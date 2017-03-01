₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,562 members, 3,415,390 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income (11189 Views)
Eniola Badmus' Look To OLIC3 Concert / Lai Mohammed,Olu Jacobs,Joke Silva,Eniola Badmus,Aneke Storm PH 4 AMAA2016#(pics / AMAA Red Carpet: Eniola Badmus Scores 1/10 (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by JamieNaija(m): 9:02am
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Snapchat page to slam flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi, after he supposedly threw shade at her. Not only did she reveal that he begged her for a follow back on Instagram.
She also questioned his unknown source of income after he took to his Snapchat page to show off his bills after partying at Quilox over the weekend.
See his bill
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/eniola-badmus-comes-for-hushpuppi.html
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Lastking147(m): 9:04am
Oya oya where's the pics
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by ikbnice(m): 9:04am
Their life their business
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by ayourbamie: 9:04am
After the cut?
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by rheether(f): 9:13am
Were is this Quilox located?
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Benjom(m): 9:17am
rheether:
873, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Call me when you're going o
#ToSeeHushpuppi&BingoThem
.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Mikylopez(f): 9:55am
wariz her business
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by wendygo: 10:58am
Hush puppy na daddy ooo
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by sbergy: 10:58am
hushpuppi wen police dey carry bad for
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by idbami2(m): 10:58am
Ah.. This Eniola Badmus sef big o.. Like hippopo..
God frgive me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by chimah3(m): 10:59am
LOL!
But really whats the source of these monies!!!
Was in a club one day and these young boys on the next table kept ordering bowls and bowls of expensive champagne...Can bet none was up to 30years.
Guess what?
They were washing their hands with it....over 50 bottles!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And none of that bottles cost less than 75000...do the math!
I think EFCC should have a team that check out clubs cus these niggas are either yahoo boys or kidnappers who have been paid easy money for nothing!
I'm not hating...just stating the obvious, because no one who works genuinely for their money will blow it that way!
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by wendygo: 10:59am
its a crime to be young and getting it in Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by uncleabbey(m): 10:59am
Awon omo ton te button
Even Dangote can't spend 11.5m on drinks in one night and yahoo boys like hushpuppi won't help you financially but they can buy you drinks worth thousands of naira
6 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Factfinder1(f): 10:59am
95% of the wealth and fake life people flaunt on Instagram and social media are monies gotten from the proceeds of.
Scam
Blood money
Prostitution money
Ass licking fame/money
Drugs
Etc
Young people should be patient and dont allow what you see online to push you into making money through any means
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:59am
Silly man with no brain but lots of money.
He think he can buy any girl with his senseless display
Them don spoil our girls finish. I am glad that there are still some with integrity.
Up ENIOLA BADMUS
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by soberdrunk(m): 11:00am
There is a big difference between 'coming "from" money' and 'coming "into" money', if you come from money you will be used to money so you will handle yourself well with class but kids like Hushpuppi who came into money find it very hard to behave because they are not used to it, always trying to show off and prove a point.......... Nobody ever made forbes list by 'throwing away money'
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by SuperBlack: 11:00am
Too Childish for the boy to share the pix of his bills,
don't blame though, may he just won 9jabet newly,
Meanwhile nobody have been able to Question E-Money the Source of His Income, because i wouldn't mind knowing,
Drug dealers everywhere!!.
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by sauceEEP(m): 11:00am
Just one night of fun over 4m gone...
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Day11(m): 11:00am
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Flexherbal(m): 11:01am
Some people dey spend money ooo
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by BornStunner1: 11:01am
This Eniola be like balloon
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by CaroLyner(f): 11:01am
If it was legal he would never spend it this lavishly.
7 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Omagago(m): 11:01am
Price of plate if Rice in Burj-al-khalifa in Dubai, and this money missed road is forming with.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Saintbonnie(m): 11:01am
Nigeria won't move forward if we keep celebrating the ostentatious spending of people without a defined source of livelihood.
6 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Adeoba10(m): 11:01am
rheether:
Benjom:Them get bouncer o... You wan go rob them ba?
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by onosprince(m): 11:01am
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by praisekeyzz(m): 11:02am
Remember tomorrow oo..
Spend wisely
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Philip25(m): 11:02am
Make him answer her nah
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by Andrewkinggg: 11:03am
She's mad!
She's a hypocrite. I'm saying it for the world to hear. These Nigerian actress have sex with these yahoo boys for money(them be part-time runs girls) I won't mention names. In short some of their movies are been funded by these men. *HushPuppi* is rich and young! Why question is source of income? Maybe I shouldn't question the source of your obesity or fatness?
6 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by olatwo(m): 11:03am
Ehn!
|Re: Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income by onyekachee(f): 11:03am
Saintbonnie:Thank you for this
2 Likes
Funke 'celine Dion' Plots Comeback / Davido's Ex, Nish Kards Releases New Sexxxxy Pictures / Tonto Dikeh And Solid Star Are Now Dating!-photos
Viewing this topic: Cmeo(m), gbadexy(m), Gadex200, iceberryose(m), darelar(m), Harkindeylee(m), stan83, Avatar(m), potterpeters(m), cashkid18(m), pasol4real(m), Ochasky23(m), simrot, SONKOko(m), moneyspeaking, chingynt(m), missomo(f), pwetyp, fushizu1, emilyone(f), chukasongun23(m), akintho(m), sademola, nansasin(m), wolewolsz(m), RichFoundation(m), BossOluwendy(m), mayorrex(m), Abbey1987, mexzony, lilmax(m), supermuyi, highrise07(m), JackBizzle, alpacino2014(m), HEIR, eRex(m), dynamo77(m), Lanresnett(m), BCISLTD, YoungSoldier146, razque, dyko160, LaEvilIMiss(f), shawdon(m), kby, Miraxzeebility(m), prettyesther20, Gazzy88(m), Excell360, ujulaurel, Blurryface(m), Fimbiology(m), readone1(m), weebee(f), Goodjay(m), skippo47, kachai(f), taiwoti(m), CasualSammie(m), Adiwana, Nuel25846(m), CondomSir, udmeme, Victorwise(m), cell7, bplenty(m), moscyt(m), prettyJoy22(f), Dumikiaz1(f), EricBloodAxe, oluwafestus(m), bleeper, Chuksteric(m), normaljenny(m), deb303(f), holysainbj(m), 1stGenius(m), jide219(m), shinasheff(m), taleetah(f), Engr06, madey1302, kollistic(m), tony1918(m), Toofan007, Justnice11, phyphor, teejaymos(m), Coolestjoy(f), fj66947, jerrythafinisher(m), donhils, curvydiva(f), gab234, jukemo, Ucokezie(m), myking95(m), sugarydick, realtalk19(f), skilfulsagei, hadjipapiey(m), lawrence83, 00Ademi(m), seyigiggle, Doneze, Benjom(m), Osama10(m), lordpsyko, omoere, skitkid2(m), ibnsodup, tkpoint2(m), sipsip(m), agbekeOreke86(f), GoggleB(m), jaaif, feron17(m), egariyi(f), Sammyramires(m), Johnzzy(m), sylva1, Sidoka, grantefe(m), Adelawysb and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28