|Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Naijahelm: 9:09am
Nigerians have reacted to Former Big Brother Africa, Tayo Faniran's Performance at the Sunday Live Show.
Tayo Faniran performed his New Singles, 'No Calling' and Dakun at the Big Brother Naija live show.
Below are reactions from viewers on social media.
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by dadavivo: 9:12am
Nigerians always reacting to everything they can't do
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Young03: 9:13am
Hmmm na wah o
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by mediocre(m): 9:35am
UTI na ídíot Lmao
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Mikylopez(f): 9:51am
LMAO he really disrespected everyone watching.... hey god?!
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Aderola15(f): 10:06am
Mikylopez:
Loooool. I was disappointed
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by amiibaby(f): 11:25am
There life there business
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by jimmyero: 11:25am
I swear this guy is terrible
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by ednut1(m): 11:25am
God punish Gotv since ydae dem seize some stations including bb channel
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by chimah3(m): 11:25am
Just use him hand end him career
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Multimega: 11:25am
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by rattlesnake(m): 11:26am
infact i asked my babe who da f...k was dat!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Dadiyooo: 11:26am
I'm yet to understand the meaning of that his song
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by hdami: 11:27am
VIC O good pass this guy and that's terrible
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by BarakOkenny(m): 11:27am
Even Uti
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Bodemos95(m): 11:27am
Nigerians gat zero chill
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Benjom(m): 11:27am
What's happening here?
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Enigo: 11:28am
Nigerian's must have something to say
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Chuksteric(m): 11:28am
He should have sang that payporte song
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by raphton(m): 11:28am
What do you expect when Vic O is his mentor
#SMH
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by GreenMavro: 11:28am
Make Tayo just go open Barbing saloon sharply...na dere him talent dy
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by ginajet(f): 11:28am
Tayo and King Kong
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by sbergy: 11:28am
vic O after hearing Tayo
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Blurryface(m): 11:29am
Nigerians always reacting like sodium and chlorine. Are we now chemicals?
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by oluwasegun007(m): 11:29am
didn't watch it though, but how the guy take f*up.....is it the lyrics or the voice.
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by Daflex12: 11:29am
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by otijah2: 11:29am
Tayo is a terrible song writer and performer
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by lovelyjay: 11:29am
Lol
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by praisekeyzz(m): 11:30am
Am sure most of the people shouting tayo did this tayo did that, didn't even watch the video.
They are just copying othe people's comments..
They shaaa must comment sha!
|Re: Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics by buchilino(m): 11:31am
mediocre:LOL NO SMALL, IM FINISH D POOR BOY
