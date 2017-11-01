₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Blogsphere: 11:50am
@INOUT9JA
Mavin boss,Donjazzy hilariously reacted to Tiwa Savage witty announcement on becoming pregnant again.
She took to Instagram yesterday to reveal even if she gets pregnant again, there is no slowing her down.
Read what she wrote;
My first #Afrima … I don’t take it for granted. Thank you to everyone that keep supporting me
Don Jazzy was quick to comment about it on her page…
See the hilarious reaction below;
Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/11/donajazzy-reacts-to-tiwa-savages.html
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by mikejj(m): 11:51am
no slowing down on the couch
1 Like
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by optional1(f): 12:07pm
as if she dey get the belle for me..
Gone are those days you dare not announce that you are pregnant till you deliver..
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Lamzee(m): 12:19pm
Don Baba J is always funny
6 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Newboss(m): 5:09pm
This guy is the real meaning of getta life!
Free yourself from societal ideologies and live free!
Marriage is not an achievement in life.
#GettaLife
5 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 6:26pm
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:26pm
He's a comedian!
Actually he doesn't like to sign female artists because of their seasons. At the same time, he's jokingly guarding his investment.
3 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Ericaikince(m): 6:26pm
So all this while na fvck they they fvck you....
2 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Zane2point4(m): 6:26pm
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by chrisbaby24(m): 6:26pm
Ok
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by stacyl: 6:27pm
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by stinggy(m): 6:27pm
Na bad market for mavin na
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by nellybadas: 6:28pm
Don jazzy has been quite out of the limelight lately.
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Forzap(m): 6:28pm
If she get belle in 2018,nothing for Don jazzy be that naa baba don dey fear already
7 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:28pm
3 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by miqos02(m): 6:28pm
kuuul
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Hysmady(m): 6:28pm
tee bilz handiwork
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by awa(m): 6:29pm
Ok
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:29pm
Lol. Naija is sweet biko. That's my favourite exclamation of late
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 6:29pm
even if u slow up.... Oga park well
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:29pm
Don jazzy did his calculation very well, na bad market for him if tiwa get belle. Business wise and za oza room things.
3 Likes
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 6:30pm
noted
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by dadavivo: 6:30pm
Tiwa, you know you can be prosecuted for that. ??!
1 Like
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Haychay(m): 6:30pm
don Jazzy again ooooo
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Slimbideb: 6:30pm
This will soon cause another social story
Lemmmme wait for Teebliz to talk
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Banter1: 6:31pm
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage's Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by ConcernedWife: 6:32pm
1 Like
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 6:33pm
if u like slow up... Park well oga, like i care
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by ijbeauty(f): 6:34pm
Don Jay, don't panic. The pregnancy is for her husband not you sir..
1 Like
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Cynate(f): 6:34pm
Season of pregnancy
|Re: Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:34pm
He should go and marry
