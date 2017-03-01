₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 12:24pm
Actress and producer, Stephanie Okereke looked gorgeous as she stepped out for International Women's Day dinner put together by Lagos state ministry of women affairs.

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by alexandranature: 1:07pm
I suppose stunning is in order. Beautiful lady.

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Diamondqueen(f): 1:12pm
Looking good
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 1:31pm
Beautiful Stef
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by slurryeye: 1:31pm
Much respect for this lady
My admiration and respect for her quadruple after watching the movie "Dry" last weekend
I wish her all the best
NB: If there is anyone with information of non-profit organization that works with female with fistula in Nigeria, please, help provide a link, I will like to make some contribution. I tried google search but couldn't come up with any specifically for Nigerians

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 1:31pm
...
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by opetomi: 1:32pm
nice
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Cynno: 1:32pm
I'm so much in love with this woman
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by chimah3(m): 1:32pm
If only other female celebrities in Nigeria can mind their business the way this lady does...
And she cashes out more than the attention seekers sef

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Akan(m): 1:33pm
Nothing stunning about this jare , looks like she stitched her bedroom, parlour and kitchen curtains together

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Anabelfed: 1:33pm
She be my fine fine fine lady ah
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by dessz(m): 1:35pm
so wetin come happen,make we fry yam.

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by deedondavi(m): 1:39pm
Akan:lol
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 1:39pm
Stephanie is bae!
Lucky hubby
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Sebastine1994: 1:40pm
First of all this idiot above me who posted these picture should be banned for life. How can somebody be so ill cultured.
_
back to the topic at hand.why are women even celebrating. You people are going about these issue in the wrong way. With all the female stuff. Do your thing first and society would adjust to accumulate you. All these parties are charade. Women are behaving like kids who want to prove themselves to their parents.
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by chukay10: 1:41pm
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by dragopipi: 1:42pm
beautiful woman steph
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by greeky: 1:42pm
this steph has class abeg
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by msgoga: 1:43pm
this girl is just free from scandal. i like her lowkey life abeg

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:44pm
Once you remove your wahala from social media you get respect and peace...plus all this agbalagba and agbalagbon girls will not be targeting your bobo.
Stephanie is looking gorgeous.
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by euchariadavid(f): 1:46pm
Pretty
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 1:47pm
wetin con concern me....
BTW. ARE U A FEMALE PHAMARCOLOGIST? between age 23-27 Single?
DROP A PM OR MENTION....my firm needs your service
anyways
DRABEEY WAS HERE
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Ochongoloko(m): 1:48pm
Xxx00702:
Kilode waytin be ds...
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by back2sender: 1:50pm
msgoga:She is intelligent and very focused. Well done Stephanie
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Aroh48(m): 1:50pm
My crush anytime
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Aroh48(m): 1:52pm
Xxx00702:these useless mod no fit ban this lunatic, if nah person wey dey talk beta thing now, then go ban am

Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Mrkirkman: 2:05pm
Wow
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by ideylaff: 2:14pm
Sebastine1994:
Globally its not a day to be taking pictures all over the place.... only in Nigeria.... do we turn it into a celebrity issue
spending tax payers monet they told us is scarce
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by ideylaff: 2:17pm
msgoga:
LOL.... she dated GEJ and later moved on to the late.... Oronto Douglas..... that when she had an issue with Genevieve
which scandal free.... LOL
Re: Stephanie Linus At International Women's Day Dinner (Photos) by Zita55(f): 2:24pm
. Ravishing
