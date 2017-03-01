Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bbnaija: Nigerians React To Tayo Faniran's Performance At Sunday Live Show. Pics (4935 Views)

Tayo Faniran performed his New Singles, 'No Calling' and Dakun at the Big Brother Naija live show.



Below are reactions from viewers on social media.



Nigerians always reacting to everything they can't do 1 Like

Hmmm na wah o

Lmao UTI na ídíotLmao 2 Likes

LMAO he really disrespected everyone watching.... hey god?!

Mikylopez:

LMAO he really disrespected everyone watching.... hey god?!

Loooool. I was disappointed Loooool. I was disappointed

There life there business

I swear this guy is terrible 1 Like

God punish Gotv since ydae dem seize some stations including bb channel 2 Likes

Just use him hand end him career

infact i asked my babe who da f...k was dat!!!!!!!!!!!

I'm yet to understand the meaning of that his song

VIC O good pass this guy and that's terrible

Even Uti

Nigerians gat zero chill Nigerians gat zero chill 1 Like

What's happening here?

Nigerian's must have something to say

He should have sang that payporte song 1 Like

What do you expect when Vic O is his mentor













#SMH





Make Tayo just go open Barbing saloon sharply...na dere him talent dy Make Tayo just go open Barbing saloon sharply...na dere him talent dy 1 Like

Tayo and King Kong

vic O after hearing Tayo 1 Like

Nigerians always reacting like sodium and chlorine. Are we now chemicals? 1 Like

didn't watch it though, but how the guy take f*up.....is it the lyrics or the voice.

Tayo is a terrible song writer and performer

Lol





They are just copying othe people's comments..



They shaaa must comment sha! Am sure most of the people shouting tayo did this tayo did that, didn't even watch the video.They are just copying othe people's comments..They shaaa must comment sha! 3 Likes