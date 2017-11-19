₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by 360metrosports: 7:21pm
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi stuns in her second dress of the night during her traditional wedding with Banky W.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by F22RAPTOR(m): 7:28pm
maybe its the perspective, but looks good on her
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 7:28pm
This traditional marriage dey another level ooooo. E belike the white wedding ceremony proper.
I'm pretty sure that the couple are Chelsea fans.
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by onstelly(f): 7:39pm
Beautiful bride
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 7:39pm
Beautiful dress. Bride looks innocently cute ❤
Banky is a good man. He would keep his marriage.
19 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 7:43pm
Na wa o. Everywhere na banky wedding
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Benita27(f): 7:53pm
We've seen enough. This was how Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin disturbed us with photos instead of planning their marriage.
18 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:54pm
Good one, looks simple and elegant, this is where people that has body have an edge. Their body will bring out the beauty of this attire the more.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Blackfyre: 7:54pm
I like her diastema..
All this fanfare, at this point alcohol will be my middle name if I were the groom...
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 7:54pm
Everyone sit back and relax...It's Adesua Etomi till God knows when...
Nairaland sef
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by maynation(f): 7:54pm
I want this from my crush Terry G
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 7:54pm
Baby oku
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Mayflowa(m): 7:55pm
LuvU2:
How you tey know? lol
3 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 7:55pm
♤Too much of this shiiit on FP
♤ Are they the only celebs to get married?
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by sod09(m): 7:55pm
Chai...adesua is beautiful
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by EniHolar(f): 7:55pm
Not hating.... But Issokay jare...
1 Like
Not bad. Isale Eko things. Buy Nigeria!!!
Not bad. Isale Eko things. Buy Nigeria!!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Igbaba2(m): 7:56pm
......all dis demo, is getting too much Jare............all dis demo, is getting too much Jare............all dis demo, is getting too much Jare......
May the Almighty bless their union.
May the Almighty bless their union.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 7:56pm
maynation:
Your crush is somewhere rolling blunt at the moment
Try again later!!!
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 7:57pm
What tribe is she
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 7:58pm
nairaland will not rest form adesuwa and banky matter
anyway na their time
try and make it work oo..marriage is not a bed of roses... we no wan hear say una wan divorce after few years
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 7:58pm
E don do na
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 7:58pm
Did you say nollywood actress?
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by maynation(f): 7:59pm
Aieboocaar:bad belle
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 7:59pm
after all these paparazzi, come 2019 make dey no disturb us with divorce saga oo.....
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 8:03pm
Happy lady, it's your day jare.
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 8:05pm
too much hype aint gud at times
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by kaykith05(m): 8:05pm
gift01:Na now your day break abi?
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 8:07pm
Is that a traditional dress?
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 8:07pm
maynation:
Of all pipu to crush on, e come be that boy!!
God is your strength
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:08pm
Na one person wedding full nairaland frontage
Make una give othe threads breathing spcae haba
