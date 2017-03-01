Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Confirms He's Having A Second Child (11179 Views)

source: told y'all exclusively a few days ago that Davido is expecting his second child with an Atlanta based 24 year old girl named Amanda. Well, he has confirmed it. During a live Instagram interview with Gbemi Beat FM that just ended a few minutes ago, Davido, who already has a daughter, confirmed he's expecting another child when Gbemi asked him if the rumour is true.source: http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/davido-confirms-rumor-has-it.html?m=1

Atleast we can say 2face is his Role model





I blame the useless small girls stupidly registering in the baby mama's club Small Boy, Spoilt Brat, Froggy VoiceA pack of Gold Cycle Condom is just N50I blame the useless small girls stupidly registering in the baby mama's club

king David in Nigeria... wish u well in the production of babies and baby mamas 2 Likes

Comes with the fame

How much dem dey sell condom sef.. 2 Likes

Davido knows the use of a condom.





Davido knows the use of a condom.He wants the baby (me thinks)

Make we run?

Na him own palava be that.

Afonja men always 4orking around. Having so many kids 2 Likes



These guys just have a one night stand and get some girl pregnant, some families have been married for over a decade and no show.



I dedicate this post to all ladies all over the world TTC

Or currently pregnant.



God will give you healthy babies and you shall all be very fruitful.





Your days of worry have come to an end...

You shall no more be a cause of concern

Or an object of scorn.



These guys just have a one night stand and get some girl pregnant, some families have been married for over a decade and no show.ANYWAYS,I dedicate this post to all ladies all over the world TTCOr currently pregnant.God will give you healthy babies and you shall all be very fruitful.Your days of worry have come to an end...You shall no more be a cause of concernOr an object of scorn.In a few month's time, you shall breastfeed your own children.

Afonja men always 4orking around. Having so many kids





Nairalanders obey the picture

As Sisqo once said: "yeee eeaaaah, unleash the dragon!" 1 Like

the way DAT boy always grabs his ponron, u go know say he dey fertile die.... how many baby mama Una wan get? std no dey fear u? Anoda Dubai story loading... humblesmith, are u ready?... 5 Likes 1 Share

NL night don come ooo





These boys don't learn Holy shìtThese boys don't learn

I'm not surprised. Typical Yoruba attitude.

How does it concern you?

Yesss.. Clap for yourself Chief Fvcker..Too Much Sperm

Do these young ladies have parents at all? 1 Like

Una try 5 Likes

Did your village people use your DESTINY for Nairabet?



What's Buhari's biz with Davido or his baby mama (s)?



Get prompt psychiatric help! 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

I blame the useless small girls stupidly registering in the baby mama's club

We talking about fame et money here.. a good number of ladies now a days will choose to be also

How much dem dey sell condom sef..

Why wud s1 wanting to a baby from sm romp b strappin up? Why wud s1 wanting to a baby from sm romp b strappin up?





More baby mama's on d way, sheybi he is jux 24



Watch out for nairaland pool party.



More baby mama's on d way, sheybi he is jux 24BTWWatch out for nairaland pool party.Coming soon.

I think losing his mom early in life has an effect on him.

Having a good mom helps to keep young men in check.

it is sweeter without condom

Good for him