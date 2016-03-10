Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 10 Bible Verses On Tithing (8230 Views)

1. Because God commands it:



"A tithe of all you produce is the Lord's and it is Holy." (Leviticus 27:30)





2. Because Jesus commands it:



"Yes, you should tithe, and you shouldn't leave the more important things undone either." (Matthew 23:23) Tithing was the only thing Jesus commended the Pharisees for doing right!







3. Because tithing shows that God has first place in your life:



"The purpose of tithing is to teach you to put God first place in your life". (Deuteronomy 14:23 (LB) If God does not have first priority in your finances, He isn't really first in your life and your witness for Christ is false!





4. Because it reminds you that everything you have was given to you by God:

"Always remember that it is the Lord your God who gives you the ability to produce wealth." (Deuteronomy 8:18) Rather than feeling "I'm giving God 10% of my money," realize God is letting you keep 90% of HIS money. Without God's help, you would have nothing.





5. Because tithing expresses your gratitude to God for helping you earn income:

"How can I repay the Lord for all His goodness to me?" (Ps. 116:12) Here's the answer: "Each of you should bring a gift in proportion to the way the Lord your God has blessed you." (Deuteronomy 16:17)





6. Because refusing to tithe is stealing from God:



If you don't tithe, God says you are using money that rightfully belongs to Him. "God says: "Will a man rob God? Yet you are robbing me!' But you ask, 'How do we rob you?' God says: 'In tithes and offerings. Bring your whole tithe to My house.'" (Malachi 3:8-19) (God has a right to whatever He asks for from you.)





7. Because tithing gives God a chance to prove to you that He exists and wants to bless you:



"Bring me your tithe. Test me in this," says the Lord, "and see if I won't throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that you will not have room enough for it, I will prevent pests from devouring your crops and the vines in your fields will be protected from plagues."



This is one of the most amazing promises in the Bible. God actually offers you a challenge. He says "I dare you!" Start tithing and watch what happens!" He not only promises to bless you with more, but He also promises to protect what you already have! In the Bible, tithing is the only way given that you can prove God exists. Start tithing and get ready for God's amazing blessings!





8. Because it is essential to spiritual growth:

"Just as you grow in everything in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in earnestness and love...see that you also grow in the grace of giving." Many Christians remain spiritual babies because they disobey God by not tithing.





9. Because tithing shows you really love God!

"Where your treasure is, your heart will be also." (Matthew 6:21) Wherever you put your money is where your affection is going to be. Every time you give back to God you are drawn closer to Him. You may say you love God, but 2 Corinthians 8:8 says that you’re giving tests the sincerity of your love. You can give without loving but you cannot love without giving.

Jesus said, "If you really love me, do what I command." (John 14:15)





10. Because tithing is an investment for eternity:

Jesus told us to "Store up treasures in heaven." (Matthew 6:19-20) How do you do that? By investing your money in helping people get to heaven! Most of the things you spend your money on will not even last for ten years, much less last for eternity.



Buhari will die unless Im not called by God # Prophet Chukwudi. Time for the true children of God to worship the father in spirit and in truth.Lets worship and follow God,not men of God.

I don't do tithes, If I was a Xtian, I would rather give most of the 10% share to charities, orphanages etc and give the residual to the church for renovations and others. It's quite unfortunate that these yahoo pastors personalise the funds and use it for their selfish business investments. Some pastors don't even pay tithes or give to charities, they are just interested in your earnings to survive. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Hebrews 7:8 And here men that die receive tithes; but there he receiveth them, of whom it is witnessed that he liveth. 1 Like

Believe 1 Like





hard earned money to 1 pastor ...seriouslyhard earned money to 1 pastor 3 Likes 1 Share

Some people will still say this is Photoshop

Well done... Come and collect na 3 Likes 1 Share

Tithing opens financial doors 1 Like

This is my problem with my fellow Christian brethren. They know how to twist and modify the verses to suit what they want you to believe. As you all can see, most of the bible verses are from old testament, and the few one in the new testament talks about grace and not tithing. I have said and I will say it again, tithing is a Jewish tradition where landed tribes (other eleven tribes of Israel) gave part of their income to the Levites and Kohanim (the tribe that keep the tabernacle and the priests). Unless a pastor shows me he has lineage to the levites, ain't paying no tithes



Modified: Lemme elaborate a little on the Levites and their role in Jewish tradition. You see, when Joshua led the Israelites into the land of Canaan, the levites (who are the descedants of Levi the 3rd son of Jacob) were the only Israelite tribe among all the 12 tribes of Israel that were not allowed to be landowners because the Lord God of Israel Himself is their inheritance. These Levites kept the temple, and do absolute nothing else than give service to Yahweh. In order for the Levites to survive, the other 11 tribes that were landowners give portion of their income to the Levites. As you can see there is a huge difference between the Levites and our modern day pastors 15 Likes 2 Shares

My friend, don't quote what you don't know go and dont just read but study your Bible well. 5 Likes





10% from 5 oil workers you are automatically a 1k Guider This one pass Ponzi Scheme o.10% from 5 oil workers you are automatically a 1k Guider 6 Likes

Great 1 Like

2. Because Jesus commands it:







"Yes, you should tithe, and you shouldn't leave the more important things undone either." (Matthew 23:23) Tithing was the only thing Jesus commended the Pharisees for doing right!



Jesus did not support tithe. Matthew 23:23)



Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for you pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought you to have done, and not to leave the other undone. 13 Likes 5 Shares





if there is a poor man among your brothers in any of the towns of the land that the LORD your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward your poor brother. Rather be openhanded and freely lend him whatever he needs. (NIV, Deuteronomy 15:7-



The Bible does not require Christians to give any certain percentage. Modern day questions about what percentage we should give and whether it should be computed on gross income, net income or wealth are not answered in the Bible. Nor does the Bible tell us how much of our giving should go to a church and how much to help the needy. This is what I understand about tithing.if there is a poor man among your brothers in any of the towns of the land that the LORD your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward your poor brother. Rather be openhanded and freely lend him whatever he needs. (NIV, Deuteronomy 15:7-The Bible does not require Christians to give any certain percentage. Modern day questions about what percentage we should give and whether it should be computed on gross income, net income or wealth are not answered in the Bible. Nor does the Bible tell us how much of our giving should go to a church and how much to help the needy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Op is saying his personal opinion.



This is Matthew 23:23 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.



Op, please explain this.





Only preachers who read from King James Version are the people I take serious. 4 Likes

ipreach:





2. Because Jesus commands it:



"Yes, you should tithe, and you shouldn't leave the more important things undone either." (Matthew 23:23) Tithing was the only thing Jesus commended the Pharisees for doing right!







http://godsinspired.blogspot.com.ng/2016/03/10-bible-verses-on-tithing.html



Matthew 23:23 “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices—mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law—justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former."



There are more important matters of the law that pastors need to preach every Sunday but without fail, it is tithing that is mentioned every Sunday. Matthew 23:23 “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices—mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law—justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former."There are more important matters of the law that pastors need to preach every Sunday but without fail, it is tithing that is mentioned every Sunday. 8 Likes 2 Shares

@ the op, you chose the verses of the bible that support your argument but left the ones that contain the terms and conditions under which those laws can hold. It is just like engaging in an mtn promo without knowing the terms and conditions. Why didn't you quote numbers 18vs20-32?

Numbers 18vs20-32;

20. And the LORD spake unto Aaron, Thou shalt have no inheritance in their land, neither shalt thou have any part among them: I am thy part and thine inheritance among the children of Israel.

21. And, behold, I have given the children of Levi all the tenth in Israel for an inheritance, for their service which they serve, even the service of the tabernacle of the congregation.

22. Neither must the children of Israel henceforth come nigh the tabernacle of the congregation, lest they bear sin, and die.



23. But the Levites shall do the service of the tabernacle of the congregation, and they shall bear their iniquity: it shall be a statute for ever throughout your generations, that among the children of Israel they have no inheritance.

24. But the tithes of the children of Israel, which they offer as an heave offering unto the LORD, I have given to the Levites to inherit: therefore I have said unto them, Among the children of Israel they shall have no inheritance.

25. And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,

26. Thus speak unto the Levites, and say unto them, When ye take of the children of Israel the tithes which I have given you from them for your inheritance, then ye shall offer up an heave offering of it for the LORD, even a tenth part of the tithe.

27. And this your heave offering shall be reckoned unto you, as though it were the corn of the threshingfloor, and as the fulness of the winepress.

28. Thus ye also shall offer an heave offering unto the LORD of all your tithes, which ye receive of the children of Israel; and ye shall give thereof the LORD's heave offering to Aaron the priest.

29. Out of all your gifts ye shall offer every heave offering of the LORD, of all the best thereof, even the hallowed part thereof out of it.

30. Therefore thou shalt say unto them, When ye have heaved the best thereof from it, then it shall be counted unto the Levites as the increase of the threshingfloor, and as the increase of the winepress.

31. And ye shall eat it in every place, ye and your households: for it is your reward for your service in the tabernacle of the congregation.

32. And ye shall bear no sin by reason of it, when ye have heaved from it the best of it: neither shall ye pollute the holy things of the children of Israel, lest ye die.

Please stop giving us half baked truth. Going by what is in numbers chapter 18vs32, if all the Preachers we have today were levites, most of them would have died like the sons of Eli 2 Likes 1 Share

Scenario 1 : give my 1000 Naira to a starving beggar....Make his day / week/ year



Scenario 2: give my 1000 Naira to Oyedepo... he's richer than me, he won't even feel my 100 million Naira donation.





Which scenario would an "educated" Nigerian pick?



Is there a brain factory reset machine installed at the entrance of churches? 10 Likes 2 Shares

I do not do tithing and never will. My guide on giving comes from 2Corinthians9:10. It says & i quote 'Every man as he purposes in his heart, let him give. Not grudgingly or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver'.



Let me explain it to you. You owe no church 10% of your salary per month. Rather, you owe the world every good thing you are capable of giving. Some folks pay tithes of millions of naira but cannot give 5k to a church member in need, talk less of a non-church member or non-christian. That's foolishness & such people are guilty before God, believe it or not. Generosity must be total. The scripture further says not of 'necessity'. That means, if you must pay tithes, pay it, but let it not be because of fear of the devourer or fear of being tagged a thief by God. Let it come from you cheerfully & freely. It also says 'not grudgingly'. Some christians feel punished paying their tithe. Such giving is a total waste.



When money comes to me, i give as i purpose in my heart. Sometimes i give all. Other times i give half, 20%, 10% etc it all depends on what i decide to do. Sometimes i don't even give at all. What's important is, i am happy and grateful to the God who has made it possible for me to give. That's the way it should be. Our people have taken holy words & mutilated them to soothe their own selfish desires & deceive many. Not me.



Whether you pay your money to a church or not, the name of God will never go down. That, i can tell you.



NB: who even said the bible referred to 'money' when talking about tithes? 8 Likes

ipreach:

Many people have argued much on this subject on and off social media especially on Nairaland.com, that's why i decided to bring to here





1. Because God commands it:



"A tithe of all you produce is the Lord's and it is Holy." (Leviticus 27:30)





2. Because Jesus commands it:



"Yes, you should tithe, and you shouldn't leave the more important things undone either." (Matthew 23:23) Tithing was the only thing Jesus commended the Pharisees for doing right!







3. Because tithing shows that God has first place in your life:



"The purpose of tithing is to teach you to put God first place in your life". (Deuteronomy 14:23 (LB) If God does not have first priority in your finances, He isn't really first in your life and your witness for Christ is false!





4. Because it reminds you that everything you have was given to you by God:

"Always remember that it is the Lord your God who gives you the ability to produce wealth." (Deuteronomy 8:18) Rather than feeling "I'm giving God 10% of my money," realize God is letting you keep 90% of HIS money. Without God's help, you would have nothing.





5. Because tithing expresses your gratitude to God for helping you earn income:

"How can I repay the Lord for all His goodness to me?" (Ps. 116:12) Here's the answer: "Each of you should bring a gift in proportion to the way the Lord your God has blessed you." (Deuteronomy 16:17)





6. Because refusing to tithe is stealing from God:



If you don't tithe, God says you are using money that rightfully belongs to Him. "God says: "Will a man rob God? Yet you are robbing me!' But you ask, 'How do we rob you?' God says: 'In tithes and offerings. Bring your whole tithe to My house.'" (Malachi 3:8-19) (God has a right to whatever He asks for from you.)





7. Because tithing gives God a chance to prove to you that He exists and wants to bless you:



"Bring me your tithe. Test me in this," says the Lord, "and see if I won't throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that you will not have room enough for it, I will prevent pests from devouring your crops and the vines in your fields will be protected from plagues."



This is one of the most amazing promises in the Bible. God actually offers you a challenge. He says "I dare you!" Start tithing and watch what happens!" He not only promises to bless you with more, but He also promises to protect what you already have! In the Bible, tithing is the only way given that you can prove God exists. Start tithing and get ready for God's amazing blessings!





8. Because it is essential to spiritual growth:

"Just as you grow in everything in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in earnestness and love...see that you also grow in the grace of giving." Many Christians remain spiritual babies because they disobey God by not tithing.





9. Because tithing shows you really love God!

"Where your treasure is, your heart will be also." (Matthew 6:21) Wherever you put your money is where your affection is going to be. Every time you give back to God you are drawn closer to Him. You may say you love God, but 2 Corinthians 8:8 says that you’re giving tests the sincerity of your love. You can give without loving but you cannot love without giving.

Jesus said, "If you really love me, do what I command." (John 14:15)





10. Because tithing is an investment for eternity:

Jesus told us to "Store up treasures in heaven." (Matthew 6:19-20) How do you do that? By investing your money in helping people get to heaven! Most of the things you spend your money on will not even last for ten years, much less last for eternity.



http://godsinspired.blogspot.com.ng/2016/03/10-bible-verses-on-tithing.html



who is posting this Rubbish , anyway I don't even have time to reply . how can paying tithe be storing up treasures in heaven. Now heaven is money matters . Sick who is posting this Rubbish , anyway I don't even have time to reply . how can paying tithe be storing up treasures in heaven. Now heaven is money matters . Sick 8 Likes

jumboo:





Matthew 23:23 “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices—mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law—justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former."



There are more important matters of the law that pastors need to preach every Sunday but without fail, it is tithing that is mentioned every Sunday.

I swear, I didn't see your comment before posting mine above. I swear, I didn't see your comment before posting mine above. 2 Likes

Here we go again...





people still sleeping. I go resign from this stupid job go open church, enough mugus out there to fleece in 2017, people still dey use this tithing thing dey hustlepeople still sleeping. I go resign from this stupid job go open church, enough mugus out there to fleece 2 Likes

Op, you ended up not saying anything important on tithe. You refused to tell us that tithing was not money.



Your point no.6 doesn't even hold water at all. The instruction was not given to the people of Israel but to the Levitical priests. Mind you, if you're a descendant of the Levi, I am not. I repeat I am not a descendant of the Levi whose command to tithe was made. I am a descendant of a higher prophet in Melchizedek.



The annulment of the Levitical priesthood due to its imperfection annulled tithing. You're just wasting your time believing that tithing brings you prosperity. One of the good deeds that bring you prosperity is GIVING.



Come to think of it. Some of the richest men in the world are not Christians and are not privileged for the grace of God. Yet they continue to prosper. Why? Not because they tithe their 10% of income but because they build foundations and give back more than 10% to the poor, the society.



Keep being hoodwinked by your pastor into tithing. 14 Likes

Paschal60:

Tithing opens financial doors

yeah the financial doors to the pastor's account yeah the financial doors to the pastor's account 3 Likes 1 Share

labanji:

I don't do thithes, If I was a Xtian, I would rather give to most of the 10% share to charities, orphanages etc and give the residual to the church for renovations and others. It's quite unfortunate that these yahoo pastors personalise the funds and use it for their selfish business investments. Some pastors don't even pay tithes or give to charities, they are just interested in your earnings to survive.

This is what I do. This is what I do.