|Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by sugarbelly4: 8:33pm
Best graduating student reveals how she started all over again, after Covenant University expelled in 300 level. Read her inspirational story below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYqy8ujq1K/?taken-by=trishlina
I've always been the type of girl who's always at a loss for the right words to express myself with but I've decided to give it a trial...
Hmmmmmmm
I'm so overwhelmed!!! I've had my share of life's ups and downs. To sum it, it really hasn't been easy for me at all...
I remember getting expelled from Covenant University in my 300 level, having to start all over at Veritas University.
I remember wanting to finish school right from the day I resumed there.
I just didn't know myself anymore...
I became a stranger to myself, you know... all because most of my secondary school mates were married with kids and were working already
I felt like a disappointment to my family...
But then God kept me going....
God never gave up on me....
My parents, sister and brothers never gave up on me...
I decided to channel my pain towards my studies....
I remember studying all night because of one test, assignment or exam!
I remember studying in hunger all because of brokage! Lol
I remember being sick almost everytime! Ulcer wasn't funny at all...
Despite all these and many more, I wanted to make it, to make MUMMY and DADDY proud... I wanted to make them forget my past mistakes...
Now look, I made it!!!
Please tell MUMMY, DADDY, OMO, EHIS and EMMA that I made it...
I graduated with a First Class Degree...
God made it happen.
God told me to work hard and always be a good girl and I tried my best....
Truly, it isn't how FAR, but how WELL!!! Three Awards, like really
Best Graduating Student, Accounting Department
Best Graduating Student, College of Management Sciences
Overall Best Graduating Student
My name, EJEHIYOOKHIN, explains it all
THANK YOU JESUS
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/lady-reveals-how-she-got-expelled-from.html
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by sugarbelly4: 8:34pm
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by sugarbelly4: 8:42pm
See more photos of the pretty girl
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/lady-reveals-how-she-got-expelled-from.html
Beauty meets brain joh
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Heavance(m): 8:46pm
It was getting interesting till I read "my secondary school mates were getting married and having kids".
This thing is too common with girls..... they just put themselves under unnecessary pressure, stop making your life a competition.
The simple truth is that 50% of them are actually not married, and most are not finding life funny where ever they are, Facebook just keeps making their life look better than yours because you allow it seem so.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by NeeKlaus: 8:49pm
How come she didn't include the reason why she was expelled from Covenant or isn't that part of the story too?
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by emeijeh(m): 8:52pm
Edo no dey carry last
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Statsocial: 9:40pm
I hope CU would become rehabilitatory rather than punitive in the future. We need to start giving ppl second chances.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by brunofarad(m): 9:44pm
She set sha
Beauty and brains
Not all these social media generation of ladies
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by damilolammm: 9:44pm
WAIT FEST. WHY WERE YOU EXPELLED FROM COVENANT UNIVERSITY?
Or they just said "You're expelled?" for no reason?
Either ways sha... Whether by studying hard or by bleeping lecturers hard. You sha won
Accept my heart warming congratulations!!!
NIGERIAN OLOSHO DOING IT AGAIN
VASELINE CREW
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Evaberry(f): 9:45pm
congratulations
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Ishilove: 9:46pm
Heavance:False. It is the society that puts pressure on girls. How many times have mature, unmarried ladies being taunted with words like 'you better go and marry'? It's like getting married is an mighty achievement in this part of the world. A woman is seen as incomplete if she is unmarried so why won't young girls feel like they MUST get married in order to be complete as a human being and useful member of the society.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by smudge2079: 9:46pm
Which one is Veritas University?
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Fabulocity(f): 9:46pm
First of all, what did you do?
Secondly, everything happens for a purpose. Your expulsion from CU actually gave you that drive and ambition to put in your best, come out tops and correct a shameful past. In other words,it made you a better person.
Congrats, girl.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Andrewkinggg: 9:46pm
Reason why she was expelled still not known. Congratulations to her on her award but really in a private school there's little to celebrate about.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Yarduni: 9:46pm
Guess she upgraded herself for the grades. See her
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by yim(f): 9:46pm
Moral: never give up on yourself no matter the situation.
You can always rise again
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by camaraderi(m): 9:47pm
Heavance:
God Bless you bro!
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Gerrard59(m): 9:47pm
My colleague was never wrong then. Determination + Perseverance = Success. Hopefully, she's within age for GT in any of the Big4.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by GogobiriLalas: 9:47pm
Lol woman's story, notice how she conveniently forgot to tell us why she got expelled from covenant u in the first place...the remainder of the story is just emotional nonsense...
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by saitechh(m): 9:47pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by rattlesnake(m): 9:47pm
Evaberry:Ode
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Yinkatolu: 9:47pm
Oya go write ICAN asap
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by enaruntt: 9:47pm
THOSE GLORIFIED SECONDARY SCHOOLS
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by teebillz: 9:48pm
Nice one
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Yarduni: 9:48pm
Evaberry:
Na so
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by kalindaminda: 9:48pm
Heavance:
Nigerian society pressures women into seeing themselves as nothing more than baby makers. People will disgrace you if you don't get married "on time", then again if you don't produce children "on time".
I guess Nigeria is underpopulated.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by searchng4love: 9:48pm
Heavance:And refiner is still single
Evaberry:Pure satanic envy at work in your life.... Why are you filled with sorrow over her success?
Evaberry:We don't care Satan. Everyone has a past...
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by slimthugchimee(f): 9:48pm
first ask am.how many people she don fvvk to get that diploma
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by fpeter(f): 9:48pm
Heavance:
Well said. Unfortunately the society doesn't make it easy for young girls to actually enjoy their youth and reach out to fulfil their dreams without breathing down their necks with the marriage thing.
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by Inanx: 9:48pm
Congratulations dear...
|Re: Lady Expelled From Covenant University In 300L, Becomes Best Graduating Student by porozhniy(m): 9:48pm
Did she also get enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force @ graduation?
