|ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:17am
After being declared missing and reported to have been beheaded by online news sites, Saturday PUNCH learnt that a student of Abia State University, Uturu, Sandra Gold Izim, has been found.
http://punchng.com/absu-student-reported-beheaded-found-alive/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by HungerBAD: 8:19am
Huh?
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by okekekelechib(m): 8:23am
ok.... make DSS arrest her to know wia she went to..
10 Likes
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Kondomatic(m): 8:24am
Wow
1 Like
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by ThinkSmarter(m): 8:28am
To God be the Glory.
Hope she will learn from the story that trailed her missing
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by omenkaLives: 8:30am
Bloggers no go kill person with their lies!!
Jeez!
I thought they said a supposed friend of hers gave an account of how they went clubbing together with ending up with some strange man, against all caution, only to be found dead later.
Na wa oo.
12 Likes
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by cheruv: 8:32am
Her toto still dey recover from the ministrations the boy em dey em house give am...when em recover finish,she go knaq us the full tori
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Authoreety: 8:36am
shuo!!
Are u serious
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Bugatie: 8:48am
They sent you to school and you left school for a guys house for 3 days?
I wonder what she'll tell her people
4 Likes
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Iamjidon(m): 8:48am
All this girls sef
1 Like
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by ikp120(m): 8:49am
No matter what you do, avoid Nigerian Police men.
1 Like
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by nrexzy(m): 8:51am
All this small small girl wey carry motor 4 leg... soon she go do anoda 1
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Larryfest(m): 9:01am
Where is her picture to show us she is back naa?
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by schumastic(m): 9:30am
most ladies are their own misfortune
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Noneroone(m): 10:02am
I just remembered Abia isn't yorubaland
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by TheFreeOne: 10:30am
Same thing happened to a friend of mine many years ago.
He asked me to escort him on a visit to his girlfriend who happened to be a student of LASPOTECH Isolo Lagos but didn't found her at her apartment and her friends told us she wasn't around.
After two days it was same story and her friends decided to go looking for her at her mum's place in Ikotun but the mother told them she hasn't seen her in about a week. Out of fear they had to pretend as if they were in the neighbourhood and decided to check if she's with her mum cos it was weekend and left without informing her that her daughter hasn't been seen for days.
It became a dilemma for her friends but my guy who had previously complained to me about her recent attitude was convinced that she may have gone to visit another boyfriend.
As it eventually turned out she came back after three weeks rendezvous with a man in Abuja as confirmed from one of her friends.
Right there I told my guy if you love yourself forget about this babe and don't ever have anything to do with her again. That was how the relationship ended.
Some of these students are worse than oloshos living in hotels and they don't care about how their families will feel should anything bad happens to them aside the money and material things involved.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by mykelmeezy: 10:35am
huh
1 Like
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Abdhul(m): 11:05am
THANK GOD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by sadifeelz: 1:39pm
Kondomatic:
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by cdoffx(m): 1:39pm
Uni students!!...and all this unverified news from blogs and fake news portals.
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by damilolammm: 1:39pm
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by rattlesnake(m): 1:40pm
NL can also spread rumours
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Bumbae1(f): 1:40pm
Hmmmm
Must be a mistake somewhere, hope it wasn't planned
Glad she Alive !
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by dannythethug: 1:41pm
Nice development.
She better repent.. coming from a boy's house
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by deebrain(m): 1:41pm
cheruv:
You are an underaged, full blown fool.
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Evaberry(f): 1:42pm
I guess the dick daddy yo gave her was too sweet
she had to stay back to enjoy more
Girls please always use a condom
These men are vultures ready to tear your vagina without part 2
.Men please stop cheating and stop being vultures preying on innocent beautiful girls
Meanwhile
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Earth2Metahuman: 1:42pm
Say no to blogs
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Koker22: 1:42pm
world people.. Fear bloggers abeg
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by jaymejate(m): 1:43pm
These girls sleeping in their boyfriends place thereby causing commotion for family and friends shaa
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by Mopolchi: 1:44pm
Nah waa. I tire for the news.
|Re: ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive by viki84(m): 1:44pm
their Tonto Will Not Rest Until They Rip, Smh
