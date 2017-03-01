₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Notorious Cult Leader Shot Dead By Security Men In Bori,Rivers State(photos) by broseme: 6:19pm
As shared by Bonaloo.....
'Khanavoice!
The Government of Khana LGA, under the leadership of Hon. Baridah Nsaanee, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Khana is free from all forms of criminality and killings which have recently crippled socioeconomic activities in Bori and some communities in Khana.
It is good to know that the security men on guide yesterday gunned down a notorious leader of one of the cult groups, Anderson Kpugitah, who had been reponsible for many killings in Bori. The said Anderson masterminded the killing of Nornu Nwibere, who was killed yesterday night in Bori. While other accomplices in the killing of Mr. Nwibere escaped with bullet wounds, the gallant police men on duty ensured that the said Anderson does not live to wreak further havoc. They traced him to where he was finally arrested and taken to the station for interrogation. The said Anderson died this morning while stil under investigation.
Meanwhile, the security-minded CTC Chairman of Khana has assured the good people of Khana and its visitors of their safety and security. He has called on all stakesholders to work in unity for the purpose of proposing unity in Khana and Ogoni in general'
I wonder how the bullets always rip off their clothes leaving them Unclad.
Lived by the gun, dispatched by the gun!
See fake pic...
die like chicken
SO SAD
Crime does not pay!
For!? What did he do?? Don't get it wrong! I just don't trust security or people in uniform! That dude fit don d run things with them and sth leads to sth they decide to close his chapter... hmmm just saying
Na that thing wey lie down for ground be cult leader? Cult don useless finish.
This story no straight at all. I think he was captured and tortured to death. Probably shot at his leg.
He might have been a criminal for sure but if nija police catch u, u will confess what u have done, what u are doing, what u will do, what you have not done, what u are not doing and what you can never do.
He might have actually told them he was a notorious criminal
See his limbs self
the capone is down
the kpowai is down
Wasted life
rIP, those south boys eh, them be like....
hm. God save our country.
broseme:
This guy never die. See as him Abs they contract. It's just a make belief for him to go underground
Minus one
He's dead but His Manhood lives on
Aderola don't lemme see you here Oooo!
Shun cultism it doesn't pay
Al my frnds that called Jew man then now na boss dem dey hail me
Some people full of life will just waste it like that
suchmuch:Finally u hit fp...just reminding you sha
nice pant
Codes151:
I Dan know say this type of comment go surface here. Mr detective travel go the side and go investigate the story come. Ode
