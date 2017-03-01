₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,604 members, 3,412,701 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) (647 Views)
Toolz Smoked Like A Chimney In Night Club Yesterday (photos) / Peter Okoye With Chelsea Players At Stamford Bridge Yesterday (Photos) / See What Omotola Wore To Ghana Event Yesterday (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by softwerk(f): 3:54pm
The first Big Brother Naija Eviction Party took place yesterday at No Chill, Lekki phase 1, Lagos and the evicted housemates in attendance includes Soma, Miyonse, Uriel, Cocoice, Gifty. All the evicted housemates were present apart from Kemen because he was disqualified from the game. Se photos.
Source:
http://bigbrothernaija.ng/2017/03/ex-bbnaija-housemates-attended-first-big-brother-naija-eviction-partyphotos/
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:55pm
I don't know what I came here to do
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by dsocioemmy(m): 4:02pm
Abeg my guy stay your house. U want make naija kill am finish with mouth abi
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 4:15pm
abeg make dem free the Nigga, Old wrinkled T.boss was Hot as well and actually gave consent to kemen..But she wanted a coded game,off the cameras, she no wann play Kim k.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 4:20pm
Thank you Payporte.
He doesn't belong there,
He is missed at Bua Cement factory where he loads Cement bags on trailers.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by thunderfiremods(m): 6:21pm
later If he goan touch one girl dere nw ...u will start shouting on his head
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by dadavivo: 6:38pm
BeeBeeOoh:I thought you've stop being confused in life
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by rheether(f): 7:25pm
This guys are celebrities already.
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 7:26pm
He's ashamed of himself. Boohoo
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by GreenMavro: 7:26pm
g
|Re: BBNaija: Kemen Absent At Combined Eviction Party In Lekki Yesterday (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:26pm
And so ...
(0) (Reply)
Learn To Play Guitar / I Need Ur Help! / The Nigerian Twitter!
Viewing this topic: DrND(m), ogagam(m), NanaF, Jointhemiltons2(m), itbabe1(f), kennyone, masperano(m), Olujames77, adeoladele, ojomamah, kpumpey, jaspermezie, Blinking44, sarafina21, birdman(m), tdayof(m), LostCity(m), Ernest777(m), permsec, badassProdigy(m), Eekanem(m), fuckbulhary, cupidFlint(m), Godsfavour001(m), mokoshalb(m), tonygb(m), Edeti, Tobeychi(m), pragnosis, emekatimsu(m), Sinfulsaint(m), boyontee, ekorian, tolaOG(m), KeLcHeE, konvict0111(m), Olabamijie(m), akintho(m), Zeeenas(f), Tbamo(m), Maleeq(m), Keneking, teniyi(m), lanreg95(m), chrisbaby24(m), ellahzy(f), obxddon(m), ikechemez(m), femijunior4, Alanwoke(m), yemmight(m), eistien(m), isaacosas01(m), Anowax(m), sheddo619(m), speaktome(m), Promxy94(m), nicerichard05, MrAdroit(m), oluwafemim(m), alexxy, Shortyy(f), barnacle, Ajibel(m), Hades2016(m), Skoopy(m), Sugar6(f), sailormoon, epistleNow(m), rockinrobin, MEGAdime(m), waledeji(m), Crixina(f), pfijacobs(m), damsel14(f), samtex10(m), eazyfocus, Dething, keyanZuzer, Bluehawk(m), akanbimustaphao(m), Assonite(m), superflystan(m), ladoney, GreenMavro, WOruGunu(m), cashlurd(m), WhoDeyThere(m), triplecare(m), Vorpal, jeffery90(m), ramalan87, Rubymagic and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2