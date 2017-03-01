₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,950 members, 3,411,076 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos (3991 Views)
NAF Conducts Exercise Steel Dome At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport,Abuja(photos) / FG Commences Rehabilitation Work On Calabar-Ogoja Highway.Photos / Adeosun & Hameed-Ali Inspect New Technology For NCS At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:28pm
The much anticipated rehabilitation work of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by Julius Berger has commenced. The airport runway was cleared of unwanted equipment and aircrafts while Julius Berger vehicles were seen moving construction equipment to the site on Thursday.
The Manager, International Terminal, of the airport, Hajara Musa, said the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had handed over the runway to the contractor. Musa disclosed that the company had already done the marking to clearly indicate the runway had been closed to landing.
According to her, FAAN management has handed over the airport runway rehabilitation to Julius Berger Plc, which is on the ground carrying materials from one place to the other.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/rehabilitation-work-commences-at-nnamdi.html
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by FirstTImeUser: 5:39pm
Great
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by madridguy(m): 5:41pm
Noted.
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:43pm
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:43pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by rawgurl(f): 5:46pm
Buhari is working
4 Likes
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by rozayx5(m): 5:49pm
nice one they shud speed it
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by benedictnsi(m): 5:54pm
Okay......let our country construct a standard thing for once na ..... No b all these tikky-takky project that require updates after 3 years of use....
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by EazyMoh(m): 5:59pm
Make them do am well o! Am not really impressed by the size and number of those few implement in the pictures.
1 Like
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by DrDeji20: 6:05pm
ok. they also need to construct another runway
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by Ngedo: 6:08pm
Rotimi Amaechi vowed to shot down the Air Port for Rehabilitation and some persons were talking plenty, but today work is ongoing at the Air Port. We need not join issues, the Air Port after rehabilitation will be for our good.
Those who criticized will sing praises at the end of the job.
4 Likes
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by chinatg: 6:34pm
good
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by Aburi001: 6:35pm
I hope this man standing beside Amaechi don go register for Antenatal?
5 Likes
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by naijaboiy: 6:35pm
Hope they do a good job.
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by teamsynergy: 6:35pm
I wish the govt wud focus their energy on one major project and pay some attention to others... transportation and electricity are very important the development of any nation. electricity is like a mission impossible, transportation is still very basic and Naija wan dey form gaint of africa , no way..... we will get there if we keep moving... buh our leader r jst too laid back....
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by emmadejust(m): 6:36pm
Julius Berger is always position for juicy deals and contract from fed govt.
I pray for my company to be greater than JB..
Amen
I wish JB speedy delivery..
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by Elnino4ladies: 6:36pm
Sai baba
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ephi123(f): 6:36pm
Ngedo:
Why should they sing praises? Is it Amaechi's personal money? Is it not Nigeria's money as a collective entity?
It's bad enough that a whole International airport had to be completely shut down and you are saying people will sing praises when it is completed. Mehn, when will Nigeria move forward with this kind of thinking. Is the government doing us a favour? Are they not elected to work? Leaders MUST be held accountable at every point in time. They are NOT doing us a favour.
1 Like
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by frenchwine(m): 6:38pm
This Julius Berger don chop our money finish. They have handled every major project in the country.
1 Like
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ephi123(f): 6:39pm
frenchwine:
I tell you. The German government must be benefiting greatly.
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by burkingx: 6:39pm
....Na me n my boyz go first Land after the rehabilitation work finished !!!
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by frenchwine(m): 6:40pm
Ngedo:Brother it's Airport, not Air Port. It's just one word man.
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by DollarAngel(m): 6:40pm
Juliius Berger has finshed this country, so no indigenous Construction company can challenge them?
1 Like
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by frenchwine(m): 6:41pm
ephi123:As in ehn, just like MTN, they aren't even the biggest in their country.
Just dey suck our naira with 10inch hose. , at least they deliver quality projects.
1 Like
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by browniex: 6:41pm
Why is Amechi always folding his hands at his back?
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ephi123(f): 6:43pm
frenchwine:
Yep. Meanwhile Nigerian engineers are looking for projects to work on. I wonder what the ratio split is between their local and expatriate workers. Those are things other countries are strict about, but with Nigeria anything goes, unfortunately.
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by onadana: 6:43pm
Abagya people. ..wetin looks easy for other countries na abracadabra here..the more you see the less you understand.
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by Rikidony(m): 6:43pm
Nice one. the work should be faster let's not give Ipob yoots and wailers what to mastubate about.
said baba
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by Rikidony(m): 6:43pm
Nice one. the work should be faster let's not give Ipob yoots and wailers what to mastubate about.
sai baba
|Re: Rehabilitation Work Commences At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Abuja. See Photos by ephi123(f): 6:44pm
frenchwine:
haha
well true, the Germans are thorough by nature.
Aviation Minister To Hand Over Management Of Airports To Chinese Firm / 3 Escape Death In Ilorin Trainee Plane Crash / I Need Accomodation In Calabar Near UCTH Urgently, A New Intern, Please Help
Viewing this topic: maxmyluv(m), LifeDrama, onyichick(f), yemmight(m), oluwamitomisin, J4parry(m), bsop, bid4rich(m), serikiYCU(m), gboly3190(m), Opipi, beejay247, tdikeh, skyhighweb(m), jarrot(m), Xz11z4u(m), Emmatee22(m), Azim16, dotyoung(m), Gabrielclint(m), Geenosko, Cheemarr(m), lordkay10(m), Freelancer2015(m), sesaan(m), hollywater, Wishaky(f), Getrich47(m), mrgreen4real(m), IgboGoat, sweetboiy(m), dejijohns(m), lanremayo, Mekky05(m), emeraldgold1(f), Smartmanager(m), Deapexboy(m), odetola, Deon28(m), JAHseal, Yungknyyght(m), saintmark88(m), pecoprince, deji15, Basukala(m), LordSkyy(m), Pejah, skeletine(m), msqtahir, mokset123, Kellyboas(m), Mjshexy(m), Yhunoos, Aka2003, chosby(m), dainformant(m), g4gerald, kings09(m), centvin008(m), frostland(m), sonsomegrigbo, BomboyOnline, ZipAutomations, indomitable234, ARBTH, ironheart(m), Faust77(m), softmind24, Bonaventura(m), yinkson(m), mannys(m), fastguy10, dahunsy(m), cal2fly(m), justwise(m), Shigabs(m), Xer0 and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25