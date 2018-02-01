₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by TunezMediaBlog: 1:33pm
Former BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran has hailed BBNaija contestant, Teddy A for smashing BamBam last night.
The outspoken hunk blasted BamBam for claiming holier than thou and congratulated Teddy for a job well done.
See his tweet below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/02/ex-bba-contestant-tayo-faniran-praise.html?m=1
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by NwaAmaikpe: 1:34pm
Tayo should be more concerned with banging up his dead music career.
Like Efe, like Tayo.
They won't let music be even though music has rejected them.
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by zilon12(m): 1:54pm
hmm ok
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by YelloweWest: 1:55pm
Wait o. People actually watch this show?
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Sunexy(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by ukehnonny(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Oyindidi(f): 1:56pm
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by akeentech(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Jerryojozy(m): 1:56pm
Make person hear word joor. Wetin dey der? 30 seconds sex.
Genius J
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Winners72(m): 1:57pm
Like Buhari, like Tinubu, like osinbajo, like okorocha.
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Abbey2sam(m): 1:57pm
I'm yet to see there sex tape
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Samanza89(m): 1:57pm
Ok
|Re: Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam by Yinxies(f): 1:57pm
