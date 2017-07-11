₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by atorioke(m): 9:11pm
An alleged fake lawyer has found himself in trouble after he was arrested by the police in court while he was defending a client.
The Weija Police last Friday arrested one Timothy Yawson, 42 for posing as a lawyer, according to AtinkaOnline in Ghana. The fake lawyer was defending his client in a civil case at the Weija Circuit Court when he was arrested.
According to the police, the suspect, who has been practicing the learned profession since 2016, will be put before court on Tuesday.
Yawson, who is alleged to have worked for a couple of law firms in the capital, is currently languishing in the Weija police cell pending prosecution.
The suspect failed to produce his law certificate and could not also recall the year he was called to the Bar during interrogation.
Mynd44
http://www.eyereport.com.ng/fake-lawyer-bursted-in-court/
1 Share
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Samusu(m): 9:13pm
How comes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by optional1(f): 9:15pm
Ghana have join criminal records.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by dnoable08: 9:15pm
Effect of watching too much suits
9 Likes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:26pm
BUT PEOPLE GET MIND SHA
A professional criminal defending the not so professional ones
5 Likes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Stephenfowoyo(m): 9:33pm
What an irony of life
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by BroZuma: 10:04pm
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by VocalWalls: 10:04pm
Lol
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by esophieso(f): 10:04pm
This is crazy. The client go weak
10 Likes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by ymee(m): 10:05pm
optional1:
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by themonk: 10:05pm
;D7
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by liftedhigh: 10:05pm
Hmm
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:05pm
HMMM.. big crime
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by xmoohSPP(m): 10:05pm
BroZuma:
This matter no fuuny
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Piiko(m): 10:05pm
Charge and bail
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Archmed: 10:06pm
Dude has been called to the (prison) bar!
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by benuejosh(m): 10:06pm
Weija is which part of Nigeria? Hearing that name for the first time.
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by refreshrate: 10:06pm
NCAN Na international news
It's OK go back to status quo
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by netoc65(m): 10:06pm
lol.... I yawa don gas
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by BroZuma: 10:07pm
xmoohSPP:
Wetin you want make I do nah...a thief defending a thief from other educated thieves...Oh the Irony.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by abdulaz: 10:07pm
Other African countries are learning very fast.
Impersonation is the new black.
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Excelboi(m): 10:07pm
Chairman don enter one chance.
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 10:07pm
This is in Ghanaian bar not Nigerian bar....
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Archmed: 10:07pm
Dude has been called to (prison) bar!
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:07pm
na real wah
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by Excelboi(m): 10:07pm
benuejosh:Learn to read before posting next time. Na Ghana e dey
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by alignacademy(m): 10:09pm
atorioke:
"Objection, my lord!"
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by OsuGanja(m): 10:09pm
optional1:
e don tey no be today
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:10pm
Not bad
|Re: Fake Lawyer Busted In Court While Defending Client (photo) by charlesluthor(m): 10:10pm
benuejosh:Oga u nd Google dey quarrel?
