Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Apostle Suleman Likes Sex Too Much & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades" (15230 Views)

Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) / Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released / Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Apostle Suleman Likes Too Much Sex, Threesomes & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades - Stephanie Otobo



Stephanie Otobo, the alleged mistress of controversial General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman today addressed the press at her lawyer’s chambers in Lagos following her release from Police detention.



“This is not a blackmail,” she said adding that Suleman breached his promise to marry her.



She said he had given her something to drink that made her sick.



Stephanie and her lawyer Festus Keyamo plans to petition the police to go through her account so that they can see that he has been sending money to her.



“I’m not talking about 8,000 Euros or $12,000,” she said.



She alleged that he has been sending her nudes. She said that he took her to Napoli at one time and the police should check their passports.



She alleged that at one time he gave her the offering collected from a three-day crusade.



WATCH:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iazQLs9ilbc



http://lifedrama.com.ng/apostle-suleman-likes-too-much-sex-threesomes-once-gave-me-proceeds-of-crusades-stephanie-otobo-video/ Stephanie Otobo, the alleged mistress of controversial General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman today addressed the press at her lawyer’s chambers in Lagos following her release from Police detention.“This is not a blackmail,” she said adding that Suleman breached his promise to marry her.She said he had given her something to drink that made her sick.Stephanie and her lawyer Festus Keyamo plans to petition the police to go through her account so that they can see that he has been sending money to her.“I’m not talking about 8,000 Euros or $12,000,” she said.She alleged that he has been sending her nudes. She said that he took her to Napoli at one time and the police should check their passports.She alleged that at one time he gave her the offering collected from a three-day crusade.WATCH:

Shame on her 27 Likes

She is a fool. She said she is petitioning him cos of bridge of promise of marriage 14 Likes

This is another person's future wife,GOD have mercy.Assuming the whole thing is true,wch man will marry this kind thing 17 Likes 3 Shares

Abeg click like if you do not really understand what is going on,



I seriously think shes such a loose lousy girl but also, there is no smoke without fire 30 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin she want make we do now?



She should go to court and stop talking nonsense! Better still, she should GO AND DIE!



Whoever has not sinned should cast the first stone. Men Of God are human beings and are fallible and haven't claimed otherwise.



She can shout from now till eternity, my perception about Apostle Suleiman will not change. 64 Likes 4 Shares

Omg, lol, I know she is saying the truth. all this so called men of God, dogs. Only tb joshua behaves well. 24 Likes 4 Shares

Do

14 Likes 1 Share

he should just settle put of court



guilty or not



innocent or not



this will tarnish his reputation 2 Likes 1 Share

Apostle Suleiman should really get a good lawyer to sue this 'thing' and sue Festus Keyamo's firm.



Why all this media and public trial when there is a court to proof your case? This is getting ridiculous.



Festus Keyamo is known for this, he came to limelight by kidnapping one Baba Frayo who claimed to know the people that killed Bola Ige.



No matter the matter, the gate of hell will not prevail against the Church! 24 Likes

Hmm...omo what if she is actually telling the truth 8 Likes

What is GOBE?



GOBE is when you give a beautiful girl a lift and she faints in your car. You take her to the hospital and when you get there, the doctor says she's pregnant and congratulates you that you are going to be father very soon. You then shout that you are not the father and the girl says you are the father....



Things are now getting GOBEFUL.

You require a DNA test to prove you are not the father...

Things are now getting GOBESTIC



when the doctor comes with the result saying you can not be a father because you are infertile... You are relieved, but on your way home you remember you are married with three kids at home!...



Now you are extremely GOBECIOUS.

Now, you begin to ask yourself who is the father of those kids... You get home to find out that the gateman is their real father. You are now GOBEDED..



U decided to travel home to complain to ur mother about the latest development.. And ur Mum with tears running down her cheeks tells u,my son.. I'm so sowie... Ur Dad ain't really ur Dad... Then u know that things are now GOBESTICATED



is when you give a beautiful girl a lift and she faints in your car. You take her to the hospital and when you get there, the doctor says she's pregnant and congratulates you that you are going to be father very soon. You then shout that you are not the father and the girl says you are the father....Things are now gettingYou require a DNA test to prove you are not the father...Things are now gettingwhen the doctor comes with the result saying you can not be a father because you are infertile... You are relieved, but on your way home you remember you are married with three kids at home!...Now you are extremelyNow, you begin to ask yourself who is the father of those kids... You get home to find out that the gateman is their real father. You are now..U decided to travel home to complain to ur mother about the latest development.. And ur Mum with tears running down her cheeks tells u,my son.. I'm so sowie... Ur Dad ain't really ur Dad... Then u know that things are now 24 Likes

Too much talk from this girl,we need proof.



No matter how hidden a traditional marriage maybe,at least a single picture would have been snapped.



He do send you nudes,post one of the nude pix for us to see and not video-photoshop snap chat.



As for Festus keyamo,I pity him,he is just been used in this scenario,from time in memorial,he rarely win any case.He has been used and dump by EFCC because he could not win any case,is this how he want to become a SAN?Let him keep deceiving himself.



With all that is happening now,this man will no longer want to help the less privilege most especially women and wont also have the courage to speak against fulani herdsmen not their sponsors. 10 Likes

As a Muslim, it's not appropriate for one to indulge in a matter that doesn't concern him. But the truth is, in Islam, we see our clerics as human and so they can err, commit sin etc. But the fact that some Christian brothers here totally disagree with the fact that Suleman can be a culprit is laughable. Truth will always prevail. 26 Likes 2 Shares

hahahahah

Ok dis is a critical issue.. 1 Like

Well, Buhari is a great idiot! 8 Likes

How much dem pay this one? 1 Like 1 Share





After all the nonsense, some fresh boõbs became his undoing. Sad thing is that the whole shiit is in the public eye now, so even if he had plans to take her out, he cant execute such right now, because all fingers would point in his direction.



What a rash on the scrotal sac this hoeloeshow is. From the day I watched that video where this man was ranting like a mad Eskimo, saying El Rufai would die in blablabla day, that was when I know he's another fugazi just like thousands of them out there!After all the nonsense, some fresh boõbs became his undoing. Sad thing is that the whole shiit is in the public eye now, so even if he had plans to take her out, he cant execute such right now, because all fingers would point in his direction.What a rash on the scrotal sac this hoeloeshow is. 3 Likes

People's resources they sweated for is being given to acommon slut 12 Likes

End time

Issues like this never happened in 70s when we were youths 3 Likes

With this kind of dress you wore to a press conference, if not for the people there present even your so call lawyer can rape you. I refuse to believe you. You are from the pit of hell. 4 Likes

I talk am, if they release this girl things will get worse. She's out of kirikiri oooI talk am, if they release this girl things will get worse. 2 Likes

Apc lies 3 Likes 1 Share

Hope she knows the implication of this!

all nah lie....why would I be sleeping with you and be recording it, to what purpose?



all nah cheap blackmail 1 Like

admax:

Stupid SeniorZato:

End time

Issues like this never happened in 70s when we were youths emeijeh:

Shame on her

even though ab initio I didn't believe dis girl but these are verifiable claims.(1)NCC can retrieve their call history (2) Bank can provide statement of account (3) Immigration can give information on their international passport (4) pictures or video evidence .Click likes if u are also beginning to feel that dis girl's claims are not just empty. 24 Likes 1 Share

Proceeds of crusade right?



That won't stop the so-called Christians or sheeple from flocking to his next crusade to donate all their life savings in the guise of sowing seeds. 6 Likes 1 Share

No doubt, they have added more money to your pay and given you a new script. Keep playing with your life. We will all see to the end of this. 2 Likes