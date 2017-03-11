Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / See The Amount My Dad Used To Roof His Building (25yrs Ago) (13815 Views)

ROOF CALCULATOR METRIC. Know The Amount REQUIRED To Roof Your House. Take A Look / How Much Will It Cost Me To Roof A 2 Flat Apartment(2bedrm/3bedrm) / how much will it cost me to Roof a 3 bedroom building (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Hope Nigeria will be great again...

Reason of posting this am into Roofing business now and I know how much to roof even a gateman House now



For those that can't See the hand Writing



BUILDING EXPENSES ON ROOFING AND COMPLETION



1. 170 Pieces of Asbestos @#84=#14,280

2. 33 pieces of Ridges @ #50=#1,651

3. 8packets of Roofing nails =#400

4.1 bag of 3" Nails =#315

5. 1 bag of 4" Nails =#320

6. 1 bag of 5" Nail =#340

7. Planks/Transport=#9,971

8. Soligum =#230

9. Oja Agba =#100



Total=#27,407



300blocks 9*9*18 @#57=#1,710

1 Load Sharp Sand =#600

1 Load of gravel =#720

10bags of cement =#700

Carpenter=#500

Bricklayer=#700

Labour= #200

Welder =#105

Water Tank=#120



Grand Total=#32,752

Labour/Roofing=#1500



Grand Total=#34,252



Date: 31-1-1992



This is a Standard House oooo infact one in Town ooo I visit him today... And he brought out this list....Hope Nigeria will be great again...Reason of posting this am into Roofing business now and I know how much to roof even a gateman House nowFor those that can't See the hand Writing1. 170 Pieces of Asbestos @#84=#14,2802. 33 pieces of Ridges @ #50=#1,6513. 8packets of Roofing nails =#4004.1 bag of 3" Nails =#3155. 1 bag of 4" Nails =#3206. 1 bag of 5" Nail =#3407. Planks/Transport=#9,9718. Soligum =#2309. Oja Agba =#100Total=#27,407300blocks 9*9*18 @#57=#1,7101 Load Sharp Sand =#6001 Load of gravel =#72010bags of cement =#700Carpenter=#500Bricklayer=#700Labour= #200Welder =#105Water Tank=#120Grand Total=#32,752Labour/Roofing=#1500Date: 31-1-1992This is a Standard House oooo infact one in Town ooo 3 Likes 1 Share

You cannot even afford a good kiosk with 35k today. 22 Likes

xstry:

You cannot even afford a good kiosk with 35k today.

I swear my brother.. But why? I swear my brother.. But why? 1 Like

money121:





I swear my brother.. But why? the world don spoil, at times e dey do me like say make God just destroy everything wey dey this world. Let's go back to the stone age the world don spoil, at times e dey do me like say make God just destroy everything wey dey this world. Let's go back to the stone age 6 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

You cannot even afford a good kiosk with 35k today. Making 100 that time may take up to 1 month Making 100 that time may take up to 1 month 5 Likes

16 years misrule contribute 5 Likes

Kondomatic:

Making 100 that time may take up to 1 month I tell u I tell u 1 Like 1 Share

Nw with that amount u will afford only the nails 6 Likes

someone come nd teach me how to play guitar

You can imagine someone talking 16 years misrule, as if 1992 - 2017 is 16years.

Someone reasonable is referring to how things have gone bad, and another can't see beyond 99-15 21 Likes 1 Share

Mrjo:

Nw with that amount u will afford only the nails

Hahaha I swear per 5kg of stone coated Nails



#8000 and to roof the kind building I swear u will need like 6sets



8000*6=48k Hahaha I swear per 5kg of stone coated Nails#8000 and to roof the kind building I swear u will need like 6sets8000*6=48k 1 Like

money121:



Hahaha I swear per 5kg of stone coated Nails

#8000 and to roof the kind building I swear u will need like 6sets

8000*6=48k my side na 12k my side na 12k 1 Like

Mrjo:

my side na 12k

You see You see

This money then is millions 5 Likes

chordrylateral:

This money then is millions

I don't think so.. I don't think so..

10 tuwale for ur papa for keeping dis list. In fact, nigeria is a disgrace to its generations. Thanks to our leader. May they rest in peace 1 Like

ken19:

someone come nd teach me how to play guitar where do u live where do u live

Smallville10:

where do u live

I want to learn too please drop your whatsapp let me add you I want to learn too please drop your whatsapp let me add you

KingMicky3286:





I want to learn too please drop your whatsapp let me add you am in lagos. Am not on whatsapp am in lagos. Am not on whatsapp

money121:

I visit him today... And he brought out this list....

Hope Nigeria will be great again...

Reason of posting this am into Roofing business now and I know how much to roof even a gateman House now



For those that can't See the hand Writing



BUILDING EXPENSES ON ROOFING AND COMPLETION



1. 170 Pieces of Asbestos @#84=#14,280

2. 33 pieces of Ridges @ #50=#1,651

3. 8packets of Roofing nails =#400

4.1 bag of 3" Nails =#315

5. 1 bag of 4" Nails =#320

6. 1 bag of 5" Nail =#340

7. Planks/Transport=#9,971

8. Soligum =#230

9. Oja Agba =#100



Total=#27,407



300blocks 9*9*18 @#57=#1,710

1 Load Sharp Sand =#600

1 Load of gravel =#720

10bags of cement =#700

Carpenter=#500

Bricklayer=#700

Labour= #200

Welder =#105

Water Tank=#120



Grand Total=#32,752

Labour/Roofing=#1500



Grand Total=#34,252



Date: 31-1-1992



This is a Standard House oooo infact one in Town ooo



cc:

lalasticlala.

KolaShangOne.

mufutau55



25 years from now, our kids are going to laugh at how "cheap" things were in "Daddy's time"



"And that's the way it is" 25 years from now, our kids are going to laugh at how "cheap" things were in "Daddy's time""And that's the way it is" 5 Likes

do you know how many years your dad had to save to earn that 35k believe me this present generation are blessed back in the days ,you are either a government worker or into business but now different ways to make Money,even from the convenience of your sitting room,you can earn money but it wasn't so 25yrs ago .. 25yrs ago it was hard work and being dedicated now its all about soft work ... 6 Likes

tripoli007:

do you know how many years your dad had to save to earn that 35k believe me this present generation are blessed back in the days ,you are either a government worker or into business but now different ways to make Money,even from the convenience of your sitting room,you can earn money but it wasn't so 25yrs ago .. 25yrs ago it was hard work and being dedicated now its all about soft work ...

Hmmmm true Talk ooo.. His a successful business Man back then Hmmmm true Talk ooo.. His a successful business Man back then

money121:





Hmmmm true Talk ooo.. His a successful business Man back then

yeah that 35k then should be about 3.5million or more now .. now youths can make money from blogging ,promotion on twitter ,social media management and a host of others yeah that 35k then should be about 3.5million or more now .. now youths can make money from blogging ,promotion on twitter ,social media management and a host of others 1 Like

That 35k now is like 5million. Reason we need a revolution in this country.

Now even 2M no fit buy material.

Pathetic

booked

Nigeria

now we be Naija That na when we still benow we be

25yrs ago? mehn N1500 is equal to 1.5mila 1 Like

Ah. 10bags of cement, #700.. Aigooo



Abeg, na hw much bi 1 bag of cement now?

Things have really changed.