Yeeeepa! Mogbe! A friend just sent me this! Modaran!

Ibadan people have killed me finally ooooo ha!

While my mates are becoming Glo brand ambassadors, Ibadan people have made me Amala brand ambassador!

Ah, egbami, e ma wo mi ni iran!



Lol.



Lol.



Fayose would have been better. 6 Likes









Hahahahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahaha





What a talkative! That's what best fit you.What a talkative!





Unfuckingbelievable Unfuckingbelievable 1 Like

never seen a man DT talks endlessly xcept freeze





Talkative. And this is somebody's Daddy...Talkative. 2 Likes

Egbon Freeze e mu mora ise oluwa ni 1 Like

Nnamddi:



While my mates are becoming Glo brand ambassadors, Ibadan people have made me Amala brand ambassador!





Lmfao, he was not even made a Freezer Ambassador.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Peacetemi:





Lmfao, he was not even made a Freezer Ambassador.

freeze now owns share in nairaland? 2 Likes





Lalasticlala come and see Amala and Snakemeat o LolLalasticlala come and see Amala and Snakemeat o

maybe eating amala would keep u busy from talking all day...

Is that so?











can u imagine the dude

can u imagine the dude 1 Like

Congrats

This is the handwork of UCHE MADUAGWU

HungerBAD:

Fayose would have been better.

He's be perfect for this. He's be perfect for this.

hahahahah see your life outside abi? trade with caution you will not hear. ntoooor

the man no get any sense at all

Nnamddi:

what a shame what a shame

Just walk in they owner should be nice enough to serve a complete plate of Amala and goat meat free of charge, or you sue them.





That is if you've not been fully remunerated and you still come here to clear yourself before people start yarbing you.

Evaberry:

my ex is back begging

He wants to fork you again