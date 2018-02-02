₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by royalsgist: 6:39pm
Luck ran out of two young boys who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun state just to steal from Taos farm, security operatives on guard apprehended the two thieves on the 28th January 2018 night .
The thieves where caught with a gun which is shown on the video below and has been handed over to the police for proper interrogation.
Taos farmland which is located at Awowo Village in Ogun state with close to 100, 000 birds, a variety of farm fresh vegetables and close to 60 (Sixty) staff members with over 40 acres farmland is heavily surrounded by security operatives.
Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgSXNqdwP2U
source:https://royalsgist.com/2018/02/02/two-thieves-nabbed-robbing-taos-farm-ogun-video-photos/
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by 9jaPromo: 6:42pm
Ogun is junior brother to heardsmen
So am not suprise
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by PenisCaP: 6:50pm
ogun again.,,. yoruba leaders should do something about the rate of crime ranging up amouth their youths.
else i fear for the future of oduduwa nation.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by kallmemrB: 7:39pm
Wow See our future Criminals not leaders
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Feranmicharless: 8:00pm
Shii hole country
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Appetizer(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by arizonababa: 8:01pm
Nonsense
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Oyindidi(f): 8:01pm
Kenya of Nigeria
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:01pm
Ogun
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Bossontop(m): 8:01pm
No names??....y iz dere no names
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by benny4wax(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by okway: 8:02pm
9jaPromo:
Aba is a senior brother to Ogun in drug dealing. I'm not surprised they weren't caught with drugs.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Jflex07(m): 8:02pm
They are Afonjas ...They will soon upgrade to Skull mining..
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by madridguy(m): 8:02pm
Thank God they were caught, if they succeeded the farm owner will shout Fulani.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by omonlaa: 8:02pm
royalsgist:
Nawa o, when some secondary school students cannot even cross the road on their own, these ones are crossing states.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by NCANTaskForce(m): 8:04pm
Afonjas
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:04pm
They traveled from Benue to Ogun.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:04pm
Too bad
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:05pm
NCANTaskForce:
They came from Benue. Read well.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by free2ryhme: 8:05pm
royalsgist:
these boys says they are from benue state but their conversation does not sound benue
they are lying and must be from surrounding villages
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 8:06pm
How these small boys take get gun!
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by b3llo(m): 8:07pm
This very bad of them. Now they will want to plead for mercy.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Iseoluwani: 8:08pm
Chair, how there daddy go dey look them
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by gmoney12: 8:08pm
nawao...dis small boys
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 8:08pm
;
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by muthmayinnah: 8:08pm
nigeria and palava
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by edupedia: 8:09pm
9jaPromo:
....go and complete primary school before coming back to NL.....Olodo..
.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Pavore9: 8:10pm
Appetizer:
I doubt what is on ground in terms of juvenile correctional facilities. Where available, they need certified counseling psychologists that specialized in Child and Adolescent counselling.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Danny287(m): 8:10pm
Ogun oh oh oh not again.
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Einl(m): 8:11pm
Where are their parents??
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by Ruresa: 8:12pm
Hmm
|Re: Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) by BruncleZuma: 8:13pm
benny4wax:
You know that thing is a scam and the metal in that picture is steel with goldplating right?
