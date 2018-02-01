Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tayo Faniran Praises BBNaija's Teddy A For Having Sex With BamBam (540 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The outspoken hunk blasted BamBam for claiming holier than thou and congratulated Teddy for a job well done.



See his tweet below...



http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/02/ex-bba-contestant-tayo-faniran-praise.html?m=1 Former BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran has hailed BBNaija contestant, Teddy A for smashing BamBam last night.The outspoken hunk blasted BamBam for claiming holier than thou and congratulated Teddy for a job well done.See his tweet below... 1 Share







Tayo should be more concerned with banging up his dead music career.





Like Efe, like Tayo.

They won't let music be even though music has rejected them. Tayo should be more concerned with banging up his dead music career.Like Efe, like Tayo.They won't let music be even though music has rejected them.

hmm ok

Wait o. People actually watch this show?

Make person hear word joor. Wetin dey der? 30 seconds sex.





Genius J

Like Buhari, like Tinubu, like osinbajo, like okorocha.

I'm yet to see there sex tape

Ok