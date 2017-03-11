₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,212 members, 3,411,642 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 07:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? (1150 Views)
This phone has the longest battery Life / Best Android Phone With Long Lasting Battery Life 4000mah + / Android Phone Spec That Can Run High End Games Like Fifa 15 And Asphalt (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by shiftback: 9:48am On Mar 10
I had a discussion with someone yesterday and i asked if she was going to cop the all new Tecno L9plus, and she replied no, that she prefers superb camera to superb battery life. It got me thinking. Of course we're all gonna have preferences, but what really is the most important spec in a smartphone?
Whenever a discussion about smartphones come up, battery life is most likely the fourth or fifth thing that is talked about. It shouldn't be. It should be the first.
Battery life isn't some gimmick feature. You don't leave your house worried that your smartphone doesn't have the touch to wake feature or doesn't have the best camera in the world or which widget you should put on your home screen.
Your day has never been ruined because your smartphone doesn't have gyroscope sensor or because your smartphone camera is 13mp and not 20mp. What's the point of having a smartphone with 100mp camera but half way through your journey from Lagos to Enugu your smartphone dies on you and you're left with no choice but to listen to chibuzor for the rest of the journey brag about how many shops he has in Ogbete market.
I'd give an arm and a leg for a smartphone that can last me 3days without charge over one that warns you of low battery every couple hours just when you're about to put one of its gimmicky features to use.
For me, a smartphone with a dead battery has zero features.
This brings me to my question.
Which would you prefer?
A smartphone with 5000mah battery and a 13mp camera
OR
One with 2500mah and a 21mp camera plus other gimmicky features that takes a toll on the already meagre battery capacity.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Dandsome: 9:59am On Mar 10
Depends on what you need the phone for
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Behankey(m): 9:59am On Mar 10
Well, interests differs though but as for me, I'll favour a device like with a long lasting battery life over another that has a lesser battery life. As a heavy user and as I'm always on the road, charging of phones isn't always easy to do. Plus the camera to me is a secondary feature and 13mp is good enough. So it's a long lasting battery life for me.
1 Like
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by feran15(m): 10:12am On Mar 10
In this Nigeria where electricity is scarce, i would pick the bigger battery. Besides, megapixels aren't what determines the quality of a camera.
1 Like
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by investigator007: 10:17am On Mar 10
Me it's battery o, that's why I use my Tecno l8
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Abdstrakt(m): 10:20am On Mar 10
Seriously I'm tired of carrying power banks and chargers everywhere I go. Anything to keep me away from charging my smartphone for 3 days is a no brainier.
4 Likes
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Iceman296: 10:24am On Mar 10
Power is already erratic and the constant use of power bank doesn't always solve the problem because the light is not even there to charge the power bank. Getting a good battery phone still remains the best option. And its particularly good when the battery phone has a great camera.
3 Likes
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Techm8: 10:25am On Mar 10
With PHCN one day on 2 days off rationing, the smartphone with 5000mah is perfect.
4 Likes
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by shiftback: 10:28am On Mar 10
Dandsome:Lol...what use is a phone if it's always low on battery or even dead sef?
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Techm8: 1:02pm On Mar 10
Behankey:i totally agree. Camera is secondary in my case too and 13mp Ian too shabby as well. I need my smartphone to always have juice.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by ToriBlue(f): 6:22pm On Mar 10
Camera quality is the only spec that matters to women, maybe battery and ram to men.
3 Likes
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by tosyne2much(m): 6:46pm On Mar 10
As for me, battery first, others follow
1 Like
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Cutehector(m): 6:50pm On Mar 10
Battery life first
Then multitasking feature
Hotspot network
Video qualities (1800p)
Ram
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by pheranme9(m): 7:41pm On Mar 10
Battery first....camera no even necessary sef....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by ewizard1: 7:51pm On Mar 10
And who said it is?
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by tosyne2much(m): 12:47am
pheranme9:I'm telling you... As for me, battery is more of priority than camera
1 Like
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by shiftback: 2:05am
ToriBlue:Lol....you actually have a point.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Dandeson1(m): 7:03am
PLS BEWARE!
If you use any of these phone brands;
Samsung
Infinix
Tecno
Itel
IPhone
Nokia
Sony
Blackberry
HTC and other related Android phones.
Do not charge or plug ur phone immediately ur light is restored.
Wait for like 30minutes before you plug ur phone especially when ur phone battery is very low or dead.
This is because if u plug ur phone immediately, ur battery will start charging...
Thank u for giving me few minutes of ur time today!!
I'm in my house if e pain u too much come and beat me!
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by veekid(m): 7:03am
Depending on your motives for buying the phone
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Negotiate: 7:05am
in nigeria, it is 90%
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Flexherbal(m): 7:06am
I would go for a phone with a good battery life.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by BlindAngel(m): 7:07am
For me 100% yes, am about to buy the itel 1516 phone on monday, 32000, what used to sell for 21000 before, the phone has with a 5mp back camera and a 2mp front camera, with a 5000mah battery, the one thing i hate of the phone is the ram 512mb, its too small for my liking. I planned buying the hot four lite but the price has gone up from 40000 - 46000 just with in a month. And i dnt have that kind of money.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Sikay19: 7:11am
Dandeson1:After wasting my time and you think you will make heaven.. lol
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by famousbowale: 7:12am
9 hours in office, 9 hours of electricity to charge.
30 minutes in car driving, 30 minutes of opportunity to charge.
NEPA + generator to charge at Home.
WHO NEED BATTERY?
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by lafuria1(m): 7:13am
RAM size
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by OgidiOlu3(m): 7:14am
For me, RAM and battery. I can't deal with a slow device.
1 Like
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by MrHighSea: 7:16am
Dandeson1:U no go fit poo today. I bin wan curse u, but i changed my mind. I read dt tin wit all level of seriousness.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by frinx: 7:17am
With the recent upsurge of different forms of fast charging, I would stick to a phone with decent 3500mah above with dash charging. Also a phone with good optimised performance to utilise battery power. Aside from battery I would pick devices base on the following:
1. Built quality. Hate glass back phones, front facing stereo speakers, small bezels.
2. Camera. It's not about the MP but also the image processor.
3. Good chip with little or no lags.
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:17am
I think it all depend on ones needs and environment. For instance I work 8am to 5pm in a place where light is 24/7. By the time I get home, ill still switch the gen on. So, for someone like me, battery issue is a minor thing. This is not so for some others tho... we shud weigh these things br getting the fone. Another thing is RAM and processor. Someone who loves fast browsing shud reason the GHz while a game addict has to reason RAM issue. To however combine all dis things in a single fone means u shud be ready to buy an expensive fone
1 Like
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by seunlayi(m): 7:25am
It should be the second
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Dandeson1(m): 7:28am
MrHighSea:hahaha; D
|Re: Is Battery Life The Only Spec That Matters? by Biodunalley: 7:28am
BlindAngel:go for tecno L5
Guys Pls Help Me / Cracked N95 Lcd Screen! / Help Needed
Viewing this topic: Jonwesley(m), tolulope855(m), MsTIQ(m), Saintp(m), Teeslam(f), adorablevic(f), ganiyu26(m), afeezco675(m), grayht(m), Chiefpriest1(m), fineboynl, pornstar(m), bakynes(m), dmkcah(m), menace001(m), Funjosh(m), CHIZZNEWS, eghos12(m), liv123, missioner(m), Elsquidme(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14