The first Big Brother Naija Eviction Party took place yesterday at No Chill, Lekki phase 1, Lagos and the evicted housemates in attendance includes Soma, Miyonse, Uriel, Cocoice, Gifty. All the evicted housemates were present apart from Kemen because he was disqualified from the game.

I don't know what I came here to do 3 Likes

Abeg my guy stay your house. U want make naija kill am finish with mouth abi

abeg make dem free the Nigga, Old wrinkled T.boss was Hot as well and actually gave consent to kemen..But she wanted a coded game,off the cameras, she no wann play Kim k.

Thank you Payporte.













He doesn't belong there,



He is missed at Bua Cement factory where he loads Cement bags on trailers. 1 Like

later If he goan touch one girl dere nw ...u will start shouting on his head

BeeBeeOoh:

I don't know what I came here to do I thought you've stop being confused in life I thought you've stop being confused in life

This guys are celebrities already.

He's ashamed of himself. Boohoo

