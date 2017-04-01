₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:32pm
The former housemates of the Big Brother Naija show; Kemen, Thin Tall Tony, Uriel, Jon and Ese are sure enjoying their little found fame as they all looked stunning in these lovely promo shoot.
See more photos below...
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 4:32pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by dingbang(m): 4:35pm
Based on logistics, who muscle help abeg
Am sure if efe walks out on d street with kemen, lots of ladies will drool on Efe
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by Preca(f): 4:35pm
sometimes ehn I don't understand his face...
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by BreezyCB(m): 4:37pm
Eze sense make
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by keshmuah(f): 4:39pm
I no say nah your own go pass...mtcheeeew!!!
ThisIsNaijaBlog:
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by Godmother(f): 4:40pm
I'm sure Kemen already took his clothes off before the photoshoot was even suggested. Yama yama guy that like sex and nudity too much
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by iyamchee(m): 4:43pm
Okay... Kemens muscles go well die
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by tribalistseun: 5:00pm
Kemen should be in prison by now. Pervert!
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by wordbank(m): 5:09pm
Even with pant bisola still fugly. Kilode!
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by decatalyst(m): 5:14pm
wordbank:
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!!
Glaucoma patient spotted!
Kindly assist
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by veekid(m): 6:05pm
muscle Na hn kill Bruce Lee
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by realestniggah: 6:06pm
oga kemen go and shave your chest nobody want to see that
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by Pesuzok(m): 6:07pm
Advert for "24"
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by loadedvibes: 6:08pm
That chest no win am the money.. lol.. no be by chest..
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by rottenPussy: 6:08pm
Nairaland is just so inferior - celebrating mediocrity excessively.
Even DSTV has deleted BigBrother channel.
nonsense.
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by godsluvee(f): 6:08pm
Jon is so so cute
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by uzoclinton(m): 6:08pm
every minute bbnaija dis bbnaija dat, I'm tired
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by veekid(m): 6:09pm
wordbank:Ese or Bisola?
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by emeijeh(m): 6:09pm
I thought this show was over?
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by spartan117(m): 6:09pm
Based on logistics if na by sixpacs kemen 4 win but na by grace #efenation
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by clefstone(m): 6:09pm
according to my wife, this guy no get shame at all
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by paradigmshift(m): 6:10pm
wear shirt ...who u epp
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by Nathan2016: 6:10pm
Who gave them this idea...
Apart frome kemen obviously...non of them should ever ..i mean never ever remove their cloth in public
just look at that jon guy or bisola or i dont know that tall one that always look confused and over hairy to me...mtewwww
Oga kemen shave abeg...looking like an over feed baby gorilla with chocolate skin
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by blackberlin: 6:11pm
dingbang:
Who pot belly help?
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by dasphinx1(m): 6:11pm
wordbank:
That na Bisola for ya eye??
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by CheezyCharles: 6:11pm
father I know it's not now but soon all these unnecessary thread will stop!
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by ToriBlue(f): 6:11pm
wordbank:That's ESE.
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by faith551(m): 6:12pm
pls who's the greedy lady with two ppl's backside??. She good tho
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by chi4ik: 6:13pm
decatalyst:lol
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by Mayflowa(m): 6:15pm
Preca:
Lol. Truly, I don't understand this statement
|Re: #BBNaija: Kemen Strips Down In New Photoshoot Alongside Ex-housemates by chi4ik: 6:17pm
Nathan2016:shortsightedness spotted, d girl no b Bisola na
