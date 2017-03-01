₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by LatestAmebo2: 4:52am
We all know OAP Daddy Freeze for his opinions on public matters and we are also aware of his attack on rich and famous celebrity Men of God. Following the allegations from Ms. Otabo, concerning sex scandal of Apostle Suleman, Daddy Freeze has reacted, in a funny manner, to he latest video of Ms. Otabo, where she claimed that she slept with the man of God, who in return showered her with gifts. She also revealed the name of the actress whom the man of God had a three-some with.
Daddy come and eat your food!
Because of her appearance, the world has already judged her, calling her names like ashawo. What about the man of God involved? Oh sorry, 'touch not my anointed' and 'judge not' apply only to him.
Nigeria is not only filled with low IQ sheeple, the sheeple even live in George Orwell's 'animal farm' where all animals are equal but some are more equal than others! ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by LatestAmebo2: 4:52am
it's getting messier in here!
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by braithwaite(m): 4:57am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by morbeta(m): 5:01am
"If the words that you are about to say is not as beautiful as silence, DO NOT SAY IT.
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by gbegemaster(m): 5:02am
Freeze!
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by benuejosh(m): 5:05am
freeze continue talking, Uche is coming.
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by emmabest2000(m): 5:06am
This frezzy guy need to enter the oza room with Aunty kemi for tea drinks competition .....
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by coolebux(m): 5:23am
This deep-freezer and kemi olunroyo are like separated twins
Bunch of noisemakers
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by abdul4new: 5:42am
This freaze abi na freeze and diarrhea of the mouth are like 5&6 kwontinu....
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by pressplay411(m): 5:55am
The situation with this Apostle Suleiman is quite curious.
On the one side the coincidence; him getting exposed not long after going against el rufai could easily be perceived to be a revenge plot.
On the other side the said Apostle is of questionable character and fits the bill of a sexual predator.
Judging by the Apostle's reaction and immediate counter suit, one wonders if a supposed MOG couldn't leave the fight for God (as a model christian), why so concerned about money (1 Billion naira), why such desperate measures to paint himself holy?
Truth is nobody holy pass, especially MOG, he just got himself politically exposed.
Sadly christians prefer living in denial on matters involving MOG.
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by Benz4pimp(m): 6:30am
So many God of men are dirty and filthy but gullible followers will defend them with their last tithe and offering
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by chinybelle(f): 6:38am
Freeze need to take a back seat in these topics
It's not his call.
Ladies
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by OKorowanta: 6:38am
What if there is some atom of truth in dis girl's accusations?
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by Nature8(m): 6:53am
Only God knows the truth..
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by ellahzy(f): 6:57am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by idglo44life: 7:13am
Freeze or Wat u called urself,
u better mind ur business and pls stop accusing the men of God. If u don't want God to punish u and roast in hell.
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by eduevolutionnow: 8:04am
This is where we should see the power of the Lord. The holy Apostle can just pray about it and let the girl use her mouth to confess everything that's if he is a true man of God(if there is anything like that).
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by eduevolutionnow: 8:05am
idglo44life:Is that what they use to put you in this bondage of yours? Hell... Smh
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by eduevolutionnow: 8:06am
ellahzy:Common garrahere, we are talking otobo, you are talking birthday,anyway Happy birthday.
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by seankay(m): 8:38am
eduevolutionnow:Don't mind the Maga
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by Michellla(f): 9:04am
ellahzy:
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by abdulaz: 10:27am
Daddy yo food don done
Where is Daniella Okeke madu when you need her?
She is probably getting another head from a man of God or God of man somewhere.
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by vecman22(m): 10:28am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by loomer: 10:56am
Make we know say you read animal farm
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by strrev: 11:07am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by TINALETC3(f): 11:08am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:08am
na only this guy use talk unfreeze em mmm account
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by bikerboy1(m): 11:08am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by spartan117(m): 11:09am
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by imoriwe: 11:09am
FREEZE You no too wise ooo
|Re: Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations by dyabman(m): 11:10am
Ears don hear , Eyes don See
