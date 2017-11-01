Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again (photos) (30351 Views)

Mavin boss,Donjazzy hilariously reacted to Tiwa Savage witty announcement on becoming pregnant again.



She took to Instagram yesterday to reveal even if she gets pregnant again, there is no slowing her down.



Read what she wrote;



My first #Afrima … I don’t take it for granted. Thank you to everyone that keep supporting me

First of many because believe me 2018 is going to be bloody #AintTakingNoPrisonersNoMore

#AintGonnaSlowDown

#EvenIfIGetPregnantAgain�

#2018isGonnaBeSAVAGE

#KeepUp

Don Jazzy was quick to comment about it on her page…



See the hilarious reaction below;



no slowing down on the couch no slowing down on the couch 1 Like

as if she dey get the belle for me..









Gone are those days you dare not announce that you are pregnant till you deliver.. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Don Baba J is always funny 6 Likes

This guy is the real meaning of getta life!



Free yourself from societal ideologies and live free!



Marriage is not an achievement in life.



#GettaLife 5 Likes

He's a comedian!



Actually he doesn't like to sign female artists because of their seasons. At the same time, he's jokingly guarding his investment. 3 Likes

So all this while na fvck they they fvck you.... 2 Likes

15 Likes 1 Share

Na bad market for mavin na

Don jazzy has been quite out of the limelight lately.

If she get belle in 2018,nothing for Don jazzy be that naa baba don dey fear already 7 Likes

3 Likes

kuuul

tee bilz handiwork

Lol. Naija is sweet biko. That's my favourite exclamation of late

even if u slow up.... Oga park well even if u slow up.... Oga park well

Don jazzy did his calculation very well, na bad market for him if tiwa get belle. Business wise and za oza room things. 3 Likes

Tiwa, you know you can be prosecuted for that. ??! 1 Like

don Jazzy again ooooo

This will soon cause another social story

Lemmmme wait for Teebliz to talk

if u like slow up... Park well oga, like i care if u like slow up... Park well oga, like i care

Don Jay, don't panic. The pregnancy is for her husband not you sir.. 1 Like



Season of pregnancy Season of pregnancy