The former housemates of the Big Brother Naija show; Kemen, Thin Tall Tony, Uriel, Jon and Ese are sure enjoying their little found fame as they all looked stunning in these lovely promo shoot.

Am sure if efe walks out on d street with kemen, lots of ladies will drool on Efe Based on logistics, who muscle help abegAm sure if efe walks out on d street with kemen, lots of ladies will drool on Efe 22 Likes 1 Share

sometimes ehn I don't understand his face... 4 Likes

Eze sense make 3 Likes

I no say nah your own go pass...mtcheeeew!!!

I'm sure Kemen already took his clothes off before the photoshoot was even suggested. Yama yama guy that like sex and nudity too much 9 Likes 1 Share

Okay... Kemens muscles go well die 2 Likes

Kemen should be in prison by now. Pervert! 1 Like

Even with pant bisola still fugly. Kilode! 1 Like 1 Share

ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!!



Glaucoma patient spotted!



Glaucoma patient spotted!

Kindly assist

muscle Na hn kill Bruce Lee

oga kemen go and shave your chest nobody want to see that 10 Likes

Advert for "24" 3 Likes

That chest no win am the money.. lol.. no be by chest.. 1 Like

Nairaland is just so inferior - celebrating mediocrity excessively.



Even DSTV has deleted BigBrother channel.



nonsense. 10 Likes

Jon is so so cute 1 Like 1 Share

every minute bbnaija dis bbnaija dat, I'm tired

Even with pant bisola still fugly. Kilode! Ese or Bisola? Ese or Bisola? 3 Likes

I thought this show was over? 6 Likes

Based on logistics if na by sixpacs kemen 4 win but na by grace #efenation 3 Likes 1 Share

according to my wife, this guy no get shame at all 2 Likes

wear shirt ...who u epp 1 Like

Who gave them this idea...



Apart frome kemen obviously...non of them should ever ..i mean never ever remove their cloth in public





just look at that jon guy or bisola or i dont know that tall one that always look confused and over hairy to me...mtewwww



Oga kemen shave abeg...looking like an over feed baby gorilla with chocolate skin 4 Likes

Who pot belly help? Who pot belly help?

That na Bisola for ya eye ?? That na Bisola for ya eye?? 1 Like 1 Share

father I know it's not now but soon all these unnecessary thread will stop! 1 Like

pls who's the greedy lady with two ppl's backside??. She good tho 1 Like

Kindly assist lol lol 1 Like

sometimes ehn I don't understand his face...

Lol. Truly, I don't understand this statement Lol. Truly, I don't understand this statement