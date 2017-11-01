₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by iamlegitimate1(m): 9:30pm On Nov 27
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by kunlesufyan(m): 9:56pm On Nov 27
So nice of him.
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by morbeta(m): 10:16pm On Nov 27
Good moves..
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:37pm On Nov 27
D Banj:
THE SUPER HERO!!
Nice one Bangalee!!
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by OkpekeBeauty: 10:37pm On Nov 27
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:37pm On Nov 27
Ok
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Laple0541(m): 10:37pm On Nov 27
He stop to rescue the fan or he stoped because he got nothing to sing again, pls clarify.....
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by IHATEPUZZY(m): 10:37pm On Nov 27
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by wiloy2k8(m): 10:37pm On Nov 27
Nice
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by franklypaen: 10:38pm On Nov 27
Dem Neva beat am before
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Sirgay: 10:38pm On Nov 27
Wetin concern you?
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by quiverfull(m): 10:38pm On Nov 27
Parenting has that effect on you...you just become more responsible.
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by MaconAwire(m): 10:38pm On Nov 27
MR NICE GUY!
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Krafty006: 10:38pm On Nov 27
eja nla
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by osuofia2(m): 10:39pm On Nov 27
Dbanj don cast... Upcoming
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:39pm On Nov 27
Much respect to D'Banj. Such a gentleman.
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by money121(m): 10:39pm On Nov 27
Brother Dbanj the Super Hero
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by wildcatter23(m): 10:39pm On Nov 27
.
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Yinxies(f): 10:39pm On Nov 27
So very nice of him
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by crazygod(m): 10:40pm On Nov 27
The real bangalee is living up to his name. That move is called Aikido
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by uyams: 10:40pm On Nov 27
Cool
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:40pm On Nov 27
franklypaen:Person wey beat Dbanj go face the wrath of 10 bouncers
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by kay29000(m): 10:40pm On Nov 27
Hmm! It kinda felt like D Banj was a pastor in this video.
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by AlexandriaToria: 10:41pm On Nov 27
Nice, pulled a drake
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by medolab90(m): 10:41pm On Nov 27
Nice gesture by db
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Oluwapeldon(m): 10:42pm On Nov 27
Fatherhood has turn him 2 another person entirely
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by BruncleZuma: 10:42pm On Nov 27
Marketer
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by JazzMode: 10:43pm On Nov 27
quiverfull:
Abi o. Thanks to emergency Doctor Banj jare!
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by Munae(f): 10:43pm On Nov 27
When the Yoruba demon becomes an angel....
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by biggerboyc(m): 10:43pm On Nov 27
Nice
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by sonnie10: 10:43pm On Nov 27
Copy cats everywhere
|Re: D'banj Stops His Performance To Rescue An Assaulted Fan (video) by surrogatesng: 10:43pm On Nov 27
nice
