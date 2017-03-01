Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student (30866 Views)

Missing 300L Female Student Of Babcock University (Pictured) / Pictures From Covenant University Traditional Sunday / Beautiful Pictures Of Matriculants From Covenant University (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYqy8ujq1K/?taken-by=trishlina



I've always been the type of girl who's always at a loss for the right words to express myself with but I've decided to give it a trial...

Hmmmmmmm

I'm so overwhelmed!!! I've had my share of life's ups and downs. To sum it, it really hasn't been easy for me at all...

I remember getting expelled from Covenant University in my 300 level, having to start all over at Veritas University.

I remember wanting to finish school right from the day I resumed there.

I just didn't know myself anymore...

I became a stranger to myself, you know... all because most of my secondary school mates were married with kids and were working already

I felt like a disappointment to my family...

But then God kept me going....

God never gave up on me....

My parents, sister and brothers never gave up on me...

I decided to channel my pain towards my studies....

I remember studying all night because of one test, assignment or exam!

I remember studying in hunger all because of brokage! Lol

I remember being sick almost everytime! Ulcer wasn't funny at all...

Despite all these and many more, I wanted to make it, to make MUMMY and DADDY proud... I wanted to make them forget my past mistakes...

Now look, I made it!!!

Please tell MUMMY, DADDY, OMO, EHIS and EMMA that I made it...

I graduated with a First Class Degree...

God made it happen.

God told me to work hard and always be a good girl and I tried my best....

Truly, it isn't how FAR, but how WELL!!! Three Awards, like really

Best Graduating Student, Accounting Department

Best Graduating Student, College of Management Sciences

Overall Best Graduating Student

My name, EJEHIYOOKHIN, explains it all

THANK YOU JESUS



Source: Best graduating student reveals how she started all over again, after Covenant University expelled in 300 level. Read her inspirational story belowI've always been the type of girl who's always at a loss for the right words to express myself with but I've decided to give it a trial...HmmmmmmmI'm so overwhelmed!!! I've had my share of life's ups and downs. To sum it, it really hasn't been easy for me at all...I remember getting expelled from Covenant University in my 300 level, having to start all over at Veritas University.I remember wanting to finish school right from the day I resumed there.I just didn't know myself anymore...I became a stranger to myself, you know... all because most of my secondary school mates were married with kids and were working alreadyI felt like a disappointment to my family...But then God kept me going....God never gave up on me....My parents, sister and brothers never gave up on me...I decided to channel my pain towards my studies....I remember studying all night because of one test, assignment or exam!I remember studying in hunger all because of brokage! LolI remember being sick almost everytime! Ulcer wasn't funny at all...Despite all these and many more, I wanted to make it, to make MUMMY and DADDY proud... I wanted to make them forget my past mistakes...Now look, I made it!!!Please tell MUMMY, DADDY, OMO, EHIS and EMMA that I made it...I graduated with a First Class Degree...God made it happen.God told me to work hard and always be a good girl and I tried my best....Truly, it isn't how FAR, but how WELL!!! Three Awards, like reallyBest Graduating Student, Accounting DepartmentBest Graduating Student, College of Management SciencesOverall Best Graduating StudentMy name, EJEHIYOOKHIN, explains it allTHANK YOU JESUSSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/lady-reveals-how-she-got-expelled-from.html 22 Likes 5 Shares





http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/lady-reveals-how-she-got-expelled-from.html



Beauty meets brain joh See more photos of the pretty girlBeauty meets brain joh 7 Likes

It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".

This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.

The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so. 248 Likes 20 Shares

How come she didn't include the reason why she was expelled from Covenant or isn't that part of the story too? 103 Likes 4 Shares

Edo no dey carry last 13 Likes

I hope CU would become rehabilitatory rather than punitive in the future. We need to start giving ppl second chances. 14 Likes 2 Shares

She set sha







Beauty and brains



Not all these social media generation of ladies 4 Likes





WAIT FEST. WHY WERE YOU EXPELLED FROM COVENANT UNIVERSITY?





Or they just said "You're expelled?" for no reason?





Either ways sha... Whether by studying hard or by bleeping lecturers hard. You sha won





Accept my heart warming congratulations!!!















NIGERIAN OLOSHO DOING IT AGAIN







VASELINE CREW







10 Likes 2 Shares

congratulations 1 Like

Heavance:

It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".

This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.

The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so. False. It is the society that puts pressure on girls. How many times have mature, unmarried ladies being taunted with words like 'you better go and marry'? It's like getting married is an mighty achievement in this part of the world. A woman is seen as incomplete if she is unmarried so why won't young girls feel like they MUST get married in order to be complete as a human being and useful member of the society. False. It is the society that puts pressure on girls. How many times have mature, unmarried ladies being taunted with words like 'you better go and marry'? It's like getting married is an mighty achievement in this part of the world. A woman is seen as incomplete if she is unmarried so why won't young girls feel like they MUST get married in order to be complete as a human being and useful member of the society. 25 Likes 1 Share

Which one is Veritas University? 38 Likes

First of all, what did you do?



Secondly, everything happens for a purpose. Your expulsion from CU actually gave you that drive and ambition to put in your best, come out tops and correct a shameful past. In other words,it made you a better person.

Congrats, girl. 10 Likes

Reason why she was expelled still not known. Congratulations to her on her award but really in a private school there's little to celebrate about. 9 Likes 1 Share

Guess she upgraded herself for the grades. See her 1 Like

Moral: never give up on yourself no matter the situation.

You can always rise again 10 Likes 1 Share

Heavance:

It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".

This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.

The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so.

God Bless you bro! God Bless you bro! 4 Likes

My colleague was never wrong then. Determination + Perseverance = Success. Hopefully, she's within age for GT in any of the Big4.

Lol woman's story, notice how she conveniently forgot to tell us why she got expelled from covenant u in the first place...the remainder of the story is just emotional nonsense... 8 Likes

Nice

Evaberry:

cheap slut Ode Ode 12 Likes

Oya go write ICAN asap

THOSE GLORIFIED SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Nice one

Evaberry:

cheap slut

Na so Na so

Heavance:

It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".

This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.

The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so.

Nigerian society pressures women into seeing themselves as nothing more than baby makers. People will disgrace you if you don't get married "on time", then again if you don't produce children "on time".



I guess Nigeria is underpopulated. Nigerian society pressures women into seeing themselves as nothing more than baby makers. People will disgrace you if you don't get married "on time", then again if you don't produce children "on time".I guess Nigeria is underpopulated. 5 Likes

Heavance:

It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".

This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.

The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so. And refiner is still single





Evaberry:

cheap slut Pure satanic envy at work in your life.... Why are you filled with sorrow over her success?







Evaberry:







you don't know why she was expelled from C U

We don't​ care Satan. Everyone has a past... And refiner is still singlePure satanic envy at work in your life.... Why are you filled with sorrow over her success?We don't​ care Satan. Everyone has a past... 3 Likes

first ask am.how many people she don fvvk to get that diploma

Heavance:

It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".

This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.

The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so.



Well said. Unfortunately the society doesn't make it easy for young girls to actually enjoy their youth and reach out to fulfil their dreams without breathing down their necks with the marriage thing. Well said. Unfortunately the society doesn't make it easy for young girls to actually enjoy their youth and reach out to fulfil their dreams without breathing down their necks with the marriage thing. 3 Likes

Congratulations dear...