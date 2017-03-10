₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Islie: 6:39pm
Afeez Hanafi
http://punchng.com/fake-soldiers-storm-meeting-venue-beat-lawyer-client/
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by samincredible44(m): 6:48pm
d police should hand dem over to d military
1 Like
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Stevoohlicent(m): 7:36pm
where the hell are military police?
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 9:40pm
This is pathetic... Anyway, i dedicate this plot of land to my unborn kids and baby mama
1 Like
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Masquerade7: 9:41pm
Its well
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Oladimejyy(m): 9:41pm
Flat head and trouble
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by datola: 9:42pm
samincredible44:
You want to finish them?
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by figure007: 9:42pm
Stevoohlicent:military police ke...abeg no involve them o.... Na double trouble for deady body oo...see that second guy has e dey look like **I wan chop okro**
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Igboboy59(m): 9:43pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by frozenjim: 9:43pm
This country is getting out of hand
Na America sure pass :onow o
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:43pm
See why Soldiers brutalise camo-wearing impersonators?
5 Likes
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:45pm
flatsheadsarecriminals Nah dem dem immigrants, fake jews
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by pellswizz: 9:46pm
RIL in advance to them!
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by pellswizz: 9:46pm
RIP in advance to them!
1 Like
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:46pm
HMMM
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Nicepoker(m): 9:46pm
tosyne2much:what about ur baby mama.
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by ALAYORMII: 9:47pm
There's nothing Nigerians can not fake
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Sijo01(f): 9:47pm
They should be handed over to the Army for a friendly chat
1 Like
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by layifioren(m): 9:48pm
Jeezuzpick:
Only in Nigeria would what those rag bags have on be classified as "uniform." Lord, I pity my fatherland!
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by masseratti: 9:48pm
Oladimejyy:cant you see yoruba name there?read you wont pread,oga.gun e o
1 Like
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:49pm
frozenjim:Trump nah gate man now.
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 9:49pm
Nicepoker:You might want to give me one, I wouldn't mind
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Samirana360(m): 9:50pm
afonja army
1 Like
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Drabrah(m): 9:50pm
If dem arrest these guys for putting on army uniform now every1 ll be shouting dat d army is playing god
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by jimb(m): 9:51pm
no be today
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by naijacentric(m): 9:53pm
Samirana360:when will u mature child of hatred
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by stoic6ix: 9:54pm
The Nigerian Bar Association should do something about this..
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by cycline404(m): 9:54pm
In fela voice....
Accuse wey pass one way, go jam judge for road. He carry him case go miss parcecutor:
He miss road...
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by elvis901: 9:57pm
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Ekponoimo(m): 9:59pm
samincredible44:lwkfaint guy u wicked gan
|Re: Fake Soldiers Storm Meeting Venue In Ogun, Beat Lawyer, Client (photo) by Sugarhugs(f): 10:00pm
Looooool
