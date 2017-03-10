₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,051 members, 3,411,308 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber (15850 Views)
Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages / Stephanie Otobo: Apostle Suleman Is Innocent And I Don't Know Festus Keyamo / Omega Fire Ministry Issues Official Statement On Arrest Of Apostle Suleiman (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Boss13: 6:03pm
The Festus Keyamo Chambers in Lagos today warned Apostle Johnson Suleman, Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to prepare for war over Stephanie Otobo, who kicked off a firestorm recently when she alleged an amorous relationship with him.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/10/real-%E2%80%98omega-fire%E2%80%99-coming-keyamo-chambers-tells-apostle-suleman-more-victims-step-forward
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by sekundosekundo: 6:18pm
Following
1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by felixomor: 6:22pm
So how will more victims justify the fact that you used Photoshopped pictures and lies to tarnish his image?
These are empty threats.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Topgainer: 6:26pm
For most of the Pastors who desire superstar status and are into stage showmanship that is essentially not from God, occasional rituals of perverted lifestyle/picking dirts such as defiling underaged, adultery, killings, wicked acts, sleeping with actresses and same sex who are of the same fraternity is necessary to maintain the spells.
Although, some are falsely accused but those of them hitherto controversial in many other aspects like rearing, harboring and ordaining thugs/Agberos to serve as pastors in their church networks, demanding too much money/seeds from their followers, burning unresolvable issues with their wives, braggers and arrogant, building awe-status of themselves among the devotees, titles - hungry, putting on traditional Indian-temple clothing and wearing large necklase/ rings/ornaments are most likely to be involved in the Adultery Rituals.
Most of the "If I be a man of god" gang of prophets are in this ritual. Just that they haven't been caught yet or non of the victims have been able to summon courage to expose them for who they are
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Blizzy9ja: 6:31pm
Am still watching
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by spartan117(m): 6:42pm
The thousands who he has led to christ are also itching to tell their stories
Amongst whom are d formerly crippled and blind with d doctors report as proof
6 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Topgainer: 7:01pm
spartan117:There was this highway robber who killed so many, created many orphans and widows but was cherished by many of the Beer palor operators in Bendel, his area people who benefited from his large heart, the homeless he dashed money.
I totally agree with you everyone has his story depending on the side of the image he viewed from
12 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by spartan117(m): 7:10pm
Topgainer:Anini right?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:38pm
See wetin prick dey cause...
Make una no go give Apostle high BP ooo.
When hotel receipts, call logs, bank statements, forensic analysis of audio-visual evidence corroborate Stephanie's claims
what further defense will zombies have for their philandering shepherd
Well
Zombies will always be zombies.
25 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Boss13: 7:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Firstcitizen: 7:49pm
Na wa oh. The girl english don better overnight after release. Police brutality and Kirikiri can do wonders to people oh.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by TINALETC3(f): 9:16pm
commentless
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by babkunlex(m): 9:17pm
This is getting out of hand
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by madridguy(m): 9:17pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by softwerk(f): 9:17pm
How do we determine it's the Apostles dick without seeing the original to compare and contrast?!
Keyamo is a prime suspect here!
Even Seun and Lalasticlala are now suspects
...........Runs out of thread
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Alasi20(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by frozenjim: 9:18pm
Lemme come and be going
Mumu people
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by xstry(m): 9:18pm
Dan Iskan apostle
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by tayoxx(m): 9:18pm
Upload it naa. Make we see pastor prick
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by GameGod(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by vivianbelema(f): 9:19pm
Lord please deliver your servant
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by powerlightng: 9:19pm
hmm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by searchng4love: 9:19pm
Refiner in case ... Just in case... The picture I sent to you isn't mine... Don't be deceived... In case you want to otoborise my enemy
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by onyeezeigbo: 9:19pm
They have finish this apostle destiny
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by sarrki(m): 9:19pm
Apostle Suleman is a scammer
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Pavore9: 9:19pm
I have experienced enough to give time the responsibility to seive the truth from falsehood. Anyone can be guilty.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by zainmaxwell(m): 9:20pm
Pishur or idontbelive
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by Montaque(m): 9:20pm
Keyamo already know he isn't in for the SAN honours in his life time. That's why he is playing dirty. Imagine what they sign as press release
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber by g4everybody(m): 9:20pm
there is no case here, festus kayomo is just trying to save face. the girl is a prostitute and trying to blackmail the pastor
4 Likes 1 Share
Should Christians Give To The Poor? / God Loves You / Teaching Stones
Viewing this topic: Boy101(m), Larrykaysail(m), Kelvinpam(m), tripua, iamrosheed, Costello559(m), tankoy, coolsalm, Olanireti(m), bunchdrich(m), Dannyset(m), kkboy, Ameedan, 12inches1(m), futurewise11(m), visiontech24, Tommmy(m), aomekeh(m), Blesschemical(f), tochiofficial(m), 3kay945(m), remzor(m), ichommy(m), successgroup(m), iamdynamite(m), djcrown(m), amaboy06(m), pabon(m), Kevoki(m), JeremyA2G(m), youseuph(m), xpensivepearl(f), Timeless009, ybman, Seenyo, Saint83(m), jimmyT, FrancisDiote(m), zabuur, phinedhe(f), Ntipia, EmeeNaka, Splinz(m), tallboo, Bloomingbud(f), femi4(m), olatwo(m), cashreport, titilope11(m), gregbali(m), morakinyo20(m), topsyking, Dbakre1, Ginaz(f), KeenoneIFI, pastie(m), presiade(m), exco90(m), AutoReportNG2, tunde4top(m), mujybee(f), kayphyzee(m), Day11(m), 4everGod, Abagworo(m), Kemimarch16(f), Jaideyone(m), elniro, ogazi007(m), LagosismyHome(f), ipobarecriminals, g8alumetal, teniyi(m), Abd08, gingger(m), ebuks22, oscarwestcoast, MKKO, eazysally, briyane, kindnyce(m), obivictor(m), OseIbhadode93, tubouncen(m), ucsylviaoks, simplicity1(m), fisman19(m), wayabest, Danfemi(m), Fairgodwin(m), Kingsley123(m), kolphitim5, sanyahkod(m), flyover30, Isupaefugbemi00(m), emror4u(m), Laple0541(m), karfe(m), fidelism, felixomor, code9(m), INCREASEOGAGA, nmaihat, PatriotTemidayo, Prestigious1, Denn(m), Mrflyguy, torbie(m), lizzycreations(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), Bugie16, kcplay, podosci(m), adrian3000, zxcvb, Emmyspecial(m), freezyflex(m), sayittome(m), codedest, braine, samBlizz(m), Financialslot, NASTYNASOSO, chuksze, westbee, fortune5351(m), Guruboi(m), Roialrealtors(m), sheylarhh(m), MALMUT10, Frankenstein(m), kevinberry(m), Werehkpe, mophe01(m), Jibola10(m), Presidokenny(m), auwalabj, passwelle, LibertyRep, Babsunclejoe(m), angel106, onyichick(f), malmo and 207 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10