|See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by money121(m): 4:51pm
I visit him today... And he brought out this list....
Hope Nigeria will be great again...
Reason of posting this am into Roofing business now and I know how much to roof even a gateman House now
For those that can't See the hand Writing
BUILDING EXPENSES ON ROOFING AND COMPLETION
1. 170 Pieces of Asbestos @#84=#14,280
2. 33 pieces of Ridges @ #50=#1,651
3. 8packets of Roofing nails =#400
4.1 bag of 3" Nails =#315
5. 1 bag of 4" Nails =#320
6. 1 bag of 5" Nail =#340
7. Planks/Transport=#9,971
8. Soligum =#230
9. Oja Agba =#100
Total=#27,407
300blocks 9*9*18 @#57=#1,710
1 Load Sharp Sand =#600
1 Load of gravel =#720
10bags of cement =#700
Carpenter=#500
Bricklayer=#700
Labour= #200
Welder =#105
Water Tank=#120
Grand Total=#32,752
Labour/Roofing=#1500
Grand Total=#34,252
Date: 31-1-1992
This is a Standard House oooo infact one in Town ooo
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by xstry(m): 4:55pm
You cannot even afford a good kiosk with 35k today.
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by money121(m): 4:57pm
xstry:
I swear my brother.. But why?
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by xstry(m): 5:01pm
money121:the world don spoil, at times e dey do me like say make God just destroy everything wey dey this world. Let's go back to the stone age
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Kondomatic(m): 5:04pm
xstry:Making 100 that time may take up to 1 month
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Adaowerri111: 5:05pm
16 years misrule contribute
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by xstry(m): 5:07pm
Kondomatic:I tell u
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Mrjo(m): 5:08pm
Nw with that amount u will afford only the nails
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by ken19(m): 5:08pm
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Heavance(m): 5:12pm
You can imagine someone talking 16 years misrule, as if 1992 - 2017 is 16years.
Someone reasonable is referring to how things have gone bad, and another can't see beyond 99-15
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by money121(m): 5:12pm
Mrjo:
Hahaha I swear per 5kg of stone coated Nails
#8000 and to roof the kind building I swear u will need like 6sets
8000*6=48k
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Mrjo(m): 5:15pm
money121:my side na 12k
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by money121(m): 5:17pm
Mrjo:
You see
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by chordrylateral: 5:32pm
This money then is millions
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by money121(m): 5:39pm
chordrylateral:
I don't think so..
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Smallville10(m): 5:44pm
10 tuwale for ur papa for keeping dis list. In fact, nigeria is a disgrace to its generations. Thanks to our leader. May they rest in peace
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Smallville10(m): 5:46pm
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by KingMicky3286: 5:50pm
Smallville10:
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Smallville10(m): 6:16pm
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by alignacademy(m): 6:40pm
money121:
25 years from now, our kids are going to laugh at how "cheap" things were in "Daddy's time"
"And that's the way it is"
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by tripoli007(m): 6:50pm
do you know how many years your dad had to save to earn that 35k believe me this present generation are blessed back in the days ,you are either a government worker or into business but now different ways to make Money,even from the convenience of your sitting room,you can earn money but it wasn't so 25yrs ago .. 25yrs ago it was hard work and being dedicated now its all about soft work ...
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by money121(m): 7:02pm
tripoli007:
Hmmmm true Talk ooo.. His a successful business Man back then
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by tripoli007(m): 7:12pm
money121:
yeah that 35k then should be about 3.5million or more now .. now youths can make money from blogging ,promotion on twitter ,social media management and a host of others
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by lonelydora(m): 7:46pm
That 35k now is like 5million. Reason we need a revolution in this country.
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by VickyRotex(f): 7:46pm
Now even 2M no fit buy material.
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by brunofarad(m): 7:46pm
Pathetic
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by SexyNairalander: 7:47pm
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by maberry(m): 7:47pm
That na when we still be Nigeria
now we be Naija
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Michaelpresh(m): 7:48pm
25yrs ago? mehn N1500 is equal to 1.5mila
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by idbami2(m): 7:49pm
Ah. 10bags of cement, #700.. Aigooo
Abeg, na hw much bi 1 bag of cement now?
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by Flexherbal(m): 7:51pm
Things have really changed.
|Re: See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) by fromnigeria(m): 7:52pm
People have been roofing, are still roofing and will continue to roof even till the next 100years. Change is constant
