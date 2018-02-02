Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Secondary Students Robbing Taos Farm In Ogun Caught With Gun (Video, Pics) (24568 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The thieves where caught with a gun which is shown on the video below and has been handed over to the police for proper interrogation.



Taos farmland which is located at Awowo Village in Ogun state with close to 100, 000 birds, a variety of farm fresh vegetables and close to 60 (Sixty) staff members with over 40 acres farmland is heavily surrounded by security operatives.





Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgSXNqdwP2U



source: Luck ran out of two young boys who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun state just to steal from Taos farm, security operatives on guard apprehended the two thieves on the 28th January 2018 night .The thieves where caught with a gun which is shown on the video below and has been handed over to the police for proper interrogation.Taos farmland which is located at Awowo Village in Ogun state with close to 100, 000 birds, a variety of farm fresh vegetables and close to 60 (Sixty) staff members with over 40 acres farmland is heavily surrounded by security operatives.Video:source: https://royalsgist.com/2018/02/02/two-thieves-nabbed-robbing-taos-farm-ogun-video-photos/ 1 Share



So am not suprise ‎ Ogun is junior brother to heardsmenSo am not suprise ‎ 7 Likes 4 Shares

ogun again.,,. yoruba leaders should do something about the rate of crime ranging up amouth their youths.

else i fear for the future of oduduwa nation. 8 Likes 1 Share

Wow See our future Criminals not leaders 4 Likes 3 Shares

Shii hole country 1 Like 5 Shares





This is how it starts. How effective is Juvenile prisons in Nigeria?

These are corrective measure that need to be revived. This is how it starts. How effective is Juvenile prisons in Nigeria?These are corrective measure that need to be revived.

Nonsense

Kenya of Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

Ogun



No names??....y iz dere no names No names??....y iz dere no names 11 Likes 2 Shares

What will it cost you to be a part of this great opportunity. What do you stand to gain from grabbing this great opportunity. How would you know if you don't ask?



Swiss golden pays my bills.

0-8-1-4-6-5-0-7-9-6-6

9jaPromo:

Ogun is junior brother to heardsmen

So am not suprise ‎

Aba is a senior brother to Ogun in drug dealing. I'm not surprised they weren't caught with drugs. Aba is a senior brother to Ogun in drug dealing. I'm not surprised they weren't caught with drugs. 14 Likes

They are Afonjas ...They will soon upgrade to Skull mining.. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God they were caught, if they succeeded the farm owner will shout Fulani. 10 Likes

royalsgist:

who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun



Nawa o, when some secondary school students cannot even cross the road on their own, these ones are crossing states. Nawa o, when some secondary school students cannot even cross the road on their own, these ones are crossing states. 9 Likes

Afonjas 4 Likes 2 Shares

They traveled from Benue to Ogun. 1 Like 1 Share

Too bad

NCANTaskForce:

Afonjas

They came from Benue. Read well. They came from Benue. Read well. 3 Likes

royalsgist:

Luck ran out of two young boys who travelled all the way from Benue state to Ogun state just to steal from Taos farm, security operatives on guard apprehended the two thieves on the 28th January 2018 night .



The thieves where caught with a gun which is shown on the video below and has been handed over to the police for proper interrogation.



Taos farmland which is located at Awowo Village in Ogun state with close to 100, 000 birds, a variety of farm fresh vegetables and close to 60 (Sixty) staff members with over 40 acres farmland is heavily surrounded by security operatives.





Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgSXNqdwP2U



source:https://royalsgist.com/2018/02/02/two-thieves-nabbed-robbing-taos-farm-ogun-video-photos/



these boys says they are from benue state but their conversation does not sound benue



they are lying and must be from surrounding villages these boys says they are from benue state but their conversation does not sound benuethey are lying and must be from surrounding villages 4 Likes

How these small boys take get gun!

This very bad of them. Now they will want to plead for mercy.

Chair, how there daddy go dey look them 1 Like

nawao...dis small boys

;

nigeria and palava

9jaPromo:

Ogun is junior brother to heardsmen

So am not suprise ‎

....go and complete primary school before coming back to NL.....Olodo..

. ....go and complete primary school before coming back to NL.....Olodo.. 2 Likes

Appetizer:





This is how it starts. How effective is Juvenile prisons in Nigeria?

These are corrective measure that need to be revived. This is how it starts. How effective is Juvenile prisons in Nigeria?These are corrective measure that need to be revived.

I doubt what is on ground in terms of juvenile correctional facilities. Where available, they need certified counseling psychologists that specialized in Child and Adolescent counselling. I doubt what is on ground in terms of juvenile correctional facilities. Where available, they need certified counseling psychologists that specialized in Child and Adolescent counselling. 1 Like

Ogun oh oh oh not again.

Where are their parents??

Hmm