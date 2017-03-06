Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pretty Mike And His Flower Girls Step Out Again (photos) (5327 Views)

Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) / Pretty Mike And Flower Girls Step Out For An Event (Video) / Pretty Mike And His Baby Feeding Bottles (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Earlier this week, he stepped out with them to Bobrisky's house warming party, today again he was pictured with them at another social function where he said "He loves been Fed"



Cc: Lalasticlala



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/pretty-mike-and-his-flower-girls-step.html?m=1 Looks like Lagos club owner, PrettyMike, his bathrobes and his matured flower girls have all come to stay.Earlier this week, he stepped out with them to Bobrisky's house warming party, today again he was pictured with them at another social function where he saidCc: Lalasticlala 1 Share



D pesin dat is about to comment below me, if u comment i go mess for ur head. Pls no body should comment plsssss.....D pesin dat is about to comment below me, if u comment i go mess for ur head. 6 Likes

more photos

Orishirishi



For your stainless railing, bbalcony and handrails check my profile

this guy lives in a fantasy world. 11 Likes





Money can make someone...



Not judging hmm...his life his way, whatever rocks his boat and makes him happy, that is what money can do.Money can make someone...Not judging 2 Likes

I wish these ladies could just stop fuelling this clowns fantasies. Please Join the fastest growing and paying online platform at the moment, 100% return on investment www dot serialturn dot com is the best thing to happen to you right now. simple and trusted. register now. I just got paid .

Lord have mercy!

Dem go just dirty everywhere..what nonsense,when you are not bride's girl 3 Likes

so if they ask these girls their work experience, they will say they worked for pretty mike? God help our country 9 Likes

so we should fry okro?

THIS MUMU MAN NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE ME



RADARADA







WATCH VIDEO OF THIS NIGERIAN LADY SAYING SHE HAS THE BIGGEST ORANGES

Ok

When will the OP that posted this and Mod that pushed it to FP receive sense??



How many times do I have to warn you b4 u stop posting this Son of a LovePeddler Bigot related stuff on NL??



Oya both of u come here....

kid will always be a kid kid will always be a kid

These guys dey ball anyhow. Baba God bless me o.. Hush puppi, one night in quilox receipts.

He stopped feeding bottle

And now in robes?



It is well



which straight man wears pink all through. .and call themselves pretty



I see the gay vibe all around him This guy is gay..which straight man wears pink all through. .and call themselves prettyI see the gay vibe all around him 1 Like

So we should slice it with onions?

Whatever rocks his boat

He calls himself "Pretty Mike" yet he lacks good look.





I think Lagos state should just Sue the guy for littering the environment and give him one month community service. By the time e sweep 3rd mainland bridge twice Im eye go clear. Is there no law against littering? So lawma needs me to tell them what to do abi.I think Lagos state should just Sue the guy for littering the environment and give him one month community service. By the time e sweep 3rd mainland bridge twice Im eye go clear. 1 Like

booked



Karma dey o Hope this man go get girl pikin shaKarma dey o

Some people need help sha.

He loves being fed?



Apostle Johnson S. II loading 1 Like

You will come to my house and litter the ground like this. All your girls go remember say they had a humble background by the time I give them 1 broom stick each to clear your mess.



.



And if them no gree sweep, I will use the brooms to sweep your head Mike, maybe the craze will clear off. 2 Likes 1 Share

F

Iti Boribo, he cannot even diffrentiate between "been" and "beign".

Foolery 1 Like 1 Share

This isnt funny anymore... the government need to take this guy to a psychiatry for proper check-up