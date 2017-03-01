₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by JamieNaija(m): 2:44pm
I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed Yesterday - Miss Tourism
Nigeria's Miss Tourism and South-South Queen 2016, Ms. Faithfulness Kennedy, has recounted a near air-crash experience she allegedly had ,while aboard an air-peace flight yesterday. The beauty queen who revealed that she was on the flight bound for Lagos from Abuja, further alleged that 45minutes flight to Lagos took them 2hrs 30minutes.
According to Ms. Faithfulness, the flight was affected by the heavy rain as it suddenly became dark and cloudy, "the pilot couldn't see again , the speed increased, the turbulence worsened , the plane began to shake heavily, went up high and came down" and continued like that 10 times.
Here's what she wrote;
"Oh Lord how Merciful and Kind you are.... today I saw Death Looking at me.. but God4bid...
I hear plane crash stories but today I experienced something
That's how my flight was shifted from 1pm to 3pm, we all boarded.. and after all protocols observed we took off.. y'all know it's 45minutes to Lagos? But today we spent 2hours 30minutes.. I won't be in church on Sunday to give this testimony but please y'all help me thank God ... I beg you ... .
It started raining heavily ... and suddenly became dark and cloudy .. the pilot couldn't see again .. the speed increased, the turbulence worsened .. the plane began to shake .. heavily .. we went up high.. came down, went up again. For exactly 10times... the plane almost turned 360 it's just God I didn't know when I started crying .. I almost turned on my phone to tell my mum that is time for me to die.. but I realized it will worsen the situation.. so I prayed in my heart and this was my prayer.. "Lord you know I'm destined for greatness, you said in Jeremiah that the thoughts you have of me are good and not evil, is this how u meant it?, if truly I have an unfinished business on earth and I'm going to be a great person don't all this plane crash". I closed my eyes so tight with tears the pregnant woman beside me said she feels her baby is coming out.. I got scared and I told her not to panic too much ... finally with the whole speed and all the traumas, we got to Lagos .. after 2hours 30minutes... on my knees I say God thank You"
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by christaddicted: 2:50pm
God be praised
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by mejai(m): 2:58pm
hmmn!!! as d plane went up and down.... babe na staircase una take go abuja
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by konklud22(m): 3:07pm
thank God for the gift of life.
I can only imagine what she went through.
I ll advise u to visit an hospital and help pay a sick person's medical bill.... dat way, I bliv u would Av shown ur gratitude
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by softwerk(f): 3:12pm
Thank God for the safe landing!
'Air Peace' please don't fly in bad weather
I once had a similar experience with Arik, Lagos to Abuja (It wasnt funny at all)!
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by HARDDON: 3:33pm
mejai:
If u have seen a plane tossed by storm b4 u'd fathom.
Itz like dah sea tide, crests n troughs
@ op,
Dont know if our forecasting equipments r out of joints.!
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by HARDDON: 3:33pm
Double Don
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by Keneking: 5:17pm
But where is lalasticlala now
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by Newsreporta: 5:33pm
Good for her!
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by HottestFire: 5:53pm
@OP, I was forced to read your post twice and didn't see any mention of Air Peace.
Air Peace should sue her for this damaging report if indeed she mentioned their brand.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by alignacademy(m): 5:59pm
HottestFire:
OK, maybe she could have been a bit discreet about the airline.
But speaking from experience, being on a troubled flight can really try the soul. I don't blame her for the emotional outburst.
(Due to a very rough experience, there is a particular airline that I will NEVER fly again, even if their return tickets are FREE.)
Let's rejoice with her for the second chance at life
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by Angeleena(f): 6:06pm
babe fit never pray since this year begin..death called she remember God..sha nobody wan die buh they wan go heaven.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by thunderfiremods(m): 6:34pm
not my own GOD is for BID
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by talk2archy: 7:00pm
u
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by Arewa12: 7:01pm
God help us
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by odogwu2007: 7:01pm
The way u should dance tomorrow in church
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by thrillionaire(m): 7:01pm
So who should we put the blame on now? The authority that cleared the plane for flight, the pilots, you the passengers, or the stormy weather?
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by TINALETC3(f): 7:01pm
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by BUTCHCASSIDY: 7:02pm
Villager
Its just turbulence
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by smackimorn(m): 7:02pm
I won't be in church on Sunday to give this testimony but please y'all help me thank God ... I beg you ... .
See this ode
You can come back from wherever you're going and testify, testimony no dey expire.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by Misterpaul(m): 7:02pm
According to her "the pilot couldn't see"...Did the pilot tell her he couldn't see?
Moreover, pilots don't navigate planes by "seeing" through the cockpit window screen like they are driving a car...I believe they have some navigation and radar devices they use for that.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by ednut1(m): 7:02pm
u wan turn on ur phone mid air. continue
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by fabuloz1(m): 7:04pm
But you were using cucumber, when you saw death, you remembered God
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by dessz(m): 7:04pm
she said she saw death and still lived to tell the tale,she didn't use proper wording cos if u saw death,u can't escape.what she is suppose to say is that she had a near-death experience.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by israelmao(m): 7:04pm
What a mighty God we serve!
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by idbami2(m): 7:04pm
Aigoo.. Oya, tell me, wetin Death wear?
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by mechanics(m): 7:05pm
With God all things are possible, I hope she Will continue serving HIM.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by publicenemy(m): 7:05pm
Thank God.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by VickyRotex(f): 7:06pm
Mo ba e yo o!
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by Badgers14: 7:06pm
Me enter local flight for 9ja Nope.. I tried that once , never again..
Those airline operates like molue... They know weather is not on their side yet they still take off just to make money.. Similar to a molue driver that knows his fuel tank is empty yet loads passenger and stop at the fuel station to buy fuel while the passengers are seating in the vehicle.. That's very dangerous.
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by alabiyemmy(m): 7:06pm
The pilot couldn't see again? Must he see the "road" before he can pilot the plane again?
|Re: Faithfulness Kennedy: "I Saw Death In Airpeace Flight That Nearly Crashed" by emperorAY(m): 7:07pm
Tank God for u
