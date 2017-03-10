₦airaland Forum

Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Islie: 6:39pm
Afeez Hanafi


Two fake soldiers have been arrested by the police for impersonating men of the Nigerian Army and allegedly beating up a lawyer, Paul Onyilo, and his client, Solomon Chima.

One Gilbert had reportedly led the suspects – Adebayo Olanrewaju, Joseph Daniel – and their fleeing accomplice, who was in a Nigerian Navy uniform, to a restaurant at Sharp Corner, Agbado, Ogun State, where the victims were holding a meeting.

PUNCH Metro learnt that Chima had bought some gallons of paint worth about N 60, 000 from Gilbert sometime in October 2016, owing the trader N1,000 balance.

Chima, however , declined to pay the balance after the person who painted the apartment , told him that Gilbert did not deliver all the paint. Gilbert was said to have refuted the claim.

It was learnt that the lawyer , Chima and his wife were in the restaurant at about 9pm on Sunday for a meeting on a landed property when Gilbert and the suspects in military camouflage stormed the facility and descended on Chima.

The lawyer said his attempt to pacify the men was met with stiff resistance and aggression as they rained blows on him.

He said, “I was at the restaurant with my client and his wife to discuss a deal. We were waiting for someone when he received a call from a man (Gilbert), asking him where he was.

“A few minutes after, another person called him, threatening that they would catch him wherever he was. He was frightened and I asked him what happened . He explained to me that he was owing Gilbert N1,000. He said Gilbert was also supposed to give him three tins of paint . I decided to alert the Agbado Police Station to the imminent violence.

“ The moment I finished sending the distress call, Gilbert and three other men – two in army uniform and one dressed in Nigerian Navy uniform – barged into the restaurant. Gilbert ordered them to beat Solomon (Chima). I tried to calm them. They beat me up, dragged me on the floor, tore my shirt and poured alcohol on my head. ”

Our correspondent was told that operatives from the station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Shittu Abioye , raced to the scene and arrested Gilbert and the fake soldiers at a nearby bar , where they had fled to. But, the fourth suspect, identified only as Charles, escaped.

It was gathered that several uniforms and a mask, among others , were recovered from Olanrewaju’ s residence by the police.

Thirty-year - old Olanrewaju, an indigene of Abeokuta, Ogun State, who said he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013, denied partaking in the assault.

He said, “I was at Abule Egba (Lagos State) on Sunday, when Joseph (Daniel) called me on the telephone . He said he wanted to visit his in-law and that I should follow him. As we got there, the in -law (Gilbert) received a call and he exchanged words with the person. He told us that a man he supplied paint to was owing him N1,000 and insulting him.

“ We asked him to let us go and caution the man. On getting to his house, we didn ’ t meet him . We went to the restaurant. Charles started beating the lawyer and I cautioned him. I took the two parties to another bar to settle the matter. I have never committed any crime with my uniform. I use the mask to prevent cold when I ride a motorcycle.”
Daniel , who hails from Enugu State , stated that he got the uniform from Olanrewaju , adding that Charles was a naval officer.

“ I wore the uniform to avoid being harassed by security agents . I regretted my action. It was Charles that beat them, ” he said.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.


http://punchng.com/fake-soldiers-storm-meeting-venue-beat-lawyer-client/

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by samincredible44(m): 6:48pm
d police should hand dem over to d military

1 Like

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Stevoohlicent(m): 7:36pm
where the hell are military police?
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 9:40pm
This is pathetic... Anyway, i dedicate this plot of land to my unborn kids and baby mama cool

1 Like

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Masquerade7: 9:41pm
Its well
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Oladimejyy(m): 9:41pm
Flat head and trouble

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by datola: 9:42pm
samincredible44:
d police should hand dem over to d military

You want to finish them?
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by figure007: 9:42pm
Stevoohlicent:
where the hell are military police?
military police ke...abeg no involve them o.... Na double trouble for deady body oo...see that second guy has e dey look like **I wan chop okro**
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Igboboy59(m): 9:43pm
hmmmmm
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by frozenjim: 9:43pm
This country is getting out of hand
Na America sure pass shocked :onow o grin
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:43pm
See why Soldiers brutalise camo-wearing impersonators?

5 Likes

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:45pm
sad flatsheadsarecriminals Nah dem dem immigrants, fake jews undecided sad
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by pellswizz: 9:46pm
RIL in advance to them!
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by pellswizz: 9:46pm
RIP in advance to them!

1 Like

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:46pm
HMMM
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Nicepoker(m): 9:46pm
tosyne2much:
This is pathetic... Anyway, i dedicate this plot of land to my unborn kids and future wife cool
what about ur baby mama.
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by ALAYORMII: 9:47pm
There's nothing Nigerians can not fake
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Sijo01(f): 9:47pm
They should be handed over to the Army for a friendly chat cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by layifioren(m): 9:48pm
Jeezuzpick:
See why Soldiers brutalise camo-wearing impersonators?

Only in Nigeria would what those rag bags have on be classified as "uniform." Lord, I pity my fatherland!
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by masseratti: 9:48pm
Oladimejyy:
Flat head and trouble
cant you see yoruba name there?read you wont pread,oga.gun e o

1 Like

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:49pm
frozenjim:
This country is getting out of hand Na America sure pass shocked :onow o grin
Trump nah gate man now.

2 Likes

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 9:49pm
Nicepoker:
what about ur baby mama.
You might want to give me one, I wouldn't mind cheesy tongue
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Samirana360(m): 9:50pm
afonja army

1 Like

Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Drabrah(m): 9:50pm
If dem arrest these guys for putting on army uniform now every1 ll be shouting dat d army is playing god
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by jimb(m): 9:51pm
no be today
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by naijacentric(m): 9:53pm
Samirana360:
afonja army
when will u mature child of hatred
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by stoic6ix: 9:54pm
The Nigerian Bar Association should do something about this..
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by cycline404(m): 9:54pm
In fela voice....

Accuse wey pass one way, go jam judge for road. He carry him case go miss parcecutor:

He miss road...
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by elvis901: 9:57pm
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Ekponoimo(m): 9:59pm
grin
samincredible44:
d police should hand dem over to d military
lwkfaint guy u wicked gan
Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Sugarhugs(f): 10:00pm
Looooool

