins(m), Kosy79(f), metiette(m), oshiiteoku, Elparaiso(m), ezyk, arejibadz(m), IPOB123london, HaneefahRN(f), gaddy00 and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16