It is no longer news that the 30th Convocation Ceremony of the prestigious University of Calaber, Calaber held yesterday being 11th of March, 2017 for the graduating set of 2014/2015 Academic Session and some 2015/2016 Set.

The glamorous ceremony took place at the University Stadium with many notable dignitaries in attendance.

A total of 22 graduating Students bagged

First Class honors (Highest in the history of the University, established in 1975), 2,408 graduated with Second Class Upper, 5,890, Second Class lower (Which my humble self graduated with), 2,900

will go home with Third Class while 1,000

graduands will take home a Pass certificate (I for no collect). From various department.

Many where shocked when the 'award price' of N10,000 (Ten Thousand Naira) for the Overall Best Graduating Student was announced. Mr. Agala Egbe topped his mates with an outstanding CGPA of 4.89 (over 5.00) no be beans oooo if u know Unical. He bagged his first class certificate from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science (MLS). He is from Abi LGA in Cross River State.

For me, this is indeed a slap to hard work coming from the University Management.

Lalasticlala... Happy Sunday!!!





They celebrate frivolities and nonentities but when it comes to real brainy students who deserve to be rewarded, they suddenly become stingy.





I'm sure in that same school, they'll be giving some tall fair-skinned brainless model a car and some millions.











economy is hard. there is even no motivation for students to get first class 1 Like

Which one is paining you? is it the 10,000 naira or the 'Only' that came with it? 6 Likes 1 Share

this one weak me

This is not good

Shame... whilst miss cucumber got a car.. 6 Likes

So what's the incentive for education?



No automatic job?



No offer of free Masters Program?



No reasonable cash reward to motivate others?



I tire abeg.



Meanwhile, winners of beauty pageants and other useless shows are paid millions of Naira 10 Likes

Lol.But if it is BBNaija he will get 25m. 11 Likes

MONEY for wetin? For his tax clearance abi Convocation gown?





All these people sha





That's how they gave one guy in my college 2500 as best graduating student in the college.









MEANWHILE







Naija is such a funny country. Imagine if na Olosho now she fit get Manson and Range Rover 10 Likes

Well, i dont really blame them. There are no funds again, universities are not even able to retain their first class students. Those who are disgusted by this low amount, in your very little way, how much have you given to encourage students to aim for the best if its not of benefit to you, personally?

Meanwhile others cashed out big in the last PSG-Barca match.



Shame. 1 Like

All thanks to the dullard.



Buhari hardship is punishing everyone. No single encouragement again. 1 Like

Education is never appreciated in Nigeria. We applaud oloshos like Bisola & Daniella Okeke more 1 Like

Was he not offered automatic employment?

Some dey south Africa dey finger themselves to win 25million...... iranu 4 Likes

Nonsense...yet the winner of BBbnaija gets 25m naira and a brand new SUV. Shows were our priorities lies. With things like this, can one truly say that the future of this country is bright? Who book epp? 2 Likes 1 Share

techycontents:

Too bad! !!

Make e take am play 9jabet

God punish poverty. and Winner of Big brother go collect 25m

u c d condition of 9ja, 10k 4 dat matter. after d 10k nw, naso u go dey carry file up and down.

my broda abeg spend d money small small ooo 2 Likes

4years.....just 10,000

No enough motivation for students anymore.











Abeg when is big brother form for next year comming out And someone somewhere will be given 25m for nothing.....and you expect the youth to take education seriousAbeg when is big brother form for next year comming out 5 Likes

otokx:

Was he not offered automatic employment? it dosnt give the school right to insult him it dosnt give the school right to insult him 2 Likes