Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by royalsgist: 6:39pm
Luck ran out of two young boys who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun state just to steal from Taos farm, security operatives on guard apprehended the two thieves on the 28th January 2018 night .

The thieves where caught with a gun which is shown on the video below and has been handed over to the police for proper interrogation.

Taos farmland which is located at Awowo Village in Ogun state with close to 100, 000 birds, a variety of farm fresh vegetables and close to 60 (Sixty) staff members with over 40 acres farmland is heavily surrounded by security operatives.


Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgSXNqdwP2U

source:https://royalsgist.com/2018/02/02/two-thieves-nabbed-robbing-taos-farm-ogun-video-photos/

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by 9jaPromo: 6:42pm
Ogun is junior brother to heardsmen 
So am not suprise ‎ angry

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by PenisCaP: 6:50pm
ogun again.,,. yoruba leaders should do something about the rate of crime ranging up amouth their youths.
else i fear for the future of oduduwa nation.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by kallmemrB: 7:39pm
Wow See our future Criminals not leaders

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Feranmicharless: 8:00pm
Shii hole country sad

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Appetizer(m): 8:00pm
 

This is how it starts. How effective is Juvenile prisons in Nigeria?
These are corrective measure that need to be revived.
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by arizonababa: 8:01pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Oyindidi(f): 8:01pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:01pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Bossontop(m): 8:01pm
No names??....y iz dere no names

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by okway: 8:02pm
9jaPromo:
Ogun is junior brother to heardsmen 
So am not suprise ‎ angry

Aba is a senior brother to Ogun in drug dealing. I'm not surprised they weren't caught with drugs.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Jflex07(m): 8:02pm
They are Afonjas ...They will soon upgrade to Skull mining..

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by madridguy(m): 8:02pm
Thank God they were caught, if they succeeded the farm owner will shout Fulani.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by omonlaa: 8:02pm
royalsgist:
who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun


Nawa o, when some secondary school students cannot even cross the road on their own, these ones are crossing states.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by NCANTaskForce(m): 8:04pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:04pm
They traveled from Benue to Ogun.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:04pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:05pm
NCANTaskForce:
Afonjas

They came from Benue. Read well.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by free2ryhme: 8:05pm
royalsgist:
Luck ran out of two young boys who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun state just to steal from Taos farm, security operatives on guard apprehended the two thieves on the 28th January 2018 night .

The thieves where caught with a gun which is shown on the video below and has been handed over to the police for proper interrogation.

Taos farmland which is located at Awowo Village in Ogun state with close to 100, 000 birds, a variety of farm fresh vegetables and close to 60 (Sixty) staff members with over 40 acres farmland is heavily surrounded by security operatives.


Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgSXNqdwP2U

source:https://royalsgist.com/2018/02/02/two-thieves-nabbed-robbing-taos-farm-ogun-video-photos/

these boys says they are from benue state but their conversation does not sound benue

they are lying and must be from surrounding villages

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 8:06pm
How these small boys take get gun!
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by b3llo(m): 8:07pm
This very bad of them. Now they will want to plead for mercy.
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Iseoluwani: 8:08pm
Chair, how there daddy go dey look them

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by gmoney12: 8:08pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 8:08pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by muthmayinnah: 8:08pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by edupedia: 8:09pm
9jaPromo:
Ogun is junior brother to heardsmen 
So am not suprise ‎ angry

....go and complete primary school before coming back to NL.....Olodo..
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Pavore9: 8:10pm
Appetizer:
 

This is how it starts. How effective is Juvenile prisons in Nigeria?
These are corrective measure that need to be revived.

I doubt what is on ground in terms of juvenile correctional facilities. Where available, they need certified counseling psychologists that specialized in Child and Adolescent counselling.

Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Danny287(m): 8:10pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Einl(m): 8:11pm
Where are their parents??
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Ruresa: 8:12pm
Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by BruncleZuma: 8:13pm
You know that thing is a scam and the metal in that picture is steel with goldplating right?

