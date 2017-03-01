₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child
|Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by ojibole(m): 8:49pm On Mar 10
told y'all exclusively a few days ago that Davido is expecting his second child with an Atlanta based 24 year old girl named Amanda. Well, he has confirmed it. During a live Instagram interview with Gbemi Beat FM that just ended a few minutes ago, Davido, who already has a daughter, confirmed he's expecting another child when Gbemi asked him if the rumour is true.
source: http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/davido-confirms-rumor-has-it.html?m=1
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by dacovajnr: 8:57pm On Mar 10
Atleast we can say 2face is his Role model
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by softwerk(f): 9:07pm On Mar 10
Small Boy, Spoilt Brat, Froggy Voice
A pack of Gold Cycle Condom is just N50
I blame the useless small girls stupidly registering in the baby mama's club
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by misscrystals(f): 9:07pm On Mar 10
king David in Nigeria... wish u well in the production of babies and baby mamas
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by ChrisAirforce1(m): 9:56pm On Mar 10
Comes with the fame
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by axortedbabe(f): 10:07pm On Mar 10
How much dem dey sell condom sef..
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by LAFO(f): 10:52pm On Mar 10
softwerk:
Davido knows the use of a condom.
He wants the baby (me thinks)
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by DESTINY41(m): 11:12pm On Mar 10
After a very long excursion TO LONDON, HE S BACK WITH NO PLANS FOR NIGERIANS
JUST WATCH HOW DOLLAR GO HIT 600 NAIRA, IN COUPLE OF WEEKS
THIS MAN DEY SCARE OUR ECONOMY O OH
PRICE OF FOOD STUFF GO SKY ROCK now
#WENOWANTAGAIN
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by favourmic(m): 11:12pm On Mar 10
Make we run?
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by BarakOkenny(m): 11:12pm On Mar 10
Na him own palava be that.
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Biafrawillcome: 11:13pm On Mar 10
Afonja men always 4orking around. Having so many kids
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by NwamaziNwaAro: 11:13pm On Mar 10
These guys just have a one night stand and get some girl pregnant, some families have been married for over a decade and no show.
ANYWAYS,
I dedicate this post to all ladies all over the world TTC
Or currently pregnant.
God will give you healthy babies and you shall all be very fruitful.
Your days of worry have come to an end...
You shall no more be a cause of concern
Or an object of scorn.
In a few month's time, you shall breastfeed your own children.
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by AshawoGirl(f): 11:13pm On Mar 10
Biafrawillcome:
Nairalanders obey the picture
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Tazdroid(m): 11:13pm On Mar 10
As Sisqo once said: "yeee eeaaaah, unleash the dragon!"
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by teamsynergy: 11:13pm On Mar 10
the way DAT boy always grabs his ponron, u go know say he dey fertile die.... how many baby mama Una wan get? std no dey fear u? Anoda Dubai story loading... humblesmith, are u ready?...
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Iheazy(m): 11:14pm On Mar 10
NL night don come ooo
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by sweatlana: 11:14pm On Mar 10
Holy shìt
These boys don't learn
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by ToriBlue(f): 11:14pm On Mar 10
I'm not surprised. Typical Yoruba attitude.
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by logica(m): 11:14pm On Mar 10
softwerk:How does it concern you?
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Iamlordgee(m): 11:14pm On Mar 10
Yesss.. Clap for yourself Chief Fvcker..Too Much Sperm
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Mister2: 11:15pm On Mar 10
Do these young ladies have parents at all?
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by chubbygal(f): 11:15pm On Mar 10
Una try
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by JustinSlayer69: 11:15pm On Mar 10
DESTINY41:
Did your village people use your DESTINY for Nairabet?
What's Buhari's biz with Davido or his baby mama (s)?
Get prompt psychiatric help!
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by darocha1(m): 11:16pm On Mar 10
Ok
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by fhelihx: 11:16pm On Mar 10
softwerk:
We talking about fame et money here.. a good number of ladies now a days will choose to be also
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by HARDDON: 11:16pm On Mar 10
axortedbabe:
Why wud s1 wanting to a baby from sm romp b strappin up?
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by princeakins(m): 11:17pm On Mar 10
More baby mama's on d way, sheybi he is jux 24
BTW
Watch out for nairaland pool party.
Coming soon.
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by thorpido(m): 11:17pm On Mar 10
I think losing his mom early in life has an effect on him.
Having a good mom helps to keep young men in check.
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by nokiaba3(m): 11:17pm On Mar 10
softwerk:it is sweeter without condom
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Oyind18: 11:17pm On Mar 10
Good for him
|Re: Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child by Omudia11: 11:18pm On Mar 10
ok
