The Manager, International Terminal, of the airport, Hajara Musa, said the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had handed over the runway to the contractor. Musa disclosed that the company had already done the marking to clearly indicate the runway had been closed to landing.



According to her, FAAN management has handed over the airport runway rehabilitation to Julius Berger Plc, which is on the ground carrying materials from one place to the other.



The much anticipated rehabilitation work of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by Julius Berger has commenced. The airport runway was cleared of unwanted equipment and aircrafts while Julius Berger vehicles were seen moving construction equipment to the site on Thursday.

Buhari is working 4 Likes

Okay......let our country construct a standard thing for once na ..... No b all these tikky-takky project that require updates after 3 years of use....

Make them do am well o! Am not really impressed by the size and number of those few implement in the pictures. 1 Like

ok. they also need to construct another runway

Rotimi Amaechi vowed to shot down the Air Port for Rehabilitation and some persons were talking plenty, but today work is ongoing at the Air Port. We need not join issues, the Air Port after rehabilitation will be for our good.

Those who criticized will sing praises at the end of the job. 4 Likes

I hope this man standing beside Amaechi don go register for Antenatal? 5 Likes

Hope they do a good job.

I wish the govt wud focus their energy on one major project and pay some attention to others... transportation and electricity are very important the development of any nation. electricity is like a mission impossible, transportation is still very basic and Naija wan dey form gaint of africa , no way..... we will get there if we keep moving... buh our leader r jst too laid back....

Julius Berger is always position for juicy deals and contract from fed govt.



I pray for my company to be greater than JB..



I wish JB speedy delivery..

Why should they sing praises? Is it Amaechi's personal money? Is it not Nigeria's money as a collective entity?



It's bad enough that a whole International airport had to be completely shut down and you are saying people will sing praises when it is completed. Mehn, when will Nigeria move forward with this kind of thinking. Is the government doing us a favour? Are they not elected to work? Leaders MUST be held accountable at every point in time. They are NOT doing us a favour. Why should they sing praises? Is it Amaechi's personal money? Is it not Nigeria's money as a collective entity?It's bad enough that a whole International airport had to be completely shut down and you are saying people will sing praises when it is completed. Mehn, when will Nigeria move forward with this kind of thinking. Is the government doing us a favour? Are they not elected to work? Leaders MUST be held accountable at every point in time. They are NOT doing us a favour. 1 Like

This Julius Berger don chop our money finish. They have handled every major project in the country. 1 Like

I tell you. The German government must be benefiting greatly. I tell you. The German government must be benefiting greatly.

....Na me n my boyz go first Land after the rehabilitation work finished !!! ....Na me n my boyz go first Land after the rehabilitation work finished !!!

Juliius Berger has finshed this country, so no indigenous Construction company can challenge them? 1 Like

I tell you. The German government must be benefiting greatly. As in ehn, just like MTN, they aren't even the biggest in their country.

Just dey suck our naira with 10inch hose. , at least they deliver quality projects. As in ehn, just like MTN, they aren't even the biggest in their country.Just dey suck our naira with 10inch hose., at least they deliver quality projects. 1 Like

Why is Amechi always folding his hands at his back?

Yep. Meanwhile Nigerian engineers are looking for projects to work on. I wonder what the ratio split is between their local and expatriate workers. Those are things other countries are strict about, but with Nigeria anything goes, unfortunately. Yep. Meanwhile Nigerian engineers are looking for projects to work on. I wonder what the ratio split is between their local and expatriate workers. Those are things other countries are strict about, but with Nigeria anything goes, unfortunately.

Abagya people. ..wetin looks easy for other countries na abracadabra here..the more you see the less you understand. Abagya people. ..wetin looks easy for other countries na abracadabra here..the more you see the less you understand.

Nice one. the work should be faster let's not give Ipob yoots and wailers what to mastubate about.



