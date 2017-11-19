Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi's Second Dress At Her Traditional Wedding (Photos) (22374 Views)

http://metronaija.com/photos-adesua-etomis-second-dress-traditional-wedding/ Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi stuns in her second dress of the night during her traditional wedding with Banky W. 6 Likes 1 Share

maybe its the perspective, but looks good on her 1 Like

This traditional marriage dey another level ooooo. E belike the white wedding ceremony proper.





I'm pretty sure that the couple are Chelsea fans.

Beautiful bride



Banky is a good man. He would keep his marriage. Beautiful dress. Bride looks innocently cute ❤

Na wa o. Everywhere na banky wedding 3 Likes 2 Shares

We've seen enough. This was how Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin disturbed us with photos instead of planning their marriage. 18 Likes





Good one, looks simple and elegant, this is where people that has body have an edge. Their body will bring out the beauty of this attire the more.





All this fanfare, at this point alcohol will be my middle name if I were the groom... I like her diastema..All this fanfare, at this point alcohol will be my middle name if I were the groom... 1 Like

Everyone sit back and relax...It's Adesua Etomi till God knows when...

Nairaland sef 1 Like

I want this from my crush Terry G

Baby oku

How you tey know? lol How you tey know? lol 3 Likes

♤Too much of this shiiit on FP



♤ Are they the only celebs to get married?

Chai...adesua is beautiful

Not hating.... But Issokay jare... 1 Like





Lagos gists? Get them boku on



www.eyomasquerade.wordpress.com Not bad. Isale Eko things. Buy Nigeria!!!Lagos gists? Get them boku on

......all dis demo, is getting too much Jare...... ......all dis demo, is getting too much Jare...... ......all dis demo, is getting too much Jare......

May the Almighty bless their union.





Today is my Birthday. Nairalanders pls show me love 11 Likes 1 Share

What tribe is she

nairaland will not rest form adesuwa and banky matter





anyway na their time





try and make it work oo..marriage is not a bed of roses... we no wan hear say una wan divorce after few years

E don do na





Did you say nollywood actress? Did you say nollywood actress?

after all these paparazzi, come 2019 make dey no disturb us with divorce saga oo.....

Happy lady, it's your day jare.

too much hype aint gud at times 1 Like

Is that a traditional dress?

