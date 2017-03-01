Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income (11189 Views)

She also questioned his unknown source of income after he took to his Snapchat page to show off his bills after partying at Quilox over the weekend.



See his bill







Their life their business 3 Likes

Were is this Quilox located?

873, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Hush puppy na daddy ooo

hushpuppi wen police dey carry bad for 3 Likes





God frgive me Ah.. This Eniola Badmus sef big o.. Like hippopo..God frgive me 1 Like 1 Share









But really whats the source of these monies!!!







Was in a club one day and these young boys on the next table kept ordering bowls and bowls of expensive champagne...Can bet none was up to 30years.





Guess what?





They were washing their hands with it....over 50 bottles!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





And none of that bottles cost less than 75000...do the math!





I think EFCC should have a team that check out clubs cus these niggas are either yahoo boys or kidnappers who have been paid easy money for nothing!





its a crime to be young and getting it in Nigeria 3 Likes

Even Dangote can't spend 11.5m on drinks in one night and yahoo boys like hushpuppi won't help you financially but they can buy you drinks worth thousands of naira 6 Likes

95% of the wealth and fake life people flaunt on Instagram and social media are monies gotten from the proceeds of.

Scam

Blood money

Prostitution money

Ass licking fame/money

Drugs

Etc





Young people should be patient and dont allow what you see online to push you into making money through any means 14 Likes 1 Share

Silly man with no brain but lots of money.

He think he can buy any girl with his senseless display

Them don spoil our girls finish. I am glad that there are still some with integrity.



Up ENIOLA BADMUS 11 Likes 2 Shares

There is a big difference between 'coming "from" money' and 'coming "into" money', if you come from money you will be used to money so you will handle yourself well with class but kids like Hushpuppi who came into money find it very hard to behave because they are not used to it, always trying to show off and prove a point.......... Nobody ever made forbes list by 'throwing away money' 13 Likes 1 Share

Too Childish for the boy to share the pix of his bills,



don't blame though, may he just won 9jabet newly,



Meanwhile nobody have been able to Question E-Money the Source of His Income, because i wouldn't mind knowing,



Drug dealers everywhere!!. 3 Likes

Just one night of fun over 4m gone...

Some people dey spend money ooo 1 Like

This Eniola be like balloon

If it was legal he would never spend it this lavishly. 7 Likes

Price of plate if Rice in Burj-al-khalifa in Dubai, and this money missed road is forming with.

Nigeria won't move forward if we keep celebrating the ostentatious spending of people without a defined source of livelihood. 6 Likes

Remember tomorrow oo..

Spend wisely

Make him answer her nah

She's mad!

She's a hypocrite. I'm saying it for the world to hear. These Nigerian actress have sex with these yahoo boys for money(them be part-time runs girls) I won't mention names. In short some of their movies are been funded by these men. *HushPuppi* is rich and young! Why question is source of income? Maybe I shouldn't question the source of your obesity or fatness? 6 Likes

Ehn!