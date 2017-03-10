₦airaland Forum

Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Boss13: 6:03pm
The Festus Keyamo Chambers in Lagos today warned Apostle Johnson Suleman, Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to prepare for war over Stephanie Otobo, who kicked off a firestorm recently when she alleged an amorous relationship with him.

Among others, the law firm said today in a press statement that not only does it have graphic proof of the pastor’s relationship with Ms. Otobo, but that other “unfortunate victims” of his have come forward and are also itching to tell their story, with proofs.

On Thursday evening, Apostle Johnson Suleman’s lawyer demanded that Mr. Keyamo, whose law firm is representing Ms. Otobo, retract all publications, apologize publicly to him, and pay him N1bn for alleged blackmail and injuries inflicted on him.

In the response, signed by two lawyers of the Keyamo Chambers, Uchenna B. Moneke and Oluwafemi O.N. Olabisi, the firm noted that Keyamo, its Head of Chambers, is not personally involved in the matter and has been in Abuja during the controversy, and that its formal response to the “ill-advised” letter by the pastor’s lawyers is on its way to him.

“Apart from an informal and friendly phone conversation Mr. Festus Keyamo had with a reporter in Punch Newspapers and one other blog about this matter, Mr. Keyamo has never personally signed or issued any letter or press release on this issue,” the statement said.

Warning that all of Pastor Suleman’s allegations of some imaginary grand conspiracy being perpetrated against him are not only pathetic but are ludicrous and a nonsensical smokescreen, the law firm said it had the instruction of Ms. Otobo to ask Apostle Suleman the following questions:

Whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that instructed him to be paying millions into the account of our client who he calls a “stripper” all the way in Canada.
Whether it is his special calling as a so-called “man of God” to be paying millions to strippers and prostitutes to leave their trade, when there are poor women and widows within his congregation in Nigeria that need help badly.
Whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that instructed him to be exchanging amorous text messages with a girl he calls “a stripper”. These text messages would all be investigated and revealed when full criminal investigations commence.
Whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that instructed him to be having Skype conversations with Miss Stephanie Otobo and to be requesting her to open her bare breasts to him.
Whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that told him to be exposing his private part to Miss Stephanie on Skype; which pictures are in our custody.

“We make bold to say that when criminal investigations commence, all these text messages and pictures would be subjected to serious forensic analysis, and the truth would be established,” the statement said. “The hotels they slept in and the evidence of their meetings in and out of this country would be revealed. The pitiable excuse of “photoshop” has become a convenient escape route for all culprits caught on tape these days.”

The Chamber advised that Mr. Keyamo is not the real problem the pastor has.

“His problem is the little girl whom he thought he could easily take advantage of and destroy her life. Somehow, she has found the strength and the voice to fight back, and this is where we are now. Other unfortunate victims of this same self-proclaimed “Man of God” are also in touch with us now and are also itching to tell their story, with proofs.


http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/10/real-%E2%80%98omega-fire%E2%80%99-coming-keyamo-chambers-tells-apostle-suleman-more-victims-step-forward

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by sekundosekundo: 6:18pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by felixomor: 6:22pm
So how will more victims justify the fact that you used Photoshopped pictures and lies to tarnish his image?

These are empty threats.

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Topgainer: 6:26pm
For most of the Pastors who desire superstar status and are into stage showmanship that is essentially not from God, occasional rituals of perverted lifestyle/picking dirts such as defiling underaged, adultery, killings, wicked acts, sleeping with actresses and same sex who are of the same fraternity is necessary to maintain the spells.
Although, some are falsely accused but those of them hitherto controversial in many other aspects like rearing, harboring and ordaining thugs/Agberos to serve as pastors in their church networks, demanding too much money/seeds from their followers, burning unresolvable issues with their wives, braggers and arrogant, building awe-status of themselves among the devotees, titles - hungry, putting on traditional Indian-temple clothing and wearing large necklase/ rings/ornaments are most likely to be involved in the Adultery Rituals.

Most of the "If I be a man of god" gang of prophets are in this ritual. Just that they haven't been caught yet or non of the victims have been able to summon courage to expose them for who they are

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Blizzy9ja: 6:31pm
Am still watching
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by spartan117(m): 6:42pm
The thousands who he has led to christ are also itching to tell their stories
Amongst whom are d formerly crippled and blind with d doctors report as proof wink

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Topgainer: 7:01pm
spartan117:
The thousands who he has led to christ are also itching to tell their stories
Amongst whom are d formerly crippled and blind with d doctors report as proof wink
There was this highway robber who killed so many, created many orphans and widows but was cherished by many of the Beer palor operators in Bendel, his area people who benefited from his large heart, the homeless he dashed money.
I totally agree with you everyone has his story depending on the side of the image he viewed from

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by spartan117(m): 7:10pm
Topgainer:

There was this highway robber who killed so many, created many orphans and widows but was cherished by many of the Beer palor operators in Bendel, his area people who benefited from his large heart, the homeless he dashed money.
I totally agree with you everyone has his story depending on the side of the image he viewed from
Anini right?

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:38pm
See wetin prick dey cause...

Make una no go give Apostle high BP ooo.



When hotel receipts, call logs, bank statements, forensic analysis of audio-visual evidence corroborate Stephanie's claims
what further defense will zombies have for their philandering shepherd

Well

Zombies will always be zombies.

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Boss13: 7:41pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iazQLs9ilbc

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Firstcitizen: 7:49pm
Na wa oh. The girl english don better overnight after release. Police brutality and Kirikiri can do wonders to people oh.

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by TINALETC3(f): 9:16pm
lipsrsealed commentless lipsrsealed

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by babkunlex(m): 9:17pm
This is getting out of hand

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by madridguy(m): 9:17pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by softwerk(f): 9:17pm
How do we determine it's the Apostles dick without seeing the original to compare and contrast?!grin

Keyamo is a prime suspect here!

Even Seun and Lalasticlala are now suspects lipsrsealed

...........Runs out of thread grin

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Alasi20(m): 9:18pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by frozenjim: 9:18pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by xstry(m): 9:18pm
Dan Iskan apostle

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by tayoxx(m): 9:18pm
Upload it naa. Make we see pastor prick

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by GameGod(m): 9:18pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by vivianbelema(f): 9:19pm
Lord please deliver your servant

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by powerlightng: 9:19pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by searchng4love: 9:19pm
Refiner in case ... Just in case... The picture I sent to you isn't mine... Don't be deceived... In case you want to otoborise my enemy

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by onyeezeigbo: 9:19pm
They have finish this apostle destiny

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by sarrki(m): 9:19pm
Apostle Suleman is a scammer

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Pavore9: 9:19pm
I have experienced enough to give time the responsibility to seive the truth from falsehood. Anyone can be guilty.

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by zainmaxwell(m): 9:20pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Montaque(m): 9:20pm
Keyamo already know he isn't in for the SAN honours in his life time. That's why he is playing dirty. Imagine what they sign as press release

Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by g4everybody(m): 9:20pm
there is no case here, festus kayomo is just trying to save face. the girl is a prostitute and trying to blackmail the pastor

