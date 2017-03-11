HOW DO YOU MAKE YOUR HOME MORE EFFICIENT



One of the advantages of building a new home is that the running cost is minimal, when built according to standard building code which means you can enjoy big ongoing savings on your running costs.



Although many states tends to ignore the fact that their inability to enact a viable building code/law is one of the major cause of uncontrollable building collapse in the country which has wasted many innocent lives albeit this article is to shed more light on how to make your home more efficient so you can enjoy your new home without hitch and injury to your health. This doesn’t mean you have to add unnecessary expense, or sacrifice the look and feel of a traditional family home.



Constructing a standard spacious and well ventilated home will generally only add around 3.6% to the total cost of your build, but it could potentially save you more than 40% in cooling costs. You will also have a more comfortable lifestyle, with a home that is warmer in winter and cooler in summer.



If you’re renovating an older home to make it look modern, it’s also possible to retro-fit many efficient features, such as ceiling insulation; water-efficient shower heads doorways, railing, and LED or compact fluorescent lights.



Whether you’re building new or wanting to make your existing home a little greener, here are five simple ways to make your place more efficient:



Make sure your home is well insulated.



Insulating the ceiling will help reduce the amount of heat entering your home when it’s hot, and trap the warmth inside when it’s cold especially in a country where average heat degree for the whole year is 300C.



There are many insulation options to choose from depending on your circumstances or preferences, Glass fibre batts are known to be an environmentally friendly option because they’re made from 80% recycled material. You can further reduce heat build-up in the ceiling cavity by installing a whirly bird on the roof.



Some of the most popular materials choices are wool, loose fill, reflective foil and batts offer substantial sound reduction from exterior sources. Noise transmission is greatly reduced and insulation and air tightness is improved.



Ensure you have cross ventilation.



Don’t just open one window or door. A house will cool down more quickly if the airflow can enter at one point and exit at another.



The best cross ventilation is achieved by opening windows or doors on opposite sides of your home, so the breeze can flow freely. In new homes, higher ceilings, wide entry halls, and sliding stacker doors or bi-folds also provide a greater volume of space for air to circulate.



Bolster the home’s supply of both fresh air and improved heat retention. That’s part of what comes with stocking a home with an active heat recovery ventilator.



These ventilators replace old, stale air with filtered, fresh air, ensuring that odours don’t linger in the home, Vent expert Woodhall says. “Heat is also recovered from outgoing stale air, meaning a more energy efficient system.”



These ventilators also remove allergens from the air of the home.



They bring less stress on respiratory and immune systems, and for those who suffer from ailments like asthma, the focus on improved air quality can become quite important and result in a much more comfortable home life,” he adds.



Include ceiling fans/Air Conditioning Unit.



It’s a good idea to install ceiling fans in your living room, dining room and each bedroom, as they are much cheaper to run than air conditioners especially when you look at it from electricity consumption angle, but depends on your taste and capacity, air condition gives air circulation much quicker and absorbed the heat gain, it also reduced dust circulation in the building.



Install efficient fittings



When choosing your toilet, appliances, shower heads, and mixers, look for fittings that have a high rating in that it save you the cost of early replacement, it is durable and last longer.



Appliances



When it comes to the energy performance of a home, fridges and stoves can be difference-makers. A label to look for is one that says Energy Star.



This indicates the appliances meet energy-savings specifications, “Enhanced Performance Energy Star qualified appliances often outperform standard appliances due to improved design and advanced technologies,” Woodhall says.



For instance, some Energy Star qualified appliances include features that decrease operating noise, while others include technologies that reduce water use.



Lighting



We can only keep those switches off for so long. When it comes to bucking monthly energy costs, one type of bulb leads the way.



“LED is king,” Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights although are more expensive but give you better energy savings as well,



An LED will use about a fifth of the power of a regular bulb. Depending on the size of the home, installing LED lights throughout the home may very expensive on a short time but it is more economical on a long term basis.



Reduce exposure to the sun



An easy way to reduce heat intrusion on the western side of your home is to install an exterior shade structure. If you are building a new home, another option worth considering is extended eaves.



