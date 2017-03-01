Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Teenager Loses Sight Over Teacher's Cane (photo) (6555 Views)

Rector Of Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe Dies During Sex With Teenager / Sight Of Boy Taking Sisters To School In Lagos / OOU Loses A 300level Female Student- See Her Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna





A teenager, Raliya Suleiman has lost sight in her right eye after a teacher hit the eye with his cane.





Raliya, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student of Government Secondary School, Kachai is said to have been allegedly flogged by a teacher in the school, one Moses Aura because she came to school late on 23th February, 2017.



Daily Trust gathered that as a result of the beating she got from the teacher, the cane hit the students right eye and has resulted to permanent damage in the eye.



The Tafidan Kachai and Raliya's uncle, Sani Abubakar who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said, "Raliya was late for school that faithful day, 23rd February, 2017 and the teacher, Moses Aura asked her and many others to kneel down and wait for him.



“When he came back, he started beating her and the cane hit her right eye. She was rushed to the National Eye Center, Kaduna, unfortunately, they said the water in the eye had drained out and there was nothing they could do to salvage the eye,” Abubakar added.



Meanwhile, the Kaduna Area Unit of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) who has taken over Raliya's case in a bid to seek for justice further drew the attention of the relevant authorities to what it described as an act of injustice and inhuman treatment against one of its members named Raliya Sulaiman of Government Secondary School Kachia (Junior) by one Moses Auta, a teacher in the said school.



The President of the association, Sabi'u Shitu added that similar act of injustice was perpetrated again one of its members, Late Rahmatu Abdullahi of Model Primary School, Kachia on 23rd July, 2013, by one Sunday Agite.



He noted that Rahmatu died as a result of the unbearable beaten she was made to bear and decried the inhuman treatment and persecutions of its members by the tyrannical and unscrupulous teachers under the guise of discipline.



He called on the authorities to check the inhuman treatment on Muslims and bring the culprits to book to serve as deterrent to others.



While calling on the state government to provide better and appropriate medical attention for the victim , he urged the MSSN 'A' Zonal Headquarter, Jama'atu Nasril Islam National Headquarters, Supreme Council for Shari 'a in Nigeria, Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Commissioner of Education, Commissioner of Women Affairs, Commissioner of Police and the Director State Security Service to look into the matter in order to get justice for the student.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/teenager-loses-sight-over-teacher-s-cane/188865.html



lalasticlala

Na waoh

If I were the brother of that Teenager... I would definitely arrange jungle justice for that teacher. 1 Like

The teacher is a gonner

too bad 1 Like

Is the teacher still making use of his/her two eyes?? 1 Like

what da fvckk





Abeg may den bring dat man come our barrack nah dis iz bad 2 Likes

All these Yeye teachers sef





I tire.







Someone said this is the world biggest boooobs. You agree!??





Video >>>http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/cossy-orjiakor-goes-nude-dancing-as-she.html 3 Likes



check out this video where a teacher stripped his student and forcefully raped her... looks like schools are no longer safe.

http://naijavocal.com/teacher-strips-students-uniform-tries-rape/ Gobe... this is what happenes when people take up unwilling jobs just because of unemployment. Teaching is more than an avenue to escape being unemployed. Teaching is a lot of jobs in one... now the girl dun blind...check out this video where a teacher stripped his student and forcefully raped her... looks like schools are no longer safe.

Oh Lord have mercy, it is not a deliberate attempt but a domestic accident.

.

Here we go again!



Child abuse, a constant recurrence in Nigeria, is assuming incredible proportions. These are the ones we see; I wonder how many more we don't get to read about. In a country where many hold it as their inalienable right to pop a thousand kids, what future are they leaving for these children? Shouldn't the government begin placing restrictions on this craze to just have a child?



The world has advanced well enough for us to know that it isn't just enough to have a child. You have to have a support structure in place, solid enough to ensure the sustenance and happiness of this child. If a government can place regulations on owning a vehicle (an inanimate object), requiring users to apply for and obtain a licence, what's holding governments back from demanding that every father and mother have adequate structure in place before bringing a child (clearly an animate object) into this world.



And by governments, I mean the governments all around the world.

What rubbish!!!!!

i trust my parents sha. d teacher dan enter e own b dat.

sad story. meanwhile, order scripts for video responsive sites like paypal and godaddy for a very cheap price andd get one free.

An eye for an eye would do perfect justice to this.

Na eye for an eye na hin sure pass for there oo

some teachers are just too stupid. just because she came to skuul late, do u know her reasons, she might be hustling b4 going to skuul.. lets c wat will appen to d teacher 2 Likes

Time to go court!!

If the teacher was from a different tribe, he'd have been lynched by now.

People wet before say western education na Haram! They will slaughter this man alive and gradually



http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/boys-don-suffer-pass-see-epic-throwback.html?m=1



Buhari’s Return: Major Cabinet Shake-up Described as ‘Earth-shattering’ Likely This Week…See Details

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/buharis-return-major-cabinet-shake-up.html?m=1

Revealed: Audu Maikori in the Same Cell with Killer Herdsmen, to Appear in Court on Monday…See Details

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/revealed-audu-maikori-in-same-cell-with.html?m=1

HIV+ Man Healed by a Bracelet Obtained from the Church of Popular Abuja-based Pastor, Joshua Iginla (Photos)

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/hiv-man-healed-by-bracelet-obtained.html?m=1

Photos of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover at Abuja- Kaduna Highway

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/photos-of-air-force-helicopters.html?m=1

American Boxer, Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement for Big Money Fight

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/american-boxer-mayweather-comes-out-of.html?m=1

PDP Can Still Rule for 60 Years – Ibrahim Babangida

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/pdp-can-still-rule-for-60-years-ibrahim.html?m=1

DRAKE ANNOUNCES “MORE LIFE” RELEASE DATE

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/drake-announces-more-life-release-date.html?m=1

"Boys Don Suffer Pass": See Epic Throwback Picture Of Lil Kesh Before Fame

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/boys-don-suffer-pass-see-epic-throwback.html?m=1

HABA! See List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallout With

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/haba-see-list-of-people--has.html?m=1

Man Congratulates His Daughter For Remaining A Virgin On Facebook (Photos)

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/man-congratulates-his-daughter-for.html?m=1

6 Things That Can Destroy A Man’s s*x Drive

http://www.mideloaded.com/2017/03/6-things-that-can-destroy-mans-sx-drive.html?m=1 "Boys Don Suffer Pass": See Epic Throwback Picture Of Lil Kesh Before FameBuhari’s Return: Major Cabinet Shake-up Described as ‘Earth-shattering’ Likely This Week…See DetailsRevealed: Audu Maikori in the Same Cell with Killer Herdsmen, to Appear in Court on Monday…See DetailsHIV+ Man Healed by a Bracelet Obtained from the Church of Popular Abuja-based Pastor, Joshua Iginla (Photos)Photos of Air Force Helicopters Providing Cover at Abuja- Kaduna HighwayAmerican Boxer, Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement for Big Money FightPDP Can Still Rule for 60 Years – Ibrahim BabangidaDRAKE ANNOUNCES “MORE LIFE” RELEASE DATE"Boys Don Suffer Pass": See Epic Throwback Picture Of Lil Kesh Before FameHABA! See List Of People Tonto Dikeh Has Had Fights And Fallout WithMan Congratulates His Daughter For Remaining A Virgin On Facebook (Photos)6 Things That Can Destroy A Man’s s*x Drive

God Guard Our Teachers

New generations becoming fragile...





but try earn money online

click this

http://dutyscreen.com/?ref=44375 okbut try earn money onlineclick this

Too bad!

I don't subscribe go teachers beating a student. Punishments is far more better to avoid this. Now the Moslem organization is seeing it as a religious thing 1 Like

I still remember the time our intro tech teacher [A MALLAM] flogged a boy with koboko on the head and that koboko uproot the guy hair

BeeBeeOoh:

Is the teacher still making use of his/her two eyes?? . U one unplug his own.. . U one unplug his own..

flogging ought to be outlawed in schools. it is not only barbaric, it has a psychological effect on the children....meanwhile this teacher school be jailed for life with an option of having his own eye surgically extracted and transplanted to the girl.

Am sure that the girl must have spoken against the midget El rufai, so he sent the teacher to blind her eyes.

DrayZee:

If the teacher was from a different tribe, he'd have been lynched by now.

What is the tribe of the teacher, if possible his religion ? Moses Aura What is the tribe of the teacher, if possible his religion ?