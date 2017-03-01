Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) (7302 Views)

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/stephanie-linus-steps-out-in-style.html?m=1 Actress and producer, Stephanie Okereke looked gorgeous as she stepped out for International Women's Day dinner put together by Lagos state ministry of women affairs. 5 Likes 1 Share

I suppose stunning is in order. Beautiful lady. 1 Like

Looking good

Beautiful Stef

Much respect for this lady



My admiration and respect for her quadruple after watching the movie "Dry" last weekend

I wish her all the best



NB: If there is anyone with information of non-profit organization that works with female with fistula in Nigeria, please, help provide a link, I will like to make some contribution. I tried google search but couldn't come up with any specifically for Nigerians 1 Like

nice

I'm so much in love with this woman







And she cashes out more than the attention seekers sef If only other female celebrities in Nigeria can mind their business the way this lady does...And she cashes out more than the attention seekers sef 5 Likes

Nothing stunning about this jare , looks like she stitched her bedroom, parlour and kitchen curtains together 1 Like 1 Share

She be my fine fine fine lady ah

so wetin come happen,make we fry yam. 1 Share

lol lol

Stephanie is bae!

Lucky hubby

beautiful woman steph

this steph has class abeg

this girl is just free from scandal. i like her lowkey life abeg 1 Like





Once you remove your wahala from social media you get respect and peace...plus all this agbalagba and agbalagbon girls will not be targeting your bobo.



Stephanie is looking gorgeous.

Pretty

Kilode waytin be ds...

She is intelligent and very focused. Well done Stephanie

My crush anytime

these useless mod no fit ban this lunatic, if nah person wey dey talk beta thing now, then go ban am

Wow

First of all this idiot above me who posted these picture should be banned for life. How can somebody be so ill cultured.

back to the topic at hand.why are women even celebrating. You people are going about these issue in the wrong way. With all the female stuff. Do your thing first and society would adjust to accumulate you. All these parties are charade. Women are behaving like kids who want to prove themselves to their parents.

Globally its not a day to be taking pictures all over the place.... only in Nigeria.... do we turn it into a celebrity issue



Globally its not a day to be taking pictures all over the place.... only in Nigeria.... do we turn it into a celebrity issue

spending tax payers monet they told us is scarce

this girl is just free from scandal. i like her lowkey life abeg

LOL.... she dated GEJ and later moved on to the late.... Oronto Douglas..... that when she had an issue with Genevieve

which scandal free.... LOL



which scandal free.... LOL LOL.... she dated GEJ and later moved on to the late.... Oronto Douglas..... that when she had an issue with Genevievewhich scandal free.... LOL