|Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by dre11(m): 5:18pm
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/teenager-loses-sight-over-teacher-s-cane/188865.html
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by awa(m): 5:20pm
Na waoh
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by eezeribe(m): 5:25pm
If I were the brother of that Teenager... I would definitely arrange jungle justice for that teacher.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Homeboiy: 5:31pm
The teacher is a gonner
too bad
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:39pm
Is the teacher still making use of his/her two eyes??
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by youngberry001(m): 5:40pm
what da fvckk
Abeg may den bring dat man come our barrack nah dis iz bad
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Agriculturegric: 10:11pm
All these Yeye teachers sef
I tire.
All these Yeye teachers sef
I tire.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Negotiate: 10:11pm
Gobe... this is what happenes when people take up unwilling jobs just because of unemployment. Teaching is more than an avenue to escape being unemployed. Teaching is a lot of jobs in one... now the girl dun blind...
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by divineshare(m): 10:11pm
Oh Lord have mercy, it is not a deliberate attempt but a domestic accident.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by oganass(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by MathsChic(f): 10:12pm
Here we go again!
Child abuse, a constant recurrence in Nigeria, is assuming incredible proportions. These are the ones we see; I wonder how many more we don't get to read about. In a country where many hold it as their inalienable right to pop a thousand kids, what future are they leaving for these children? Shouldn't the government begin placing restrictions on this craze to just have a child?
The world has advanced well enough for us to know that it isn't just enough to have a child. You have to have a support structure in place, solid enough to ensure the sustenance and happiness of this child. If a government can place regulations on owning a vehicle (an inanimate object), requiring users to apply for and obtain a licence, what's holding governments back from demanding that every father and mother have adequate structure in place before bringing a child (clearly an animate object) into this world.
And by governments, I mean the governments all around the world.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by kristen12(f): 10:13pm
What rubbish!!!!!
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Oshoko(m): 10:13pm
i trust my parents sha. d teacher dan enter e own b dat.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by kristian98(m): 10:13pm
sad story.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by 234GT(m): 10:15pm
An eye for an eye would do perfect justice to this.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
Na eye for an eye na hin sure pass for there oo
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by oganass(m): 10:15pm
some teachers are just too stupid. just because she came to skuul late, do u know her reasons, she might be hustling b4 going to skuul.. lets c wat will appen to d teacher
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Codes151(m): 10:17pm
Time to go court!!
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by DrayZee: 10:17pm
If the teacher was from a different tribe, he'd have been lynched by now.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Irishrena1(f): 10:18pm
People wet before say western education na Haram! They will slaughter this man alive and gradually
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by olubagwell: 10:18pm
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by remikunle: 10:19pm
God Guard Our Teachers
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by pinkyruledworld(m): 10:19pm
New generations becoming fragile...
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by neche2007: 10:20pm
ok
ok
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:21pm
Too bad!
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by ekems2017(f): 10:24pm
I don't subscribe go teachers beating a student. Punishments is far more better to avoid this. Now the Moslem organization is seeing it as a religious thing
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:27pm
I still remember the time our intro tech teacher [A MALLAM] flogged a boy with koboko on the head and that koboko uproot the guy hair
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by OGmoney19(m): 10:28pm
BeeBeeOoh:. U one unplug his own..
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by symbianDON(m): 10:31pm
flogging ought to be outlawed in schools. it is not only barbaric, it has a psychological effect on the children....meanwhile this teacher school be jailed for life with an option of having his own eye surgically extracted and transplanted to the girl.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by dragonking3: 10:32pm
Am sure that the girl must have spoken against the midget El rufai, so he sent the teacher to blind her eyes.
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by FriendNG: 10:45pm
DrayZee:
What is the tribe of the teacher, if possible his religion ? Moses Aura
|Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by CharleyCharley: 10:50pm
In cases like this, I support jungle justice
