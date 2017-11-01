₦airaland Forum

Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Blogsphere: 11:50am
@INOUT9JA

Mavin boss,Donjazzy hilariously reacted to Tiwa Savage witty announcement on becoming pregnant again.

She took to Instagram yesterday to reveal even if she gets pregnant again, there is no slowing her down.

Read what she wrote;

My first #Afrima … I don’t take it for granted. Thank you to everyone that keep supporting me
First of many because believe me 2018 is going to be bloody #AintTakingNoPrisonersNoMore
#AintGonnaSlowDown
#EvenIfIGetPregnantAgain�
#2018isGonnaBeSAVAGE
#KeepUp

Don Jazzy was quick to comment about it on her page…

See the hilarious reaction below;

Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/11/donajazzy-reacts-to-tiwa-savages.html

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by mikejj(m): 11:51am
grin no slowing down on the couch

1 Like

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by optional1(f): 12:07pm
as if she dey get the belle for me..




Gone are those days you dare not announce that you are pregnant till you deliver..

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Lamzee(m): 12:19pm
Don Baba J is always funny

6 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Newboss(m): 5:09pm
This guy is the real meaning of getta life!

Free yourself from societal ideologies and live free!

Marriage is not an achievement in life.

#GettaLife

5 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 6:26pm
tongue
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:26pm
He's a comedian!

Actually he doesn't like to sign female artists because of their seasons. At the same time, he's jokingly guarding his investment.

3 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Ericaikince(m): 6:26pm
So all this while na fvck they they fvck you....

2 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Zane2point4(m): 6:26pm
cheesy

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by chrisbaby24(m): 6:26pm
Ok

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by stacyl: 6:27pm
undecided
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by stinggy(m): 6:27pm
Na bad market for mavin na cheesy
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by nellybadas: 6:28pm
Don jazzy has been quite out of the limelight lately.
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Forzap(m): 6:28pm
If she get belle in 2018,nothing for Don jazzy be that naa baba don dey fear already grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:28pm
grin grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by miqos02(m): 6:28pm
kuuul
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Hysmady(m): 6:28pm
tee bilz handiwork
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by awa(m): 6:29pm
Ok
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:29pm
Lol. Naija is sweet biko. That's my favourite exclamation of late grin
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 6:29pm
undecidedeven if u slow up.... Oga park well
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:29pm
Don jazzy did his calculation very well, na bad market for him if tiwa get belle. Business wise and za oza room things.

3 Likes

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 6:30pm
noted
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by dadavivo: 6:30pm
Tiwa, you know you can be prosecuted for that. ??!

1 Like

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Haychay(m): 6:30pm
don Jazzy again ooooo cheesy cheesy grin grin
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Slimbideb: 6:30pm
This will soon cause another social story
Lemmmme wait for Teebliz to talk
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Banter1: 6:31pm
1 Like

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 6:33pm
undecidedif u like slow up... Park well oga, like i care
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by ijbeauty(f): 6:34pm
Don Jay, don't panic. The pregnancy is for her husband not you sir..

1 Like

Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Cynate(f): 6:34pm
grin grin
Season of pregnancy grin
Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:34pm
He should go and marry

