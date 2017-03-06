₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 11:02pm On Mar 11
Looks like Lagos club owner, PrettyMike, his bathrobes and his matured flower girls have all come to stay.
Earlier this week, he stepped out with them to Bobrisky's house warming party, today again he was pictured with them at another social function where he said "He loves been Fed"
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by sleeknick(m): 11:05pm On Mar 11
Pls no body should comment plsssss.....
D pesin dat is about to comment below me, if u comment i go mess for ur head.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 11:09pm On Mar 11
more photos
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by guy30stainless(m): 11:19pm On Mar 11
Orishirishi
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by DrDeji20: 11:47pm On Mar 11
this guy lives in a fantasy world.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by longjohnsilver: 11:50pm On Mar 11
hmm...his life his way, whatever rocks his boat and makes him happy, that is what money can do.
Money can make someone...
Not judging
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by justiceana: 12:05am
I wish these ladies could just stop fuelling this clowns fantasies.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by poshestmina(f): 12:09am
Lord have mercy!
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by PetrePan(m): 2:18am
Dem go just dirty everywhere..what nonsense,when you are not bride's girl
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by shikshark: 3:05am
so if they ask these girls their work experience, they will say they worked for pretty mike? God help our country
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by veekid(m): 10:14am
so we should fry okro?
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by Agriculturegric: 10:15am
THIS MUMU MAN NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE ME
RADARADA
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by gboyetade: 10:15am
Ok
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by haykinzz(m): 10:15am
When will the OP that posted this and Mod that pushed it to FP receive sense??
How many times do I have to warn you b4 u stop posting this Son of a LovePeddler Bigot related stuff on NL??
Oya both of u come here....
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:15am
kid will always be a kid
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by sobmos(m): 10:16am
These guys dey ball anyhow. Baba God bless me o.. Hush puppi, one night in quilox receipts.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by Dyt(f): 10:16am
He stopped feeding bottle
And now in robes?
It is well
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by ireneony(f): 10:16am
This guy is gay..
which straight man wears pink all through. .and call themselves pretty
I see the gay vibe all around him
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:16am
So we should slice it with onions?
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by Namdeenero(m): 10:16am
Whatever rocks his boat
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by scachy(m): 10:17am
He calls himself "Pretty Mike" yet he lacks good look.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by dhardline(m): 10:17am
Is there no law against littering? So lawma needs me to tell them what to do abi.
I think Lagos state should just Sue the guy for littering the environment and give him one month community service. By the time e sweep 3rd mainland bridge twice Im eye go clear.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by SexyNairalander: 10:17am
booked
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by Olukat(m): 10:17am
Hope this man go get girl pikin sha
Karma dey o
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by AreaFada2: 10:18am
Some people need help sha.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by martyns303(m): 10:18am
He loves being fed?
Apostle Johnson S. II loading
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by winkmart: 10:18am
You will come to my house and litter the ground like this. All your girls go remember say they had a humble background by the time I give them 1 broom stick each to clear your mess.
.
And if them no gree sweep, I will use the brooms to sweep your head Mike, maybe the craze will clear off.
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by hobermener: 10:18am
F
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by MARKone(m): 10:19am
Iti Boribo, he cannot even diffrentiate between "been" and "beign".
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by jawnieJorh(m): 10:19am
Foolery
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by yanabasee(m): 10:19am
This isnt funny anymore... the government need to take this guy to a psychiatry for proper check-up
|Re: Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) by Jayjey(m): 10:19am
His ways looks demonic. I am just wondering.
