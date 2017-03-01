



The movie star got her lovely gown from Erica Moore, while she got styled by Harvella. Angelic touch was responsible for Chika's facebeat while her hairdo was done at Luxury addict.



Classy and stylish to the last detail. Definitely one of the most fashionable celebrities in the movie sector.



See more photos below...





