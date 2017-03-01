Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Notorious Cult Leader Shot Dead By Security Men In Bori,Rivers State(photos) (9900 Views)

'Khanavoice!



The Government of Khana LGA, under the leadership of Hon. Baridah Nsaanee, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Khana is free from all forms of criminality and killings which have recently crippled socioeconomic activities in Bori and some communities in Khana.



It is good to know that the security men on guide yesterday gunned down a notorious leader of one of the cult groups, Anderson Kpugitah, who had been reponsible for many killings in Bori. The said Anderson masterminded the killing of Nornu Nwibere, who was killed yesterday night in Bori. While other accomplices in the killing of Mr. Nwibere escaped with bullet wounds, the gallant police men on duty ensured that the said Anderson does not live to wreak further havoc. They traced him to where he was finally arrested and taken to the station for interrogation. The said Anderson died this morning while stil under investigation.



Meanwhile, the security-minded CTC Chairman of Khana has assured the good people of Khana and its visitors of their safety and security. He has called on all stakesholders to work in unity for the purpose of proposing unity in Khana and Ogoni in general'



I wonder how the bullets always rip off their clothes leaving them Unclad. 20 Likes

Lived by the gun, dispatched by the gun! 2 Likes

See fake pic... 1 Like

die like chicken

SO SAD

Crime does not pay! 1 Like

For!? What did he do?? Don't get it wrong! I just don't trust security or people in uniform! That dude fit don d run things with them and sth leads to sth they decide to close his chapter... hmmm just saying

Na that thing wey lie down for ground be cult leader? Cult don useless finish. 4 Likes

This story no straight at all. I think he was captured and tortured to death. Probably shot at his leg.

He might have been a criminal for sure but if nija police catch u, u will confess what u have done, what u are doing, what u will do, what you have not done, what u are not doing and what you can never do.

He might have actually told them he was a notorious criminal 1 Like 1 Share

the kpowai is down





Wasted life

This guy never die. See as him Abs they contract. It's just a make belief for him to go underground This guy never die. See as him Abs they contract. It's just a make belief for him to go underground

Aderola don't lemme see you here Oooo! He's dead but His Manhood lives onAderola don't lemme see you here Oooo!

Shun cultism it doesn't pay



Some people full of life will just waste it like that

suchmuch:

FTC

Remind me if this hit the front page Finally u hit fp...just reminding you sha Finally u hit fp...just reminding you sha

nice pant