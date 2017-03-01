Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Freeze Mocks Apostle Suleman As Stephanie Otabo Makes More Revelations (1018 Views)

See how Freeeze reacted below



Daddy come and eat your food!

-

Because of her appearance, the world has already judged her, calling her names like ashawo. What about the man of God involved? Oh sorry, 'touch not my anointed' and 'judge not' apply only to him.

Nigeria is not only filled with low IQ sheeple, the sheeple even live in George Orwell's 'animal farm' where all animals are equal but some are more equal than others! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple



it's getting messier in here! 1 Like

"If the words that you are about to say is not as beautiful as silence, DO NOT SAY IT.

Freeze!

freeze continue talking, Uche is coming.

This frezzy guy need to enter the oza room with Aunty kemi for tea drinks competition ..... 2 Likes

This deep-freezer and kemi olunroyo are like separated twins

Bunch of noisemakers 1 Like

This freaze abi na freeze and diarrhea of the mouth are like 5&6 kwontinu....

The situation with this Apostle Suleiman is quite curious.

On the one side the coincidence; him getting exposed not long after going against el rufai could easily be perceived to be a revenge plot.



On the other side the said Apostle is of questionable character and fits the bill of a sexual predator.



Judging by the Apostle's reaction and immediate counter suit, one wonders if a supposed MOG couldn't leave the fight for God (as a model christian), why so concerned about money (1 Billion naira), why such desperate measures to paint himself holy?



Truth is nobody holy pass, especially MOG, he just got himself politically exposed.

Sadly christians prefer living in denial on matters involving MOG. 1 Like 2 Shares

So many God of men are dirty and filthy but gullible followers will defend them with their last tithe and offering 2 Likes 1 Share

Freeze need to take a back seat in these topics

It's not his call.













What if there is some atom of truth in dis girl's accusations?

Only God knows the truth..

it's my birthday, show some love guys 1 Like

Freeze or Wat u called urself,

u better mind ur business and pls stop accusing the men of God. If u don't want God to punish u and roast in hell.

This is where we should see the power of the Lord. The holy Apostle can just pray about it and let the girl use her mouth to confess everything that's if he is a true man of God(if there is anything like that). 1 Like

idglo44life:

Freeze or Wat u called urself,

u better mind ur business and pls stop accusing the men of God. If u don't want God to punish u and roast in hell.

Is that what they use to put you in this bondage of yours? Hell... Smh Is that what they use to put you in this bondage of yours? Hell... Smh 2 Likes 1 Share

ellahzy:

it's my birthday, show some love guys Common garrahere, we are talking otobo, you are talking birthday,anyway Happy birthday. Common garrahere, we are talking otobo, you are talking birthday,anyway Happy birthday.

eduevolutionnow:



Is that what they use to put you in this bondage of yours? Hell... Smh Don't mind the Maga Don't mind the Maga

ellahzy:

it's my birthday, show some love guys 4 Likes 1 Share





Where is Daniella Okeke madu when you need her?



She is probably getting another head from a man of God or God of man somewhere. Daddy yo food don doneWhere is Daniella Okeke madu when you need her?She is probably getting another head from a man of God or God of man somewhere.

.

Make we know say you read animal farm

na only this guy use talk unfreeze em mmm account

.

FREEZE You no too wise ooo