I had a discussion with someone yesterday and i asked if she was going to cop the all new Tecno L9plus, and she replied no, that she prefers superb camera to superb battery life. It got me thinking. Of course we're all gonna have preferences, but what really is the most important spec in a smartphone?



Whenever a discussion about smartphones come up, battery life is most likely the fourth or fifth thing that is talked about. It shouldn't be. It should be the first.

Battery life isn't some gimmick feature. You don't leave your house worried that your smartphone doesn't have the touch to wake feature or doesn't have the best camera in the world or which widget you should put on your home screen.

Your day has never been ruined because your smartphone doesn't have gyroscope sensor or because your smartphone camera is 13mp and not 20mp. What's the point of having a smartphone with 100mp camera but half way through your journey from Lagos to Enugu your smartphone dies on you and you're left with no choice but to listen to chibuzor for the rest of the journey brag about how many shops he has in Ogbete market.



I'd give an arm and a leg for a smartphone that can last me 3days without charge over one that warns you of low battery every couple hours just when you're about to put one of its gimmicky features to use.

For me, a smartphone with a dead battery has zero features.



This brings me to my question.

Which would you prefer?

A smartphone with 5000mah battery and a 13mp camera



OR



One with 2500mah and a 21mp camera plus other gimmicky features that takes a toll on the already meagre battery capacity.

Depends on what you need the phone for

Well, interests differs though but as for me, I'll favour a device like with a long lasting battery life over another that has a lesser battery life. As a heavy user and as I'm always on the road, charging of phones isn't always easy to do. Plus the camera to me is a secondary feature and 13mp is good enough. So it's a long lasting battery life for me. 1 Like

In this Nigeria where electricity is scarce, i would pick the bigger battery. Besides, megapixels aren't what determines the quality of a camera. 1 Like

Me it's battery o, that's why I use my Tecno l8

Seriously I'm tired of carrying power banks and chargers everywhere I go. Anything to keep me away from charging my smartphone for 3 days is a no brainier. 4 Likes

Power is already erratic and the constant use of power bank doesn't always solve the problem because the light is not even there to charge the power bank. Getting a good battery phone still remains the best option. And its particularly good when the battery phone has a great camera. 3 Likes

With PHCN one day on 2 days off rationing, the smartphone with 5000mah is perfect. 4 Likes

Dandsome:

Depends on what you need the phone for Lol...what use is a phone if it's always low on battery or even dead sef? Lol...what use is a phone if it's always low on battery or even dead sef?

Behankey:

Well, interests differs though but as for me, I'll favour a device like with a long lasting battery life over another that has a lesser battery life. As a heavy user and as I'm always on the road, charging of phones isn't always easy to do. Plus the camera to me is a secondary feature and 13mp is good enough. So it's a long lasting battery life for me. i totally agree. Camera is secondary in my case too and 13mp Ian too shabby as well. I need my smartphone to always have juice. i totally agree. Camera is secondary in my case too and 13mp Ian too shabby as well. I need my smartphone to always have juice.

Camera quality is the only spec that matters to women, maybe battery and ram to men. 3 Likes

As for me, battery first, others follow 1 Like

Battery life first







Then multitasking feature







Hotspot network







Video qualities (1800p)







Ram

Battery first....camera no even necessary sef.... 1 Like 1 Share

And who said it is?

pheranme9:

Battery first....camera no even necessary sef.... I'm telling you... As for me, battery is more of priority than camera I'm telling you... As for me, battery is more of priority than camera 1 Like

ToriBlue:

Camera quality is the only spec that matters to women, maybe battery and ram to men. Lol....you actually have a point. Lol....you actually have a point.



Depending on your motives for buying the phone

in nigeria, it is 90%

I would go for a phone with a good battery life.

For me 100% yes, am about to buy the itel 1516 phone on monday, 32000, what used to sell for 21000 before, the phone has with a 5mp back camera and a 2mp front camera, with a 5000mah battery, the one thing i hate of the phone is the ram 512mb, its too small for my liking. I planned buying the hot four lite but the price has gone up from 40000 - 46000 just with in a month. And i dnt have that kind of money.

After wasting my time and you think you will make heaven.. lol After wasting my time and you think you will make heaven.. lol

9 hours in office, 9 hours of electricity to charge.





30 minutes in car driving, 30 minutes of opportunity to charge.



NEPA + generator to charge at Home.



WHO NEED BATTERY?

RAM size

For me, RAM and battery. I can't deal with a slow device. 1 Like

U no go fit poo today. I bin wan curse u, but i changed my mind. I read dt tin wit all level of seriousness. U no go fit poo today. I bin wan curse u, but i changed my mind. I read dt tin wit all level of seriousness.

With the recent upsurge of different forms of fast charging, I would stick to a phone with decent 3500mah above with dash charging. Also a phone with good optimised performance to utilise battery power. Aside from battery I would pick devices base on the following:

1. Built quality. Hate glass back phones, front facing stereo speakers, small bezels.

2. Camera. It's not about the MP but also the image processor.

3. Good chip with little or no lags.

I think it all depend on ones needs and environment. For instance I work 8am to 5pm in a place where light is 24/7. By the time I get home, ill still switch the gen on. So, for someone like me, battery issue is a minor thing. This is not so for some others tho... we shud weigh these things br getting the fone. Another thing is RAM and processor. Someone who loves fast browsing shud reason the GHz while a game addict has to reason RAM issue. To however combine all dis things in a single fone means u shud be ready to buy an expensive fone 1 Like

It should be the second

MrHighSea:

U no go fit poo today. I bin wan curse u, but i changed my mind. I read dt tin wit all level of seriousness. hahaha; D hahaha; D