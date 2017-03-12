₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by ped007(m): 2:25pm
It is no longer news that the 30th Convocation Ceremony of the prestigious University of Calaber, Calaber held yesterday being 11th of March, 2017 for the graduating set of 2014/2015 Academic Session and some 2015/2016 Set.
The glamorous ceremony took place at the University Stadium with many notable dignitaries in attendance.
A total of 22 graduating Students bagged
First Class honors (Highest in the history of the University, established in 1975), 2,408 graduated with Second Class Upper, 5,890, Second Class lower (Which my humble self graduated with), 2,900
will go home with Third Class while 1,000
graduands will take home a Pass certificate (I for no collect). From various department.
Many where shocked when the 'award price' of N10,000 (Ten Thousand Naira) for the Overall Best Graduating Student was announced. Mr. Agala Egbe topped his mates with an outstanding CGPA of 4.89 (over 5.00) no be beans oooo if u know Unical. He bagged his first class certificate from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science (MLS). He is from Abi LGA in Cross River State.
For me, this is indeed a slap to hard work coming from the University Management.
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by ped007(m): 2:36pm
Lalasticlala... Happy Sunday!!!
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by SirWere(m): 2:42pm
This is one of the things that irritate me most about Nigerians.
They celebrate frivolities and nonentities but when it comes to real brainy students who deserve to be rewarded, they suddenly become stingy.
I'm sure in that same school, they'll be giving some tall fair-skinned brainless model a car and some millions.
A country of extraordinary idiocy ruled by despots
55 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by feran15(m): 2:51pm
economy is hard. there is even no motivation for students to get first class
1 Like
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by paulpular(m): 3:58pm
Which one is paining you? is it the 10,000 naira or the 'Only' that came with it?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by xxxtedyxxx(m): 5:31pm
this one weak me
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Guru9ja(m): 6:21pm
This is not good
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 9:49pm
Shame... whilst miss cucumber got a car..
6 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by TINALETC3(f): 9:49pm
welcome 2 Naija where models get a brand new car and d best graduating student gets nting
8 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Noblesoul123: 9:49pm
So what's the incentive for education?
No automatic job?
No offer of free Masters Program?
No reasonable cash reward to motivate others?
I tire abeg.
Meanwhile, winners of beauty pageants and other useless shows are paid millions of Naira
10 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by techycontents: 9:49pm
Lol.But if it is BBNaija he will get 25m.
11 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Agriculturegric: 9:49pm
MONEY for wetin? For his tax clearance abi Convocation gown?
All these people sha
That's how they gave one guy in my college 2500 as best graduating student in the college.
MEANWHILE
WATCH VIDEO OF THE BEST GRADUATING NIGERIAN LADY BOOBBS
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by veacea: 9:49pm
Naija is such a funny country. Imagine if na Olosho now she fit get Manson and Range Rover
10 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Ermacc: 9:49pm
Well, i dont really blame them. There are no funds again, universities are not even able to retain their first class students. Those who are disgusted by this low amount, in your very little way, how much have you given to encourage students to aim for the best if its not of benefit to you, personally?
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by kennygee(f): 9:50pm
Meanwhile others cashed out big in the last PSG-Barca match.
Shame.
1 Like
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by dragonking3: 9:50pm
All thanks to the dullard.
Buhari hardship is punishing everyone. No single encouragement again.
1 Like
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by yomalex(m): 9:50pm
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by cosmatika(m): 9:50pm
Education is never appreciated in Nigeria. We applaud oloshos like Bisola & Daniella Okeke more
1 Like
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by otokx(m): 9:50pm
Was he not offered automatic employment?
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by idee91: 9:50pm
Some dey south Africa dey finger themselves to win 25million...... iranu
4 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by kstyle2(m): 9:51pm
Nonsense...yet the winner of BBbnaija gets 25m naira and a brand new SUV. Shows were our priorities lies. With things like this, can one truly say that the future of this country is bright? Who book epp?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Nofuckgiven: 9:51pm
techycontents:As in ehn.....little wonder why the society is morally bankrupt.
3 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by fabfunmi(f): 9:51pm
Too bad! !!
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by jeeqaa7(m): 9:51pm
Make e take am play 9jabet
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by iskky1: 9:51pm
God punish poverty. and Winner of Big brother go collect 25m
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Oshoko(m): 9:51pm
u c d condition of 9ja, 10k 4 dat matter. after d 10k nw, naso u go dey carry file up and down.
my broda abeg spend d money small small ooo
2 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Mobismart: 9:51pm
4years.....just 10,000
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by ask4double(m): 9:51pm
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by Flexherbal(m): 9:52pm
No enough motivation for students anymore.
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by smartkev(m): 9:52pm
And someone somewhere will be given 25m for nothing.....and you expect the youth to take education serious
Abeg when is big brother form for next year comming out
5 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by easy343: 9:52pm
otokx:it dosnt give the school right to insult him
2 Likes
|Re: N10,000 For UNICAL Best Graduating Student At 30th Convocation by ALAYORMII: 9:52pm
10k for being best graduating student after studying for nothing less than 4years
And dem lock some he/she goats for inside house for 3months and the winner go collect 25million
Who says education is the best policy again
3 Likes
