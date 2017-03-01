₦airaland Forum

Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by dre11(m): 5:18pm
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna


A teenager, Raliya Suleiman has lost sight in her right eye after a teacher hit the eye with his cane.


Raliya, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student of Government Secondary School, Kachai is said to have been allegedly flogged by a teacher in the school, one Moses Aura because she came to school late on 23th February, 2017.

Daily Trust gathered that as a result of the beating she got from the teacher, the cane hit the students right eye and has resulted to permanent damage in the eye.

The Tafidan Kachai and Raliya's uncle, Sani Abubakar who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said, "Raliya was late for school that faithful day, 23rd February, 2017 and the teacher, Moses Aura asked her and many others to kneel down and wait for him.

“When he came back, he started beating her and the cane hit her right eye. She was rushed to the National Eye Center, Kaduna, unfortunately, they said the water in the eye had drained out and there was nothing they could do to salvage the eye,” Abubakar added.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Area Unit of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) who has taken over Raliya's case in a bid to seek for justice further drew the attention of the relevant authorities to what it described as an act of injustice and inhuman treatment against one of its members named Raliya Sulaiman of Government Secondary School Kachia (Junior) by one Moses Auta, a teacher in the said school.

The President of the association, Sabi'u Shitu added that similar act of injustice was perpetrated again one of its members, Late Rahmatu Abdullahi of Model Primary School, Kachia on 23rd July, 2013, by one Sunday Agite.

He noted that Rahmatu died as a result of the unbearable beaten she was made to bear and decried the inhuman treatment and persecutions of its members by the tyrannical and unscrupulous teachers under the guise of discipline.

He called on the authorities to check the inhuman treatment on Muslims and bring the culprits to book to serve as deterrent to others.

While calling on the state government to provide better and appropriate medical attention for the victim , he urged the MSSN 'A' Zonal Headquarter, Jama'atu Nasril Islam National Headquarters, Supreme Council for Shari 'a in Nigeria, Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Commissioner of Education, Commissioner of Women Affairs, Commissioner of Police and the Director State Security Service to look into the matter in order to get justice for the student.


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/teenager-loses-sight-over-teacher-s-cane/188865.html

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by awa(m): 5:20pm
Na waoh
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by eezeribe(m): 5:25pm
If I were the brother of that Teenager... I would definitely arrange jungle justice for that teacher.

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Homeboiy: 5:31pm
The teacher is a gonner
too bad

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:39pm
Is the teacher still making use of his/her two eyes??

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by youngberry001(m): 5:40pm
what da fvckk


Abeg may den bring dat man come our barrack nah dis iz bad

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Agriculturegric: 10:11pm
All these Yeye teachers sef


I tire.



Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Negotiate: 10:11pm
Gobe... this is what happenes when people take up unwilling jobs just because of unemployment. Teaching is more than an avenue to escape being unemployed. Teaching is a lot of jobs in one... now the girl dun blind...
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by divineshare(m): 10:11pm
Oh Lord have mercy, it is not a deliberate attempt but a domestic accident.
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by oganass(m): 10:12pm
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by MathsChic(f): 10:12pm
Here we go again!

Child abuse, a constant recurrence in Nigeria, is assuming incredible proportions. These are the ones we see; I wonder how many more we don't get to read about. In a country where many hold it as their inalienable right to pop a thousand kids, what future are they leaving for these children? Shouldn't the government begin placing restrictions on this craze to just have a child?

The world has advanced well enough for us to know that it isn't just enough to have a child. You have to have a support structure in place, solid enough to ensure the sustenance and happiness of this child. If a government can place regulations on owning a vehicle (an inanimate object), requiring users to apply for and obtain a licence, what's holding governments back from demanding that every father and mother have adequate structure in place before bringing a child (clearly an animate object) into this world.

And by governments, I mean the governments all around the world.
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by kristen12(f): 10:13pm
What rubbish!!!!!
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Oshoko(m): 10:13pm
i trust my parents sha. d teacher dan enter e own b dat.
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by kristian98(m): 10:13pm
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by 234GT(m): 10:15pm
An eye for an eye would do perfect justice to this.
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
Na eye for an eye na hin sure pass for there oo
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by oganass(m): 10:15pm
some teachers are just too stupid. just because she came to skuul late, do u know her reasons, she might be hustling b4 going to skuul.. lets c wat will appen to d teacher

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Codes151(m): 10:17pm
Time to go court!!
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by DrayZee: 10:17pm
If the teacher was from a different tribe, he'd have been lynched by now.
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Irishrena1(f): 10:18pm
People wet before say western education na Haram! They will slaughter this man alive and gradually
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by olubagwell: 10:18pm
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by remikunle: 10:19pm
God Guard Our Teachers
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by pinkyruledworld(m): 10:19pm
New generations becoming fragile...
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by neche2007: 10:20pm
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:21pm
Too bad!
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by ekems2017(f): 10:24pm
I don't subscribe go teachers beating a student. Punishments is far more better to avoid this. Now the Moslem organization is seeing it as a religious thing

Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:27pm
I still remember the time our intro tech teacher [A MALLAM] flogged a boy with koboko on the head and that koboko uproot the guy hair grin
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by OGmoney19(m): 10:28pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Is the teacher still making use of his/her two eyes??
. U one unplug his own..
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by symbianDON(m): 10:31pm
flogging ought to be outlawed in schools. it is not only barbaric, it has a psychological effect on the children....meanwhile this teacher school be jailed for life with an option of having his own eye surgically extracted and transplanted to the girl.
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by dragonking3: 10:32pm
Am sure that the girl must have spoken against the midget El rufai, so he sent the teacher to blind her eyes. cry
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by FriendNG: 10:45pm
DrayZee:
If the teacher was from a different tribe, he'd have been lynched by now.

What is the tribe of the teacher, if possible his religion ? Moses Aura
Re: Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) by CharleyCharley: 10:50pm
In cases like this, I support jungle justice

