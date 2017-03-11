Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / ABSU Student Reported Beheaded Found Alive (9278 Views)

After being declared missing and reported to have been beheaded by online news sites, Saturday PUNCH learnt that a student of Abia State University, Uturu, Sandra Gold Izim, has been found.



Our correspondent was told by her friends and family that she returned to Owerri, Imo State on Monday, March 6, 2017 after three days.

Izim’s disappearance caused panic leading to the arrest of the friends she went out with the day she went missing – Lilian and Chisom.



“She told us at the police station that she was coming from a boy’s house”, Lilian’s sister, Chidinma, told our correspondent.



Izim was said to have left ABSU for the Imo State University, alongside one of her friends,Chisom, for a wedding party in Owerri. It was confirmed to be her first ever visit to the city.



Saturday PUNCH learnt that the day they arrived IMSU, they stayed at the hostel room of one of Chisom’s friends called Lilian. Later that night, they decided to go clubbing but Lilian reportedly told them she was not in the mood but decided to go with them after some persuasion.



It was learnt that the 200-Level ABSU undergraduate went clubbing with her friends on Friday night, March 3, 2017 but did not come back with them.



She reportedly left with a man she met at the club.



“They told her not to go but she refused”, a statement released by Lilian’s sister, Chidinma said.



Lilian and Chisom, were said to have gone to the police to file a missing person report but were detained afterwards.



Meanwhile just few hours after she was declared missing, a headless body of a young lady said to also be an undergraduate of ABSU was circulated over the internet, fuelling rumours that it was the corpse of Sandra.



Findings by Saturday PUNCH later confirmed that the police in Imo State were still investigating the case of the headless body.



Our correspondent spoke with Sandra’s sister, Vivian, who also confirmed that she was back home and in good health.



She did not offer any explanation as to why her sister could not be contacted to the point where she was thought to have been kidnapped.



Also, Sandra has not replied messages our correspondent sent to her on her social media accounts.



Her sister sand where she is ready to talk, she would get back to our correspondent.



A police officer familiar with the investigation into the disappearance of the Sandra, confirmed that her friends were released when she showed up.



Spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, was unreachable when our correspondent contacted him for comments.

Huh?

ok.... make DSS arrest her to know wia she went to.. 10 Likes

Wow 1 Like

To God be the Glory.

Hope she will learn from the story that trailed her missing 6 Likes 1 Share

Bloggers no go kill person with their lies!!



Jeez!



I thought they said a supposed friend of hers gave an account of how they went clubbing together with ending up with some strange man, against all caution, only to be found dead later.



Na wa oo. 12 Likes

Her toto still dey recover from the ministrations the boy em dey em house give am...when em recover finish,she go knaq us the full tori 6 Likes 1 Share

































Are u serious shuo!!Are u serious

They sent you to school and you left school for a guys house for 3 days?



I wonder what she'll tell her people 4 Likes

All this girls sef 1 Like

No matter what you do, avoid Nigerian Police men. 1 Like

All this small small girl wey carry motor 4 leg... soon she go do anoda 1

Where is her picture to show us she is back naa?

most ladies are their own misfortune

I just remembered Abia isn't yorubaland 11 Likes 1 Share

Same thing happened to a friend of mine many years ago.



He asked me to escort him on a visit to his girlfriend who happened to be a student of LASPOTECH Isolo Lagos but didn't found her at her apartment and her friends told us she wasn't around.



After two days it was same story and her friends decided to go looking for her at her mum's place in Ikotun but the mother told them she hasn't seen her in about a week. Out of fear they had to pretend as if they were in the neighbourhood and decided to check if she's with her mum cos it was weekend and left without informing her that her daughter hasn't been seen for days.



It became a dilemma for her friends but my guy who had previously complained to me about her recent attitude was convinced that she may have gone to visit another boyfriend.



As it eventually turned out she came back after three weeks rendezvous with a man in Abuja as confirmed from one of her friends.



Right there I told my guy if you love yourself forget about this babe and don't ever have anything to do with her again. That was how the relationship ended.



Some of these students are worse than oloshos living in hotels and they don't care about how their families will feel should anything bad happens to them aside the money and material things involved. 12 Likes 1 Share

huh 1 Like

THANK GOD 1 Like 1 Share

Kondomatic:

Wow

Uni students!!...and all this unverified news from blogs and fake news portals.

NL can also spread rumours 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm

Must be a mistake somewhere, hope it wasn't planned

Glad she Alive !



She better repent.. coming from a boy's house Nice development.She better repent.. coming from a boy's house

cheruv:

Her toto still dey recover from the ministrations the boy em dey em house give am...when em recover finish,she go knaq us the full tori



You are an underaged, full blown fool. You are an underaged, full blown fool.

I guess the dick daddy yo gave her was too sweet



she had to stay back to enjoy more







Girls please always use a condom



These men are vultures ready to tear your vagina without part 2









.Men please stop cheating and stop being vultures preying on innocent beautiful girls













Meanwhile

Say no to blogs

world people.. Fear bloggers abeg

These girls sleeping in their boyfriends place thereby causing commotion for family and friends shaa

Nah waa. I tire for the news. Nah waa. I tire for the news.